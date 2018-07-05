Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jul 5, 2018 | 8:00am EDT

Best of the World Cup

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts at referee Cesar Arturo Ramos during their match against Uruguay. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts at referee Cesar Arturo Ramos during their match against Uruguay. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Sunday, July 01, 2018
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts at referee Cesar Arturo Ramos during their match against Uruguay. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
1 / 45
Belgium's Jan Vertonghen scores their first goal past Japan's Eiji Kawashima. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Belgium's Jan Vertonghen scores their first goal past Japan's Eiji Kawashima. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
Belgium's Jan Vertonghen scores their first goal past Japan's Eiji Kawashima. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
2 / 45
France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their third goal against Argentina. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their third goal against Argentina. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Saturday, June 30, 2018
France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their third goal against Argentina. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
3 / 45
England's Jordan Pickford celebrates after saving Colombia's Carlos Bacca penalty during the shootout. REUTERS/John Sibley

England's Jordan Pickford celebrates after saving Colombia's Carlos Bacca penalty during the shootout. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
England's Jordan Pickford celebrates after saving Colombia's Carlos Bacca penalty during the shootout. REUTERS/John Sibley
Close
4 / 45
Brazil's Neymar scores their first goal against Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Brazil's Neymar scores their first goal against Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
Brazil's Neymar scores their first goal against Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
5 / 45
Belgium's Nacer Chadli celebrates scoring their third goal against Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Belgium's Nacer Chadli celebrates scoring their third goal against Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
Belgium's Nacer Chadli celebrates scoring their third goal against Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
6 / 45
Argentina's Lionel Messi looks dejected during their match against France. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Argentina's Lionel Messi looks dejected during their match against France. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, June 30, 2018
Argentina's Lionel Messi looks dejected during their match against France. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
7 / 45
Japanese fans react after second goal by Belgium as they watch a broadcast of the match between Belgium and Japan at a sports bar in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Japanese fans react after second goal by Belgium as they watch a broadcast of the match between Belgium and Japan at a sports bar in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
Japanese fans react after second goal by Belgium as they watch a broadcast of the match between Belgium and Japan at a sports bar in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
8 / 45
Belgium's Nacer Chadli and Jan Vertonghen celebrate as Japan's Hiroki Sakai reacts after the match. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Belgium's Nacer Chadli and Jan Vertonghen celebrate as Japan's Hiroki Sakai reacts after the match. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
Belgium's Nacer Chadli and Jan Vertonghen celebrate as Japan's Hiroki Sakai reacts after the match. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
9 / 45
Belgium's Marouane Fellaini celebrates scoring their second goal against Japan. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Belgium's Marouane Fellaini celebrates scoring their second goal against Japan. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
Belgium's Marouane Fellaini celebrates scoring their second goal against Japan. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
10 / 45
Sweden players celebrate after their match against Switzerland. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Sweden players celebrate after their match against Switzerland. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
Sweden players celebrate after their match against Switzerland. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
11 / 45
A Mexico fan after their loss to Brazil. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A Mexico fan after their loss to Brazil. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
A Mexico fan after their loss to Brazil. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
12 / 45
An Argentina fan after their loss to France. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

An Argentina fan after their loss to France. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, June 30, 2018
An Argentina fan after their loss to France. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
13 / 45
Portugal's Pepe scores their first goal against Uruguay. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Portugal's Pepe scores their first goal against Uruguay. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Sunday, July 01, 2018
Portugal's Pepe scores their first goal against Uruguay. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
14 / 45
Russia players celebrate after Spain's Iago Aspas missed his penalty during the shootout. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Russia players celebrate after Spain's Iago Aspas missed his penalty during the shootout. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Sunday, July 01, 2018
Russia players celebrate after Spain's Iago Aspas missed his penalty during the shootout. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
15 / 45
Germany's Toni Kroos scores their second goal past Sweden's Robin Olsen on a free kick. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Germany's Toni Kroos scores their second goal past Sweden's Robin Olsen on a free kick. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Saturday, June 23, 2018
Germany's Toni Kroos scores their second goal past Sweden's Robin Olsen on a free kick. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
16 / 45
Argentina's Marcos Rojo celebrates scoring their second goal against Nigeria with Lionel Messi. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Argentina's Marcos Rojo celebrates scoring their second goal against Nigeria with Lionel Messi. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Argentina's Marcos Rojo celebrates scoring their second goal against Nigeria with Lionel Messi. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
17 / 45
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goal against Spain. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goal against Spain. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goal against Spain. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
18 / 45
Egypt's Amr Warda falls on the pitch against Uruguay. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Egypt's Amr Warda falls on the pitch against Uruguay. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Egypt's Amr Warda falls on the pitch against Uruguay. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
19 / 45
A Tunisia fan reacts after England's Harry Kane scored their second goal. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A Tunisia fan reacts after England's Harry Kane scored their second goal. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
A Tunisia fan reacts after England's Harry Kane scored their second goal. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
20 / 45
Croatia's Luka Modric celebrates with team mates after scoring their second goal against Nigeria. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Croatia's Luka Modric celebrates with team mates after scoring their second goal against Nigeria. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
Croatia's Luka Modric celebrates with team mates after scoring their second goal against Nigeria. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
21 / 45
Saudi Arabia's Salem Al-Dawsari celebrates scoring their second goal against Egypt. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Saudi Arabia's Salem Al-Dawsari celebrates scoring their second goal against Egypt. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Saudi Arabia's Salem Al-Dawsari celebrates scoring their second goal against Egypt. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
22 / 45
Brazil's Neymar scores their second goal as Costa Rica's Keylor Navas looks on. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Brazil's Neymar scores their second goal as Costa Rica's Keylor Navas looks on. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
Brazil's Neymar scores their second goal as Costa Rica's Keylor Navas looks on. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Close
23 / 45
Germany fans react as they watch their match against South Korea at a public viewing area at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Germany fans react as they watch their match against South Korea at a public viewing area at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Germany fans react as they watch their match against South Korea at a public viewing area at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
24 / 45
Australia's Mile Jedinak and Trent Sainsbury in action with Denmark's Thomas Delaney and Simon Kjaer. REUTERS/David Gray

Australia's Mile Jedinak and Trent Sainsbury in action with Denmark's Thomas Delaney and Simon Kjaer. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, June 21, 2018
Australia's Mile Jedinak and Trent Sainsbury in action with Denmark's Thomas Delaney and Simon Kjaer. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
25 / 45
Iran's Mehdi Taremi reacts after the match against Portugal. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Iran's Mehdi Taremi reacts after the match against Portugal. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Iran's Mehdi Taremi reacts after the match against Portugal. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
26 / 45
Brazil's Paulinho celebrates with Neymar after scoring their first goal against Serbia. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Brazil's Paulinho celebrates with Neymar after scoring their first goal against Serbia. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Brazil's Paulinho celebrates with Neymar after scoring their first goal against Serbia. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Close
27 / 45
Mexico's Hirving Lozano celebrates scoring their first goal against Germany with Jesus Gallardo. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Mexico's Hirving Lozano celebrates scoring their first goal against Germany with Jesus Gallardo. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
Mexico's Hirving Lozano celebrates scoring their first goal against Germany with Jesus Gallardo. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
28 / 45
Peru's Andre Carrillo reacts after missing a chance to score against Denmark. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Peru's Andre Carrillo reacts after missing a chance to score against Denmark. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
Peru's Andre Carrillo reacts after missing a chance to score against Denmark. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
29 / 45
The ball hits the back of the net as Argentina's Lionel Messi scores their first goal against Nigeria. REUTERS/Henry Romero

The ball hits the back of the net as Argentina's Lionel Messi scores their first goal against Nigeria. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
The ball hits the back of the net as Argentina's Lionel Messi scores their first goal against Nigeria. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
30 / 45
Peru fans react during their match against Denmark as they watch the game from Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Peru fans react during their match against Denmark as they watch the game from Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
Peru fans react during their match against Denmark as they watch the game from Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Close
31 / 45
Mexico's Javier Hernandez in action with South Korea's Kim Young-gwon. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Mexico's Javier Hernandez in action with South Korea's Kim Young-gwon. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Saturday, June 23, 2018
Mexico's Javier Hernandez in action with South Korea's Kim Young-gwon. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
32 / 45
Argentina's Marcos Rojo celebrates scoring their second goal against Nigeria with team mates. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Argentina's Marcos Rojo celebrates scoring their second goal against Nigeria with team mates. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Argentina's Marcos Rojo celebrates scoring their second goal against Nigeria with team mates. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
33 / 45
Iran's Majid Hosseini in action with Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Iran's Majid Hosseini in action with Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Iran's Majid Hosseini in action with Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
34 / 45
An Egypt fan inside the stadium before the match against Uruguay. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

An Egypt fan inside the stadium before the match against Uruguay. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
An Egypt fan inside the stadium before the match against Uruguay. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Close
35 / 45
Croatia's Ivan Perisic celebrates scoring their second goal against Iceland with Josip Pivaric. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Croatia's Ivan Perisic celebrates scoring their second goal against Iceland with Josip Pivaric. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Croatia's Ivan Perisic celebrates scoring their second goal against Iceland with Josip Pivaric. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
36 / 45
Poland's Michal Pazdan in action with Senegal's Moussa Konate. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Poland's Michal Pazdan in action with Senegal's Moussa Konate. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Poland's Michal Pazdan in action with Senegal's Moussa Konate. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
37 / 45
Fans take photos of Diego Maradona in the stands before the match between Argentina and Nigeria. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Fans take photos of Diego Maradona in the stands before the match between Argentina and Nigeria. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Fans take photos of Diego Maradona in the stands before the match between Argentina and Nigeria. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Close
38 / 45
Egypt's Mohamed Salah after their match against Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Egypt's Mohamed Salah after their match against Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Egypt's Mohamed Salah after their match against Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Close
39 / 45
England's John Stones celebrates scoring their fourth goal against Panama. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

England's John Stones celebrates scoring their fourth goal against Panama. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
England's John Stones celebrates scoring their fourth goal against Panama. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
40 / 45
A fan wearing facepaint inside the stadium before the match between Spain and Morocco. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A fan wearing facepaint inside the stadium before the match between Spain and Morocco. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
A fan wearing facepaint inside the stadium before the match between Spain and Morocco. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
41 / 45
Russia's Denis Cheryshev scores their second goal against Egypt. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Russia's Denis Cheryshev scores their second goal against Egypt. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Russia's Denis Cheryshev scores their second goal against Egypt. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
42 / 45
Sweden's Andreas Granqvist celebrates scoring their first goal against South Korea. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Sweden's Andreas Granqvist celebrates scoring their first goal against South Korea. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Sweden's Andreas Granqvist celebrates scoring their first goal against South Korea. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Close
43 / 45
England's Harry Kane celebrates with team mates after scoring their first goal against Tunisia. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

England's Harry Kane celebrates with team mates after scoring their first goal against Tunisia. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
England's Harry Kane celebrates with team mates after scoring their first goal against Tunisia. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
44 / 45
The World Cup opening ceremony at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. REUTERS/Carl Recine

The World Cup opening ceremony at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
The World Cup opening ceremony at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Close
45 / 45
View Again
View Next
The Fourth of July

The Fourth of July

Next Slideshows

The Fourth of July

The Fourth of July

America celebrates its 242nd year of independence with fireworks, parades, music and the pursuit of hot dogs.

Jul 04 2018
Hot dog wars

Hot dog wars

Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo successfully defend their titles at Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Jul 04 2018
Basketball diplomacy in North Korea

Basketball diplomacy in North Korea

North and South Korea joined forces for their first basketball friendly in 15 years amid a warming of relations since the Winter Olympics in the South and...

Jul 04 2018
Missing boys found alive in Thailand cave

Missing boys found alive in Thailand cave

Rescue teams in northern Thailand were giving crash courses in swimming and diving as part of complex preparations to extract a young soccer team trapped in a...

Jul 04 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Bedouin village facing Israeli demolition

Bedouin village facing Israeli demolition

Protests erupt at a Bedouin village in the occupied West Bank facing Israeli demolition in what rights groups have condemned as a bid to expand Jewish settlement.

Deported from the U.S.

Deported from the U.S.

People deported from the United States arrive in El Salvador.

Haute Couture week in Paris

Haute Couture week in Paris

Collection highlights from Paris Haute Couture week.

The Fourth of July

The Fourth of July

America celebrates its 242nd year of independence with fireworks, parades, music and the pursuit of hot dogs.

Hot dog wars

Hot dog wars

Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo successfully defend their titles at Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Basketball diplomacy in North Korea

Basketball diplomacy in North Korea

North and South Korea joined forces for their first basketball friendly in 15 years amid a warming of relations since the Winter Olympics in the South and easing tensions over the North's nuclear and missile programmes.

Missing boys found alive in Thailand cave

Missing boys found alive in Thailand cave

Rescue teams in northern Thailand were giving crash courses in swimming and diving as part of complex preparations to extract a young soccer team trapped in a cave, and hoping for a swift end to their harrowing 11-day ordeal.

East Coast heat wave

East Coast heat wave

A heat wave is blanketing the northeastern United States over the Fourth of July.

The newest Americans

The newest Americans

People become citizens of the United States at a naturalization ceremony in Manhattan, ahead of Independence Day.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast