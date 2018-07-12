Best of the World Cup
Croatia's Ivan Perisic scores their first goal against England. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A message printed on a bin as England fans watch their game against Croatia at Brighton Beach. REUTERS/Toby Melville
France fans react after defeating Belgium in their World Cup semi-final match. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
France's Samuel Umtiti scores their first goal against Belgium. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A Belgium fan reacts after their loss to France. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A ballerina watches the broadcast of the quarter-final match between Russia and Croatia at the Mikhailovsky Theatre in Saint Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
A Russia fan after their loss to Croatia. REUTERS/Carl Recine
England fans celebrate during their match against Sweden. Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes
Brazil's Neymar and team mates look dejected at the end of their match against Belgium. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A Brazil fan reacts after their loss to Belgium. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts at referee Cesar Arturo Ramos during their match against Uruguay. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Belgium's Jan Vertonghen scores their first goal past Japan's Eiji Kawashima. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their third goal against Argentina. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
England's Jordan Pickford celebrates after saving Colombia's Carlos Bacca penalty during the shootout. REUTERS/John Sibley
Brazil's Neymar scores their first goal against Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Belgium's Nacer Chadli celebrates scoring their third goal against Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Argentina's Lionel Messi looks dejected during their match against France. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Japanese fans react after second goal by Belgium as they watch a broadcast of the match between Belgium and Japan at a sports bar in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Belgium's Nacer Chadli and Jan Vertonghen celebrate as Japan's Hiroki Sakai reacts after the match. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Belgium's Marouane Fellaini celebrates scoring their second goal against Japan. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Sweden players celebrate after their match against Switzerland. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A Mexico fan after their loss to Brazil. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
An Argentina fan after their loss to France. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Portugal's Pepe scores their first goal against Uruguay. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Russia players celebrate after Spain's Iago Aspas missed his penalty during the shootout. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Germany's Toni Kroos scores their second goal past Sweden's Robin Olsen on a free kick. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Argentina's Marcos Rojo celebrates scoring their second goal against Nigeria with Lionel Messi. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goal against Spain. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Egypt's Amr Warda falls on the pitch against Uruguay. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A Tunisia fan reacts after England's Harry Kane scored their second goal. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Croatia's Luka Modric celebrates with team mates after scoring their second goal against Nigeria. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Saudi Arabia's Salem Al-Dawsari celebrates scoring their second goal against Egypt. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Brazil's Neymar scores their second goal as Costa Rica's Keylor Navas looks on. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Germany fans react as they watch their match against South Korea at a public viewing area at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Australia's Mile Jedinak and Trent Sainsbury in action with Denmark's Thomas Delaney and Simon Kjaer. REUTERS/David Gray
Iran's Mehdi Taremi reacts after the match against Portugal. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Brazil's Paulinho celebrates with Neymar after scoring their first goal against Serbia. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Mexico's Hirving Lozano celebrates scoring their first goal against Germany with Jesus Gallardo. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Peru's Andre Carrillo reacts after missing a chance to score against Denmark. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
The ball hits the back of the net as Argentina's Lionel Messi scores their first goal against Nigeria. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Peru fans react during their match against Denmark as they watch the game from Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Mexico's Javier Hernandez in action with South Korea's Kim Young-gwon. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Argentina's Marcos Rojo celebrates scoring their second goal against Nigeria with team mates. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Iran's Majid Hosseini in action with Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
An Egypt fan inside the stadium before the match against Uruguay. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Croatia's Ivan Perisic celebrates scoring their second goal against Iceland with Josip Pivaric. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Poland's Michal Pazdan in action with Senegal's Moussa Konate. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Fans take photos of Diego Maradona in the stands before the match between Argentina and Nigeria. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Egypt's Mohamed Salah after their match against Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
England's John Stones celebrates scoring their fourth goal against Panama. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A fan wearing facepaint inside the stadium before the match between Spain and Morocco. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Russia's Denis Cheryshev scores their second goal against Egypt. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Sweden's Andreas Granqvist celebrates scoring their first goal against South Korea. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
England's Harry Kane celebrates with team mates after scoring their first goal against Tunisia. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
The World Cup opening ceremony at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. REUTERS/Carl Recine
