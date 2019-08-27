Edition:
Best of the U.S. Open

Serena Williams of the USA hits to Maria Sharapova of Russia in the first round on day one of the 2019 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Serena Williams of the USA hits to Maria Sharapova of Russia in the first round on day one of the 2019 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, August 26, 2019
Serena Williams of the USA hits to Maria Sharapova of Russia in the first round on day one of the 2019 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Misaki Doi of Japan hits a forehand against Madison Keys of the United States in the first round on day one of the 2019 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Misaki Doi of Japan hits a forehand against Madison Keys of the United States in the first round on day one of the 2019 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, August 26, 2019
Misaki Doi of Japan hits a forehand against Madison Keys of the United States in the first round on day one of the 2019 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits to Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain in the first round on day one of the 2019 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits to Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain in the first round on day one of the 2019 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, August 26, 2019
Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits to Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain in the first round on day one of the 2019 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Maria Sharapova of Russia hits to Serena Williams of the USA in the first round on day one of the 2019 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Maria Sharapova of Russia hits to Serena Williams of the USA in the first round on day one of the 2019 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, August 26, 2019
Maria Sharapova of Russia hits to Serena Williams of the USA in the first round on day one of the 2019 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland hits a forehand against Jannik Sinner of Italy in the first round on day one of the 2019 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland hits a forehand against Jannik Sinner of Italy in the first round on day one of the 2019 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, August 26, 2019
Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland hits a forehand against Jannik Sinner of Italy in the first round on day one of the 2019 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Juan Ignacio Londero of Argentina hits to Sam Querrey of the United States in the first round on day one of the 2019 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Juan Ignacio Londero of Argentina hits to Sam Querrey of the United States in the first round on day one of the 2019 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, August 26, 2019
Juan Ignacio Londero of Argentina hits to Sam Querrey of the United States in the first round on day one of the 2019 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports
Roger Federer of Switzerland, left, and Sumit Nagal of India shake hands after their match in the first round on day one of the 2019 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Roger Federer of Switzerland, left, and Sumit Nagal of India shake hands after their match in the first round on day one of the 2019 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 27, 2019
Roger Federer of Switzerland, left, and Sumit Nagal of India shake hands after their match in the first round on day one of the 2019 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports
Serena Williams of the USA hits to Maria Sharapova of Russia in the first round on day one of the 2019 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Serena Williams of the USA hits to Maria Sharapova of Russia in the first round on day one of the 2019 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, August 26, 2019
Serena Williams of the USA hits to Maria Sharapova of Russia in the first round on day one of the 2019 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Juan Ignacio Londero of Argentina hits to Sam Querrey of the United States in the first round on day one of the 2019 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Juan Ignacio Londero of Argentina hits to Sam Querrey of the United States in the first round on day one of the 2019 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, August 26, 2019
Juan Ignacio Londero of Argentina hits to Sam Querrey of the United States in the first round on day one of the 2019 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports
Maria Sharapova of Russia serves against Serena Williams of the United States in a first round match on day one of the 2019 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Maria Sharapova of Russia serves against Serena Williams of the United States in a first round match on day one of the 2019 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, August 26, 2019
Maria Sharapova of Russia serves against Serena Williams of the United States in a first round match on day one of the 2019 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
Marco Trungelliti of Argentina serves to Kei Nishikori of Japan in the first round on day one of the 2019 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Marco Trungelliti of Argentina serves to Kei Nishikori of Japan in the first round on day one of the 2019 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, August 26, 2019
Marco Trungelliti of Argentina serves to Kei Nishikori of Japan in the first round on day one of the 2019 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports
