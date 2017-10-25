Best of the World Series
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner celebrates with teammate Chris Taylor after hitting a two-run home run against the Houston Astros in game one of the World Series. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
The Dodgers including Charlie Culberson celebrate in the dugout after defeating the Houston Astros in game one. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel is relieved by manager A.J. Hinch in the seventh inning in game one. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Astros second baseman Jose Altuve is forced out on a fielder's choice by Dodgers infielder Logan Forsythe in game one. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner hits a two run home run in game one. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Astros second baseman Jose Altuve throws out Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager on a double play in game one. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Dodgers outfielder Enrique Hernandez catches a foul ball hit by Astros right fielder Josh Reddick (not pictured) in game one. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Astros third baseman Alex Bregman celebrates with shortstop Carlos Correa after he hit a solo home run in game one. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Astros third baseman Alex Bregman celebrates in the dugout after he hit a solo home run in game one. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger attempts to pick off Astros right fielder Josh Reddick in game one. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws a pitch in game one. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Astros right fielder Josh Reddick hits a single in game one. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Dodgers outfielder Chris Taylor rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in game one. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Dodgers relief pitcher Kenley Jansen celebrates with catcher Austin Barnes after the Dodgers defeated the Astros in game one. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Astros manager A.J. Hinch is introduced before game one. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
The cleats of Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig before game one. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
General view during the singing of the national anthem before game one. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Next Slideshows
Lighting the Olympic torch
The flame for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics is lit in Olympia, Greece.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Athletes protest racial injustice
Athletes stage on-field protests against police brutality and racial injustice, as President Donald Trump calls for owners to fire those who refuse to stand...
MORE IN PICTURES
Marawi all but destroyed
With vehicles crushed and overturned and buildings reduced to skeletons of mangled steel and rubble, the Philippine city of Marawi resembles the aftermath of a war that lasted years, rather than months.
Future of driving at Tokyo Motor Show
Forward-looking vehicle concepts and designs from the Tokyo Motor Show.
Fall colors
Mother Nature puts on an autumn show.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than 600,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
Protests over Kenya's cancelled election
Opposition protests continue in Kenya against a looming presidential vote re-run.
Students of war
School goes on in damaged classrooms in Syria, Yemen and Iraq.
Funeral for a king
Thailand marks the start of a lavish, five-day funeral for King Bhumibol Adulyadej.
China's Congress meets
Inside the annual Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference in Beijing.