Pictures | Mon Jun 12, 2017 | 8:50am EDT

Best of Tony Awards

Producer Stacey Mindich accepts Best Musical for Dear Evan Hansen. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Bette Midler wins Best Leading Actress in a Musical - Hello, Dolly! REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, June 11, 2017
Musical Falsettos performance. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Stephen Colbert and host Kevin Spacey. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
A performance from the musical Bandstand. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, June 11, 2017
Cynthia Erivo and Leslie Odom Jr. join the Rockettes for New York, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, June 11, 2017
David Hyde Pierce performing Hello Dolly! REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, June 11, 2017
A performance from the musical Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, June 11, 2017
A performance from the musical Miss Saigon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, June 11, 2017
Rebecca Taichman wins Best Direction of a Play for Indecent. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, June 11, 2017
Cynthia Nixon wins Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play for Lillian Hellman�s The Little Foxes. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, June 11, 2017
A performance from the musical Dear Evan Hansen. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, June 11, 2017
A performance from the musical Groundhog Day. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, June 11, 2017
Presenters Patina Miller and Sara Bareilles. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, June 11, 2017
House of Cards Michael Kelly, Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, June 11, 2017
Ben Platt wins Best Leading Actor in a Musical for Dear Evan Hansen. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, June 11, 2017
Host Kevin Spacey. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, June 11, 2017
Kevin Kline wins Best Leading Actor in a Play for Present Laughter. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, June 11, 2017
Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole perform Face to Face. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, June 11, 2017
J.T. Rogers accepts Best Play for Oslo. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, June 11, 2017
In Memoriam tribute to Mary Tyler Moore. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, June 11, 2017
Presenter Josh Gad. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, June 11, 2017
Presenter Uma Thurman. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, June 11, 2017
Presenters John Mulaney and Nick Kroll. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, June 11, 2017
The Rockettes. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, June 11, 2017
Presenters Christopher Jackson and Allison Janney. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, June 11, 2017
Tommy Tune. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, June 11, 2017
A performance from the musical Groundhog Day. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, June 11, 2017
Josh Groban sings a song from Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, June 11, 2017
A performance from the musical Come From Away. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, June 11, 2017
Presenters Tom Sturridge and Olivia Wilde. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, June 11, 2017
Presenters Scott Bakula and Sutton Foster. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, June 11, 2017
Playwright Lucas Hnath. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, June 11, 2017
Chazz Palminteri and host Kevin Spacey. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, June 11, 2017
Presenters Cynthia Erivo and John Legend. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, June 11, 2017
A performance from the musical Miss Saigon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, June 11, 2017
Playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, June 11, 2017
Host Kevin Spacey with Patti LuPone. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, June 11, 2017
Host Kevin Spacey. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, June 11, 2017
Stephen Colbert and host Kevin Spacey. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, June 11, 2017
