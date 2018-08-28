Best of the U.S. Open
Serena Williams of the USA hits to Magda Linette of Poland in a first round match. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Rafael Nadal of Spain hits to David Ferrer of Spain in a first round match. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Simona Halep of Romania smashes her racket on the ground during her loss to Kaia Kanepi of Estonia on day one. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports
Kelly Clarkson performs at the opening ceremony of the 2018 U.S. Open. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Kelly Clarkson performs at the opening ceremony of the 2018 U.S. Open. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Andy Murray of Great Britain gives a thumbs-up after a win on day one. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports
Victoria Azarenka of Belarus reacts after defeating Viktoria Kuzmova of Slovakia in two sets in the first round (6-3, 7-5) on day one. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports
Mike Tyson (left), Anna Wintour (middle) and Vera Wang (right) watch the matches on day one. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Venus Williams of the USA hits to Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia in a first round match. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
John Isner of the United States hits a volley against Bradley Klahn of the United States (not pictured) in the first round. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Serena Williams of the USA celebrates a winner against Magda Linette of Poland in a first round match. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Rafael Nadal of Spain hits a forehand against David Ferrer of Spain (not pictured) in the first round. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Julia Goerges of Germany serves against Anna Kalinskaya of Russia in a first round match. Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
Kevin Anderson of South Africa celebrates after winning the first set against Ryan Harrison of the United States in a first round match. Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina serves against Donald Young of the United States in a first round match. Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
Viktoria Kuzmova of Slovakia hits to Victoria Azarenka of Belarus on day one. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports
Denis Shapovalov of Canada reacts after losing a point against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the first round. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Sloane Stephens of the United States hits to Evgeniya Rodina of Russia on day one. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports
Vasek Pospisil of Canada serves against Lukas Lacko of Slovakia (not pictured) in the first round. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada reaches for a forehand against Denis Shapovalov of Canada (not pictured) in the first round. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Milos Raonic of Canada waves to the crowd after his match against Carlos Berlocq of Argentina (not pictured) in the first round. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Next Slideshows
Tearful reunions for separated Korean families
Families from North and South Korea wept and embraced as the neighbors held their first reunion events in three years for relatives wrenched apart by the Korean...
MORE IN PICTURES
Tearful reunions for separated Korean families
Families from North and South Korea wept and embraced as the neighbors held their first reunion events in three years for relatives wrenched apart by the Korean War for more than six decades.
Animal artists
Paintings created by creatures big and small.
Ancient Turkish town imperiled by future dam
The ancient town of Hasankeyf on the Tigris river will be significantly submerged by the Ilisu dam, currently under construction in southeastern Turkey.
Best of the Asian Games
Highlights from the 18th Asian Games.
MuchMusic Video Awards
Highlights from the 2018 iHeartRadio MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, Canada.
Mass wedding in South Korea
Couples are married during a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church in Gapyeong, South Korea.