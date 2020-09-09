Edition:
Best of the U.S. Open

Serena Williams of the United States hits a forehand against Tsvetana Pironkova of Bulgaria in a women's singles quarter-finals match on day nine of the 2020 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, in Flushing Meadows, New York, September 9, 2020. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Naomi Osaka of Japan wearing a George Floyd mask hits balls into the stands after her win against Shelby Rogers of the United States in the women's singles quarter-finals match on day nine. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2020
Novak Djokovic of Serbia and a tournament official tend to a linesperson who was struck with a ball by Djokovic on day seven. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2020
Novak Djokovic and a tournament official tend to a linesperson who was struck with a ball by Djokovic on day seven. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2020
Novak Djokovic discusses with a tournament official after being defaulted for striking a lines person with a ball against Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain on day seven. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2020
Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain celebrates winning the fifth set and match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada in the men's singles quarter-finals match on day nine. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Denis Shapovalov of Canada slips as he returns the ball against Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain in the men s singles quarter-finals match on day nine. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Shelby Rogers of the United States serves the ball against Naomi Osaka of Japan in the women's singles quarter-finals match on day nine. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2020
Naomi Osaka of Japan returns the ball against Shelby Rogers of the United States in the women's singles quarter-finals match on day nine. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2020
Serena Williams of the United States reacts after winning a point against Tsvetana Pironkova of Bulgaria in a women's singles quarter-finals match on day nine. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Alexander Zverev of Germany serves against Borna Coric of Croatia in a men's singles quarter-finals match on day nine. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2020
Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada hits the ball against Dominic Thiem of Austria on day eight. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2020
Serena Williams of the United States serves against Tsvetana Pironkova of Bulgaria in a women's singles quarter-finals match on day nine. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Danil Medvedev of Russia serves the ball against Frances Tiafo of the United States on day eight. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2020
Naomi Osaka of Japan hits balls into the stands after her win against Anett Kontaveit of Estonia on day seven. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2020
Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan reaches for a forehand against Jennifer Brady of the United States in a women's singles quarter-finals match on day nine. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2020
Vasek Pospisil of Canada serves against Alex de Minaur of Australia on day eight. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2020
Serena Williams of the United States hits a backhand against Maria Sakkari of Greece on day eight. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2020
Denis Shapovalov of Canada hits the ball against David Goffin of Belgium on day seven. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2020
Naomi Osaka of Japan serves the ball against Anett Kontaveit of Estonia on day seven. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2020
Serena Williams of the United States walks onto the court prior to her match against Maria Sakkari of Greece on day eight. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2020
Serena Williams of the United States serves against Maria Sakkari of Greece on day eight. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2020
Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain reaches for a volley against Vasek Pospisil of Canada on day six. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2020
Serena Williams of the United States celebrates after match point against Maria Sakkari of Greece on day eight. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2020
Petra Martic of Croatia hits a backhand against Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan on day seven. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2020
Maria &nbsp;Sakkari of Greece serves against Amanda Anisimova of the United States on day six. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2020
Naomi Osaka of Japan hits a forehand against Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine on day five. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2020
