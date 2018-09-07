Edition:
Best of TIFF

Chris Pine arrives for the world premiere of Outlaw King. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
Fans of Chris Pine await his arrival for the world premiere of Outlaw King. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
Director Michael Moore speaks to media at the world premiere of Fahrenheit 11/9. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2018
Chloe Grace Moretz arrives for the world premiere of Greta. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
John David Washington arrives for the Canadian premiere of Monsters and Men. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
Olivia Munn signs autographs at the premiere of The Predator. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2018
Boyd Holbrook looks at the Predator statue at the premiere of The Predator. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
Chante Adams arrives for the Canadian premiere of Monsters and Men. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
Chris Pine arrives for the world premiere of Outlaw King. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
Cara Buono arrives for the Canadian premiere of Monsters and Men. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
Chloe Grace Moretz poses with Isabelle Huppert (R) and Maika Monroe (L) at the world premiere of Greta. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
Thomas Jane arrives barefooted for the premiere of The Predator. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2018
Jasmine Cephas Jones (L), Chante Adams and Cara Buono (R) arrive for the Canadian premiere of Monsters and Men. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
Keegan-Michael Key poses at the premiere of The Predator. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2018
The cast poses for a picture as they arrive for the Canadian premiere of Monsters and Men. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
Boyd Holbrook and girlfriend Tatiana Pajkovic kiss at the premiere of The Predator. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2018
Tony Curran arrives for the world premiere of Outlaw King. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
Chris Pine (L) and Aaron Taylor-Johnson (R) pose with director David Mackenzie at the world premiere of Outlaw King. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
TIFF fans take photos of themselves in Toronto. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
A volunteer rolls out the red carpet ahead of the Toronto International Film Festival. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
Movie history up for auction

Next Slideshows

Movie history up for auction

Iconic memorabilia from "Star Wars", "Terminator 2", "Superman" and other blockbusters will go to the highest bidder later this month in London.

Sep 06 2018
Venice Film Festival style

Fashion highlights from the Venice Film Festival.

Sep 04 2018
Aretha Franklin lies in repose in Detroit

Aretha Franklin's body lay in repose while her soaring voice poured out from loudspeakers outside a Detroit museum, stirring fans to sway and sing along and...

Aug 29 2018
MuchMusic Video Awards

Highlights from the 2018 iHeartRadio MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, Canada.

Aug 27 2018

Postcards from Pyongyang

Rare scenes from the North Korean capital ahead of the 70th anniversary of the country's founding.

Starbucks's first Italian cafe

Around 200 people queued outside the first Starbucks cafe in Italy as the world s biggest coffee chain faces one of its toughest tests yet with an upmarket roastery in the center of Milan.

Iraqi protesters storm Iranian consulate

Protesters storm the Iranian consulate and set fire to the outer perimeter of the compound, shouting condemnation of Iranian influence over Iraq's political parties.

Brazilian presidential candidate stabbed

The run-up to a presidential election in Brazil plunged into chaos after a knife attack on far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro put the frontrunner in intensive care just a month before the vote.

Powerful quake hits Japanese island

A powerful earthquake paralyzes Japan's northern island of Hokkaido, triggering landslides and knocking out power to its 5.3 million residents.

Best of the U.S. Open

Highlights from the tennis tournament in New York.

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Iraqi protesters torch government building

Protesters set fire to the main government building in the southern Iraqi city of Basra, amid growing unrest over poor basic services.

Getting greasy at Cascamorras Festival

The festival was inspired by a dispute between the Spanish town of Baza and Guadix over the possession of an icon of the Virgin of Piedad. The Cascamorras from Guadix, sent to Baza to recover the statue, attempt to stay perfectly clean to gain possession of the statue while Baza s residents attempt to make them as dirty as possible.

