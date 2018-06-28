Edition:
Best of the World Cup

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goal against Spain. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Germany's Toni Kroos scores their second goal past Sweden's Robin Olsen on a free kick. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Saturday, June 23, 2018
Argentina's Marcos Rojo celebrates scoring their second goal against Nigeria with Lionel Messi. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Egypt's Amr Warda falls on the pitch against Uruguay. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
A Tunisia fan reacts after England's Harry Kane scored their second goal. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Croatia's Luka Modric celebrates with team mates after scoring their second goal against Nigeria. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
Saudi Arabia's Salem Al-Dawsari celebrates scoring their second goal against Egypt. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Brazil's Neymar scores their second goal as Costa Rica's Keylor Navas looks on. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
Germany fans react as they watch their match against South Korea at a public viewing area at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Australia's Mile Jedinak and Trent Sainsbury in action with Denmark's Thomas Delaney and Simon Kjaer. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, June 21, 2018
Iran's Mehdi Taremi reacts after the match against Portugal. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Brazil's Paulinho celebrates with Neymar after scoring their first goal against Serbia. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Mexico's Hirving Lozano celebrates scoring their first goal against Germany with Jesus Gallardo. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
Peru's Andre Carrillo reacts after missing a chance to score against Denmark. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
The ball hits the back of the net as Argentina's Lionel Messi scores their first goal against Nigeria. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Peru fans react during their match against Denmark as they watch the game from Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
Mexico's Javier Hernandez in action with South Korea's Kim Young-gwon. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Saturday, June 23, 2018
Argentina's Marcos Rojo celebrates scoring their second goal against Nigeria with team mates. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Iran's Majid Hosseini in action with Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
An Egypt fan inside the stadium before the match against Uruguay. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Croatia's Ivan Perisic celebrates scoring their second goal against Iceland with Josip Pivaric. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Poland's Michal Pazdan in action with Senegal's Moussa Konate. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Fans take photos of Diego Maradona in the stands before the match between Argentina and Nigeria. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Egypt's Mohamed Salah after their match against Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
England's John Stones celebrates scoring their fourth goal against Panama. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
A fan wearing facepaint inside the stadium before the match between Spain and Morocco. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Russia's Denis Cheryshev scores their second goal against Egypt. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Sweden's Andreas Granqvist celebrates scoring their first goal against South Korea. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
England's Harry Kane celebrates with team mates after scoring their first goal against Tunisia. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
The World Cup opening ceremony at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
