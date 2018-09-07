Best of TIFF
Chris Pine arrives for the world premiere of Outlaw King. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Fans of Chris Pine await his arrival for the world premiere of Outlaw King. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Director Michael Moore speaks to media at the world premiere of Fahrenheit 11/9. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Chloe Grace Moretz arrives for the world premiere of Greta. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
John David Washington arrives for the Canadian premiere of Monsters and Men. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Olivia Munn signs autographs at the premiere of The Predator. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Boyd Holbrook looks at the Predator statue at the premiere of The Predator. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Chante Adams arrives for the Canadian premiere of Monsters and Men. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Chris Pine arrives for the world premiere of Outlaw King. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cara Buono arrives for the Canadian premiere of Monsters and Men. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Chloe Grace Moretz poses with Isabelle Huppert (R) and Maika Monroe (L) at the world premiere of Greta. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Thomas Jane arrives barefooted for the premiere of The Predator. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jasmine Cephas Jones (L), Chante Adams and Cara Buono (R) arrive for the Canadian premiere of Monsters and Men. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Keegan-Michael Key poses at the premiere of The Predator. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The cast poses for a picture as they arrive for the Canadian premiere of Monsters and Men. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Boyd Holbrook and girlfriend Tatiana Pajkovic kiss at the premiere of The Predator. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Tony Curran arrives for the world premiere of Outlaw King. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Chris Pine (L) and Aaron Taylor-Johnson (R) pose with director David Mackenzie at the world premiere of Outlaw King. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
TIFF fans take photos of themselves in Toronto. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A volunteer rolls out the red carpet ahead of the Toronto International Film Festival. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
