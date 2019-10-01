Edition:
Best of the World Athletics Championships

Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce holds her son Zyon as she celebrates winning gold in the women's 100m final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, September 29, 2019
Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce crosses the finish line to win gold in the women's 100m final. REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari

Poland's Kamila Licwinko in action during the women's high jump final. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Ethiopia's Muktar Edris celebrates after winning gold with Ethiopia's Telahun Haile Bekele who finishes fourth in the men's 5,000m final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

France's Pascal Martinot-Lagarde prepares to compete in the men's 110 meter hurdles heats. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Norway's Karsten Warholm kisses a hurdle as he celebrates winning gold in the men's 400m hurdles final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Ariana Ince of the U.S. in action in women's javelin throw qualification. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Christian Coleman of the U.S. celebrates winning gold in the men's 100m final. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Sweden's Angelica Bengtsson in action during women's pole vault final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Christian Coleman of the U.S. crosses the finish line in the men's 100m final. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

China's Hong Liu crosses the line to win gold in the women's 20km race walk. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Athletics - World Athletics Championships - Doha 2019 - Men's Discus Throw Qualification - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - September 28, 2019 Brian Williams of the U.S. in action REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

General view of the start of the women's 100m final race. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Cuba's Yarisley Silva in action during the women's pole vault final. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Britain's Dina Asher-Smith poses as she celebrates winning silver in the women's 100m final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Cuba's Yarisley Silva during the women's pole vault final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Sandi Morris of the U.S. in action during the women's pole vault final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Sandi Morris of the U.S. in action during the women's pole vault final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Gold medalist DeAnna Price of the U.S., silver medalist Poland's Joanna Fiodorow and bronze medalist China's Zheng Wang celebrate after the women's hammer throw final. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Athletes compete in the women's 10,000m final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

General view as athletes compete in the women's 800m semi-finals. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Poland's Joanna Fiodorow in action during the women's hammer throw final. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Poland's Robert Sobera in action during the men's pole vault qualifications. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

Ukraine's Iryna Klymets reacts during the women's hammer throw final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Qatar's Abderrahman Samba races out of the blocks at the start of his men's 400m hurdles semi final. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

France's Valentin Lavillenie in action during the men's pole vault qualification. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Czech Republic's Marcela Joglova in action during the women's marathon. REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari

Braima Suncar Dabo of Guinea-Bissau helps Aruba's Jonathan Busby during the men's 5,000m heats. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Athletes compete in the women's 3,000m steeplechase heats. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Kenya's Ruth Chepngetich crosses the line to win the women's marathon. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

