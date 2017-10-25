Edition:
Best of the World Series

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner celebrates with teammate Chris Taylor after hitting a two-run home run against the Houston Astros in game one of the World Series. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
The Dodgers including Charlie Culberson celebrate in the dugout after defeating the Houston Astros in game one. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
Houston Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel is relieved by manager A.J. Hinch in the seventh inning in game one. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
Astros second baseman Jose Altuve is forced out on a fielder's choice by Dodgers infielder Logan Forsythe in game one. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner hits a two run home run in game one. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
Astros second baseman Jose Altuve throws out Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager on a double play in game one. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
Dodgers outfielder Enrique Hernandez catches a foul ball hit by Astros right fielder Josh Reddick (not pictured) in game one. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
Astros third baseman Alex Bregman celebrates with shortstop Carlos Correa after he hit a solo home run in game one. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
Astros third baseman Alex Bregman celebrates in the dugout after he hit a solo home run in game one. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger attempts to pick off Astros right fielder Josh Reddick in game one. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws a pitch in game one. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
Astros right fielder Josh Reddick hits a single in game one. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
Dodgers outfielder Chris Taylor rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in game one. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
Dodgers relief pitcher Kenley Jansen celebrates with catcher Austin Barnes after the Dodgers defeated the Astros in game one. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
Astros manager A.J. Hinch is introduced before game one. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
The cleats of Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig before game one. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
General view during the singing of the national anthem before game one. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
