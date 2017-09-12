Best of TIFF
Actor Jennifer Lawrence arrives on the red carpet for the film "Mother!". REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Director Angelina Jolie arrives on the red carpet with her six children (L-R) Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Pax Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, and Zahara Jolie-Pitt for the film "First They Killed My Father"....more
Actor Jim Carrey embraces man dressed as Tony Clifton as he arrives to the red carpet for the film "Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond - featuring a very special, contractually obligated mention of Tony Clifton". REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Rosamund Pike arrives on the red carpet for the film "Hostiles". REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actor Christian Bale arrives with his wife Sibi Blazic on the red carpet for the film "Hostiles". REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actor Jessica Chastain arrives at the premiere of the film "Woman Walks Ahead". REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Actor Gary Oldman and his wife Gisele Schmidt arrive at the premiere of the film "Darkest Hour". REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Actor Andrew Garfield arrives at the premiere of the film "Breathe". REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Actor George Clooney arrives on the red carpet for the film "Suburbicon". REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actress Katherine Waterston arrives on the red carpet for the film "The Current War". REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actor Charlie Hunnam attends the premiere of the film "Papillon". REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Actor Jessica McNamee arrives for the film "Battle of the Sexes". REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actor Natalie Morales arrives for the film "Battle of the Sexes". REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actor Sarah Silverman arrives for the film "Battle of the Sexes". REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actor Elisabeth Shue arrives for the film "Battle of the Sexes". REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Rapper Drake arrives on the red carpet for the film "The Carter Effect". REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Former tennis player Billie Jean King arrives for the film "Battle of the Sexes". REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actor Idris Elba at the premiere of the film "The Mountain Between Us". REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Actor Nicole Kidman arrives with her husband Keith Urban at the premiere of the film "The Upside". REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Actor Steve Carell arrives for the film "Battle of the Sexes". REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actor Kate Winslet arrives at the premiere of the film "The Mountain Between Us". REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Actor Emma Stone arrives for the film "Battle of the Sexes". REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actor Soma Chhaya arrives on the red carpet for the film "The Breadwinner". REUTERS/Mark Blinch
(L-R) Executive producer Angelina Jolie, director Nora Twomey and actor Saara Chaudry arrive on the red carpet for the film "The Breadwinner". REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actor Elisabeth Moss arrives on the red carpet for the film "The Square". REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Executive producer Angelina Jolie signs autographs as she arrives on the red carpet for the film "The Breadwinner". REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Director George Clooney attends a news conference to promote the film "Suburbicon". REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Actors Julianne Moore and Matt Damon attend a news conference to promote the film "Suburbicon". REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Actor Shazi Raja arrives at the premiere of the film "Brad's Status". REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Actor Jenna Fischer arrives at the premiere of the film "Brad's Status". REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Actor Benedict Cumberbatch poses in front of fans as he arrives on the red carpet for the film "The Current War". REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actor Ben Stiller arrives at the premiere of the film "Brad's Status". REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Actor Colin Farrell arrives at the premiere of the film "The Killing of a Sacred Deer". REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Basketball player LeBron James arrives on the red carpet for the film "The Carter Effect". REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actor Caitlin Carver arrives on the red carpet for the film "I, Tonya". REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actor Julianne Nicholson arrives on the red carpet for the film "I, Tonya". REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actor Mckenna Grace arrives on the red carpet for the film "I, Tonya". REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actor Andrea Riseborough attends the premiere of the film "The Death of Stalin". REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Lady Gaga arrives on the red carpet for her film "Gaga: Five Foot Two". REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actor Jason Sudeikis holds a camera as he arrives on the red carpet for the film "Kodachrome". REUTERS/Mark Blinch
