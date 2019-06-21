Edition:
Best of the Women's World Cup

Brazil's Marta celebrates with team mates after scoring their first goal from the penalty spot against Australia in group action. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Thursday, June 13, 2019
General view of fans using their mobile phone lights as torches during the opening match between hosts France and Korea. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Friday, June 07, 2019
Argentina's Mariana Larroquette in action with Scotland's Leanne Crichton during the group stage. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Alex Morgan of the U.S. celebrates with Megan Rapinoe after scoring their twelfth goal against Thailand during the group stage. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2019
Nigeria players remonstrate with referee Melissa Borjas during a match against France in the group stage. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, June 17, 2019
Sweden's Linda Sembrant celebrates scoring their first goal with team mates against Thailand during the group stage. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, June 16, 2019
Canada's Kadeisha Buchanan celebrates scoring their first goal against Cameroon during the group stage. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, June 10, 2019
Thailand's Waraporn Boonsing scores an own goal during the match against Chile during the group stage. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
Scotland's Erin Cuthbert looks dejected after the match against Argentina during the group stage. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Cameroon's Ajara Nchout celebrates scoring their second goal with Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene against New Zealand during the group stage. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
England's Ellen White celebrates scoring their first goal against Japan during the group stage. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Argentina's Florencia Bonsegundo celebrates scoring their third goal from the penalty spot against Scotland during the group stage. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, June 19, 2019
U.S. fan with painted faces poses before the match against Chile during the group stage. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Sunday, June 16, 2019
Italy's Sara Gama is thrown in the air by her teammates as they celebrate after the match against Brazil during the group stage. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
Netherlands' Jill Roord celebrates scoring their first goal against New Zealand during the group stage. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2019
England's Beth Mead in action with Argentina's Agustina Barroso during the group stage. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, June 14, 2019
Argentina's Vanina Correa saves a penalty from England's Nikita Parris during the group stage. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Friday, June 14, 2019
Germany's Giulia Gwinn celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates against China during the group stage. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Saturday, June 08, 2019
Jamaica's Cheyna Matthews in action with Australia's Steph Catley during the group stage. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
Italy's Cristiana Girelli celebrates scoring their first goal against Jamaica during the group stage. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Friday, June 14, 2019
Korea Republic's Yeo Minji reacts as Ji Soyun looks dejected after the match against Norway during the group stage. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, June 17, 2019
China's Haiyan Wu and Shimeng Peng in action with Spain's Andrea Falcon during the group stage. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Monday, June 17, 2019
China's players celebrate after the match against South Africa during the group stage. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, June 13, 2019
New Zealand's Erin Nayler and Ali Riley in action with Netherlands' Lieke Martens during the group stage. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2019
Italy's Sara Gama is thrown in the air by her teammates as they celebrate after the match against Brazil during the group stage. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
Argentina's Agustina Barroso in action against Japan during the group stage. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, June 10, 2019
Italy's Barbara Bonansea celebrates scoring their second goal against Australia during the group stage. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
Carli Lloyd of the U.S. celebrates scoring their third goal against Chile during the group stage. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Sunday, June 16, 2019
