Best of the World Athletics Championships
Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce holds her son Zyon as she celebrates winning gold in the women's 100m final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce crosses the finish line to win gold in the women's 100m final. REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari
Poland's Kamila Licwinko in action during the women's high jump final. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Ethiopia's Muktar Edris celebrates after winning gold with Ethiopia's Telahun Haile Bekele who finishes fourth in the men's 5,000m final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
France's Pascal Martinot-Lagarde prepares to compete in the men's 110 meter hurdles heats. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Norway's Karsten Warholm kisses a hurdle as he celebrates winning gold in the men's 400m hurdles final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Ariana Ince of the U.S. in action in women's javelin throw qualification. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Christian Coleman of the U.S. celebrates winning gold in the men's 100m final. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Sweden's Angelica Bengtsson in action during women's pole vault final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Christian Coleman of the U.S. crosses the finish line in the men's 100m final. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
China's Hong Liu crosses the line to win gold in the women's 20km race walk. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Athletics - World Athletics Championships - Doha 2019 - Men's Discus Throw Qualification - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - September 28, 2019 Brian Williams of the U.S. in action REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
General view of the start of the women's 100m final race. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Cuba's Yarisley Silva in action during the women's pole vault final. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Britain's Dina Asher-Smith poses as she celebrates winning silver in the women's 100m final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Cuba's Yarisley Silva during the women's pole vault final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Sandi Morris of the U.S. in action during the women's pole vault final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Sandi Morris of the U.S. in action during the women's pole vault final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Gold medalist DeAnna Price of the U.S., silver medalist Poland's Joanna Fiodorow and bronze medalist China's Zheng Wang celebrate after the women's hammer throw final. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Athletes compete in the women's 10,000m final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
General view as athletes compete in the women's 800m semi-finals. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Poland's Joanna Fiodorow in action during the women's hammer throw final. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Poland's Robert Sobera in action during the men's pole vault qualifications. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
Ukraine's Iryna Klymets reacts during the women's hammer throw final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Qatar's Abderrahman Samba races out of the blocks at the start of his men's 400m hurdles semi final. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
France's Valentin Lavillenie in action during the men's pole vault qualification. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Czech Republic's Marcela Joglova in action during the women's marathon. REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari
Braima Suncar Dabo of Guinea-Bissau helps Aruba's Jonathan Busby during the men's 5,000m heats. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Athletes compete in the women's 3,000m steeplechase heats. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Kenya's Ruth Chepngetich crosses the line to win the women's marathon. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Next Slideshows
Sky has no limits as 11-year-old British prodigy eyes Tokyo Olympics
Pro skater, surfing phenom, Dancing with the Stars juniors champion and determined philanthropist Sky Brown is poised to become Britain's youngest ever Olympian...
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the month: September
Our top photos from the past month.
Notable deaths in 2019
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
Best of Paris Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.
Deadly fire sparks clashes at crowded Greek migrant camp
Refugees clashed with police as firefighters tried to extinguish a blaze in the overcrowded Moria migrant camp in Lesbos, Greece.
Hong Kong in turmoil
Demonstrations against a hugely unpopular extradition bill that began in June have since broadened into calls for more democracy in the Chinese-ruled city.
Prince Harry tours southern Africa
Prince Harry followed in his late mother's footsteps with a visit to a de-mining project in Angola that echoed images taken of Princess Diana more than 20 years ago, during his tour of Angola, Botswana and Malawi.
Rubber bullets and petrol bombs during violent clashes with police in Hong Kong
Hong Kong police fired a water cannon, rubber bullets and tear gas at petrol bomb-throwing protesters in some of the most widespread and violent clashes in more than three months of anti-government unrest.
Hundreds of captives, many in chains, freed in Nigeria
As many as 400 males aged from six to 50 were freed from a purported school in northern Nigeria where some had been kept in chains, tortured and allegedly sexually abused.