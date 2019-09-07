Edition:
Best of TIFF

Michael Jordan poses as he arrives for a gala presentation of "Just Mercy" at the Toronto International Film Festival. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, September 06, 2019
Brie Larson poses as she arrives for a gala presentation of "Just Mercy". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, September 06, 2019
Jamie Foxx signs autographs as he arrives for a gala presentation of "Just Mercy". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, September 06, 2019
Actor Bryce Dallas Howard poses as she arrives to a presentation of the documentary "Dads". REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Friday, September 06, 2019
Rob Morgan jumps as he arrives for a gala presentation of "Just Mercy". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, September 06, 2019
Dev Patel arrives for a special presentation of "The Personal History of David Copperfield." REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Thursday, September 05, 2019
Actor Jessica Biel poses during a presentation of "Limetown". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, September 06, 2019
Hugh Laurie arrives for a special presentation of "The Personal History of David Copperfield". REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Thursday, September 05, 2019
Martin Scorsese arrives for the gala presentation of the Robbie Robertson biopic "Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, September 05, 2019
Musician Robbie Robertson reacts during a news conference for the biopic "Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, September 05, 2019
Ron Howard and his wife Cheryl Alley pose during a presentation of the documentary "Dads". REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Friday, September 06, 2019
Actor Tilda Cobham-Hervey poses during a special presentation of the biopic about singer Helen Reddy, "I Am Woman". REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Thursday, September 05, 2019
Actor Matthew Cardarople reacts as he arrives to a special presentation of the biopic about singer Helen Reddy, "I Am Woman". REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Thursday, September 05, 2019
TIFF Rising Star Kacey Rohl arrives for the gala presentation of the Robbie Roberston biopic "Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, September 05, 2019
Actors Sharon Horgan and Jason Flemyng joke as they arrive for a special presentation of "Military Wives". REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Friday, September 06, 2019
Director Unjoo Moon and actors Evan Peters, Tilda Cobham-Hervey and Danielle Macdonald pose during a special presentation of the biopic about singer Helen Reddy, "I Am Woman". REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Thursday, September 05, 2019
Morfydd Clark arrives for a special presentation of "The Personal History of David Copperfield". REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Thursday, September 05, 2019
Producer Brian Grazer gestures next to director Daniel Roher during a news conference for the biopic "Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, September 05, 2019
Aimee Kelly arrives for a special presentation of "The Personal History of David Copperfield". REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Thursday, September 05, 2019
Director Daniel Roher and Kari Teicher arrive for the gala presentation of the Robbie Robertson biopic "Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, September 05, 2019
