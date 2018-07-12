Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jul 12, 2018 | 9:20am EDT

Best of the World Cup

Croatia's Ivan Perisic scores their first goal against England. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2018
A message printed on a bin as England fans watch their game against Croatia at Brighton Beach. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2018
France fans react after defeating Belgium in their World Cup semi-final match. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Tuesday, July 10, 2018
France's Samuel Umtiti scores their first goal against Belgium. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Tuesday, July 10, 2018
A Belgium fan reacts after their loss to France. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Tuesday, July 10, 2018
A ballerina watches the broadcast of the quarter-final match between Russia and Croatia at the Mikhailovsky Theatre in Saint Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
A Russia fan after their loss to Croatia. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
England fans celebrate during their match against Sweden. Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
Brazil's Neymar and team mates look dejected at the end of their match against Belgium. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Friday, July 06, 2018
A Brazil fan reacts after their loss to Belgium. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Friday, July 06, 2018
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts at referee Cesar Arturo Ramos during their match against Uruguay. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Sunday, July 01, 2018
Belgium's Jan Vertonghen scores their first goal past Japan's Eiji Kawashima. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their third goal against Argentina. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Saturday, June 30, 2018
England's Jordan Pickford celebrates after saving Colombia's Carlos Bacca penalty during the shootout. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
Brazil's Neymar scores their first goal against Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
Belgium's Nacer Chadli celebrates scoring their third goal against Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
Argentina's Lionel Messi looks dejected during their match against France. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, June 30, 2018
Japanese fans react after second goal by Belgium as they watch a broadcast of the match between Belgium and Japan at a sports bar in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
Belgium's Nacer Chadli and Jan Vertonghen celebrate as Japan's Hiroki Sakai reacts after the match. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
Belgium's Marouane Fellaini celebrates scoring their second goal against Japan. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
Sweden players celebrate after their match against Switzerland. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
A Mexico fan after their loss to Brazil. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
An Argentina fan after their loss to France. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, June 30, 2018
Portugal's Pepe scores their first goal against Uruguay. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Sunday, July 01, 2018
Russia players celebrate after Spain's Iago Aspas missed his penalty during the shootout. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Sunday, July 01, 2018
Germany's Toni Kroos scores their second goal past Sweden's Robin Olsen on a free kick. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Saturday, June 23, 2018
Argentina's Marcos Rojo celebrates scoring their second goal against Nigeria with Lionel Messi. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goal against Spain. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Egypt's Amr Warda falls on the pitch against Uruguay. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
A Tunisia fan reacts after England's Harry Kane scored their second goal. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Croatia's Luka Modric celebrates with team mates after scoring their second goal against Nigeria. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
Saudi Arabia's Salem Al-Dawsari celebrates scoring their second goal against Egypt. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Brazil's Neymar scores their second goal as Costa Rica's Keylor Navas looks on. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
Germany fans react as they watch their match against South Korea at a public viewing area at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Australia's Mile Jedinak and Trent Sainsbury in action with Denmark's Thomas Delaney and Simon Kjaer. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, June 21, 2018
Iran's Mehdi Taremi reacts after the match against Portugal. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Brazil's Paulinho celebrates with Neymar after scoring their first goal against Serbia. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Mexico's Hirving Lozano celebrates scoring their first goal against Germany with Jesus Gallardo. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
Peru's Andre Carrillo reacts after missing a chance to score against Denmark. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
The ball hits the back of the net as Argentina's Lionel Messi scores their first goal against Nigeria. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Peru fans react during their match against Denmark as they watch the game from Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
Mexico's Javier Hernandez in action with South Korea's Kim Young-gwon. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Saturday, June 23, 2018
Argentina's Marcos Rojo celebrates scoring their second goal against Nigeria with team mates. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Iran's Majid Hosseini in action with Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
An Egypt fan inside the stadium before the match against Uruguay. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Croatia's Ivan Perisic celebrates scoring their second goal against Iceland with Josip Pivaric. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Poland's Michal Pazdan in action with Senegal's Moussa Konate. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Fans take photos of Diego Maradona in the stands before the match between Argentina and Nigeria. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Egypt's Mohamed Salah after their match against Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
England's John Stones celebrates scoring their fourth goal against Panama. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
A fan wearing facepaint inside the stadium before the match between Spain and Morocco. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Russia's Denis Cheryshev scores their second goal against Egypt. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Sweden's Andreas Granqvist celebrates scoring their first goal against South Korea. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
England's Harry Kane celebrates with team mates after scoring their first goal against Tunisia. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
The World Cup opening ceremony at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
