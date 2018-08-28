Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Aug 28, 2018 | 10:20am EDT

Best of the U.S. Open

Serena Williams of the USA hits to Magda Linette of Poland in a first round match. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Serena Williams of the USA hits to Magda Linette of Poland in a first round match. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, August 27, 2018
Serena Williams of the USA hits to Magda Linette of Poland in a first round match. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Close
1 / 21
Rafael Nadal of Spain hits to David Ferrer of Spain in a first round match. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Rafael Nadal of Spain hits to David Ferrer of Spain in a first round match. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, August 27, 2018
Rafael Nadal of Spain hits to David Ferrer of Spain in a first round match. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Close
2 / 21
Simona Halep of Romania smashes her racket on the ground during her loss to Kaia Kanepi of Estonia on day one. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Simona Halep of Romania smashes her racket on the ground during her loss to Kaia Kanepi of Estonia on day one. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, August 27, 2018
Simona Halep of Romania smashes her racket on the ground during her loss to Kaia Kanepi of Estonia on day one. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports
Close
3 / 21
Kelly Clarkson performs at the opening ceremony of the 2018 U.S. Open. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Kelly Clarkson performs at the opening ceremony of the 2018 U.S. Open. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, August 28, 2018
Kelly Clarkson performs at the opening ceremony of the 2018 U.S. Open. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Close
4 / 21
Kelly Clarkson performs at the opening ceremony of the 2018 U.S. Open. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Kelly Clarkson performs at the opening ceremony of the 2018 U.S. Open. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, August 28, 2018
Kelly Clarkson performs at the opening ceremony of the 2018 U.S. Open. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Close
5 / 21
Andy Murray of Great Britain gives a thumbs-up after a win on day one. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Andy Murray of Great Britain gives a thumbs-up after a win on day one. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, August 27, 2018
Andy Murray of Great Britain gives a thumbs-up after a win on day one. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports
Close
6 / 21
Victoria Azarenka of Belarus reacts after defeating Viktoria Kuzmova of Slovakia in two sets in the first round (6-3, 7-5) on day one. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus reacts after defeating Viktoria Kuzmova of Slovakia in two sets in the first round (6-3, 7-5) on day one. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, August 27, 2018
Victoria Azarenka of Belarus reacts after defeating Viktoria Kuzmova of Slovakia in two sets in the first round (6-3, 7-5) on day one. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports
Close
7 / 21
Mike Tyson (left), Anna Wintour (middle) and Vera Wang (right) watch the matches on day one. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Tyson (left), Anna Wintour (middle) and Vera Wang (right) watch the matches on day one. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, August 27, 2018
Mike Tyson (left), Anna Wintour (middle) and Vera Wang (right) watch the matches on day one. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Close
8 / 21
Venus Williams of the USA hits to Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia in a first round match. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Venus Williams of the USA hits to Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia in a first round match. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, August 27, 2018
Venus Williams of the USA hits to Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia in a first round match. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Close
9 / 21
John Isner of the United States hits a volley against Bradley Klahn of the United States (not pictured) in the first round. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

John Isner of the United States hits a volley against Bradley Klahn of the United States (not pictured) in the first round. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, August 27, 2018
John Isner of the United States hits a volley against Bradley Klahn of the United States (not pictured) in the first round. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Close
10 / 21
Serena Williams of the USA celebrates a winner against Magda Linette of Poland in a first round match. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Serena Williams of the USA celebrates a winner against Magda Linette of Poland in a first round match. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, August 27, 2018
Serena Williams of the USA celebrates a winner against Magda Linette of Poland in a first round match. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Close
11 / 21
Rafael Nadal of Spain hits a forehand against David Ferrer of Spain (not pictured) in the first round. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Rafael Nadal of Spain hits a forehand against David Ferrer of Spain (not pictured) in the first round. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, August 27, 2018
Rafael Nadal of Spain hits a forehand against David Ferrer of Spain (not pictured) in the first round. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Close
12 / 21
Julia Goerges of Germany serves against Anna Kalinskaya of Russia in a first round match. Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Julia Goerges of Germany serves against Anna Kalinskaya of Russia in a first round match. Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, August 27, 2018
Julia Goerges of Germany serves against Anna Kalinskaya of Russia in a first round match. Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
Close
13 / 21
Kevin Anderson of South Africa celebrates after winning the first set against Ryan Harrison of the United States in a first round match. Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Anderson of South Africa celebrates after winning the first set against Ryan Harrison of the United States in a first round match. Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, August 27, 2018
Kevin Anderson of South Africa celebrates after winning the first set against Ryan Harrison of the United States in a first round match. Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
Close
14 / 21
Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina serves against Donald Young of the United States in a first round match. Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina serves against Donald Young of the United States in a first round match. Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, August 27, 2018
Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina serves against Donald Young of the United States in a first round match. Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
Close
15 / 21
Viktoria Kuzmova of Slovakia hits to Victoria Azarenka of Belarus on day one. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Viktoria Kuzmova of Slovakia hits to Victoria Azarenka of Belarus on day one. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, August 27, 2018
Viktoria Kuzmova of Slovakia hits to Victoria Azarenka of Belarus on day one. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports
Close
16 / 21
Denis Shapovalov of Canada reacts after losing a point against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the first round. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Denis Shapovalov of Canada reacts after losing a point against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the first round. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, August 27, 2018
Denis Shapovalov of Canada reacts after losing a point against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the first round. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Close
17 / 21
Sloane Stephens of the United States hits to Evgeniya Rodina of Russia on day one. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Sloane Stephens of the United States hits to Evgeniya Rodina of Russia on day one. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, August 27, 2018
Sloane Stephens of the United States hits to Evgeniya Rodina of Russia on day one. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports
Close
18 / 21
Vasek Pospisil of Canada serves against Lukas Lacko of Slovakia (not pictured) in the first round. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Vasek Pospisil of Canada serves against Lukas Lacko of Slovakia (not pictured) in the first round. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, August 27, 2018
Vasek Pospisil of Canada serves against Lukas Lacko of Slovakia (not pictured) in the first round. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Close
19 / 21
Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada reaches for a forehand against Denis Shapovalov of Canada (not pictured) in the first round. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada reaches for a forehand against Denis Shapovalov of Canada (not pictured) in the first round. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, August 27, 2018
Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada reaches for a forehand against Denis Shapovalov of Canada (not pictured) in the first round. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Close
20 / 21
Milos Raonic of Canada waves to the crowd after his match against Carlos Berlocq of Argentina (not pictured) in the first round. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Milos Raonic of Canada waves to the crowd after his match against Carlos Berlocq of Argentina (not pictured) in the first round. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, August 27, 2018
Milos Raonic of Canada waves to the crowd after his match against Carlos Berlocq of Argentina (not pictured) in the first round. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Tearful reunions for separated Korean families

Tearful reunions for separated Korean families

Next Slideshows

Tearful reunions for separated Korean families

Tearful reunions for separated Korean families

Families from North and South Korea wept and embraced as the neighbors held their first reunion events in three years for relatives wrenched apart by the Korean...

7:50am EDT
Notting Hill Carnival

Notting Hill Carnival

Revelers take to the street for the Notting Hill Carnival in London.

Aug 27 2018
Notable deaths in 2018

Notable deaths in 2018

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Aug 27 2018
Week in sports

Week in sports

Our top sports photography this past week.

Aug 26 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Tearful reunions for separated Korean families

Tearful reunions for separated Korean families

Families from North and South Korea wept and embraced as the neighbors held their first reunion events in three years for relatives wrenched apart by the Korean War for more than six decades.

Animal artists

Animal artists

Paintings created by creatures big and small.

Ancient Turkish town imperiled by future dam

Ancient Turkish town imperiled by future dam

The ancient town of Hasankeyf on the Tigris river will be significantly submerged by the Ilisu dam, currently under construction in southeastern Turkey.

Best of the Asian Games

Best of the Asian Games

Highlights from the 18th Asian Games.

Notting Hill Carnival

Notting Hill Carnival

Revelers take to the street for the Notting Hill Carnival in London.

Notable deaths in 2018

Notable deaths in 2018

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

MuchMusic Video Awards

MuchMusic Video Awards

Highlights from the 2018 iHeartRadio MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, Canada.

Mass wedding in South Korea

Mass wedding in South Korea

Couples are married during a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church in Gapyeong, South Korea.

Week in sports

Week in sports

Our top sports photography this past week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast