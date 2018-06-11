Edition:
United States
Mon Jun 11, 2018

Best of Tony Awards

Robert De Niro speaks before introducing Bruce Springsteen's performance. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Robert De Niro speaks before introducing Bruce Springsteen's performance. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, June 11, 2018
Robert De Niro speaks before introducing Bruce Springsteen's performance. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The cast and producers of The Band's Visit accept the award for Best Musical. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The cast and producers of The Band's Visit accept the award for Best Musical. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
The cast and producers of The Band's Visit accept the award for Best Musical. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Ari'el Stachel reacts after The Bands Visit won the award for Best Musical. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actor Ari'el Stachel reacts after The Bands Visit won the award for Best Musical. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Actor Ari'el Stachel reacts after The Bands Visit won the award for Best Musical. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Bruce Springsteen finishes his performance. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Bruce Springsteen finishes his performance. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Bruce Springsteen finishes his performance. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Katrina Lenk accepts the award for Lead Actress in a Musical for The Band's Visit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Katrina Lenk accepts the award for Lead Actress in a Musical for The Band's Visit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Katrina Lenk accepts the award for Lead Actress in a Musical for The Band's Visit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Tony Kushner accepts the award for Best Revival of a Play for Angels in America. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tony Kushner accepts the award for Best Revival of a Play for Angels in America. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Tony Kushner accepts the award for Best Revival of a Play for Angels in America. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The cast of the Donna Summer Musical perform. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The cast of the Donna Summer Musical perform. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
The cast of the Donna Summer Musical perform. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Tony Shalhoub accepts the award for Lead Actor in a Musical for The Band's Visit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tony Shalhoub accepts the award for Lead Actor in a Musical for The Band's Visit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Tony Shalhoub accepts the award for Lead Actor in a Musical for The Band's Visit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The cast of Mean Girls performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The cast of Mean Girls performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
The cast of Mean Girls performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cast members from Frozen perform. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Cast members from Frozen perform. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Cast members from Frozen perform. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The cast of Mean Girls performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The cast of Mean Girls performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
The cast of Mean Girls performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jamie Parker and the cast from Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two perform. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Jamie Parker and the cast from Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two perform. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Jamie Parker and the cast from Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two perform. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Members of the cast of The Band's Visit, including Tony Shalhoub, perform. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Members of the cast of The Band's Visit, including Tony Shalhoub, perform. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Members of the cast of The Band's Visit, including Tony Shalhoub, perform. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Show hosts Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles perform. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Show hosts Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles perform. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Show hosts Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles perform. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The cast of Spongebob Squarepants performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The cast of Spongebob Squarepants performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
The cast of Spongebob Squarepants performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School drama teacher Melody Herzfeld accepts this year's Excellence in Theatre Education Award. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School drama teacher Melody Herzfeld accepts this year's Excellence in Theatre Education Award. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School drama teacher Melody Herzfeld accepts this year's Excellence in Theatre Education Award. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The cast of My Fair Lady performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The cast of My Fair Lady performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
The cast of My Fair Lady performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The cast of Once On This Island performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The cast of Once On This Island performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
The cast of Once On This Island performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Bruce Springsteen accepts a special solo performace award. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Bruce Springsteen accepts a special solo performace award. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Bruce Springsteen accepts a special solo performace award. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Show host Sara Bareilles greets actor Jamie Parker from Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Show host Sara Bareilles greets actor Jamie Parker from Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Show host Sara Bareilles greets actor Jamie Parker from Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Laurie Metcalf accepts the award for Best Actress in a Play for Three tall Women. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Laurie Metcalf accepts the award for Best Actress in a Play for Three tall Women. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Laurie Metcalf accepts the award for Best Actress in a Play for Three tall Women. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The cast of Once On This Island performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The cast of Once On This Island performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
The cast of Once On This Island performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Artists behind Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two accept the award for Best Play. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Artists behind Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two accept the award for Best Play. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Artists behind Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two accept the award for Best Play. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The Drama class from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The Drama class from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
The Drama class from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Presenter Bernadette Peters speaks on stage. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Presenter Bernadette Peters speaks on stage. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Presenter Bernadette Peters speaks on stage. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
John Tiffany accepts the award for Best Direction of a Play for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

John Tiffany accepts the award for Best Direction of a Play for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
John Tiffany accepts the award for Best Direction of a Play for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The cast of Angels in America performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The cast of Angels in America performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
The cast of Angels in America performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Hosts Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles speak on stage. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Hosts Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles speak on stage. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Hosts Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles speak on stage. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
David Cromer accepts the award for Best Direction of a Musical for The Band's Visit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

David Cromer accepts the award for Best Direction of a Musical for The Band's Visit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
David Cromer accepts the award for Best Direction of a Musical for The Band's Visit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
James Monroe Iglehart introduces a performance from the cast of Frozen. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

James Monroe Iglehart introduces a performance from the cast of Frozen. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
James Monroe Iglehart introduces a performance from the cast of Frozen. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Mimi Dohler, Brooklyn Sudano and Amanda Sudano-Ramirez introduce the Donna Summer Musical. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Mimi Dohler, Brooklyn Sudano and Amanda Sudano-Ramirez introduce the Donna Summer Musical. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Mimi Dohler, Brooklyn Sudano and Amanda Sudano-Ramirez introduce the Donna Summer Musical. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Itamar Moses accepts the award for Best Book of a Musical for The Band's Visit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Itamar Moses accepts the award for Best Book of a Musical for The Band's Visit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Itamar Moses accepts the award for Best Book of a Musical for The Band's Visit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Presenter Jeff Daniels speaks on stage. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Presenter Jeff Daniels speaks on stage. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Presenter Jeff Daniels speaks on stage. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cast members from Frozen perform. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Cast members from Frozen perform. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Cast members from Frozen perform. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Ari'el Stachel accepts the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for The Band's Visit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Ari'el Stachel accepts the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for The Band's Visit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Ari'el Stachel accepts the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for The Band's Visit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Andrew Garfield accepts the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play award for Angels in America. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Andrew Garfield accepts the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play award for Angels in America. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Andrew Garfield accepts the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play award for Angels in America. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
\Actor John Leguizamo speaks after winning a special Tony Award for his solo run on Broadway this season. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

\Actor John Leguizamo speaks after winning a special Tony Award for his solo run on Broadway this season. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
\Actor John Leguizamo speaks after winning a special Tony Award for his solo run on Broadway this season. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Hosts Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles open the show. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Hosts Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles open the show. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Hosts Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles open the show. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Tina Fey introduces a performance from Mean Girls. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tina Fey introduces a performance from Mean Girls. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Tina Fey introduces a performance from Mean Girls. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Presenter Kerry Washington speaks on stage. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Presenter Kerry Washington speaks on stage. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Presenter Kerry Washington speaks on stage. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Nathan Lane reacts as he accepts the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play for Angels in America. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Nathan Lane reacts as he accepts the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play for Angels in America. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Nathan Lane reacts as he accepts the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play for Angels in America. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Andrew Lloyd Webber receives accepts lifetime achievement honors. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Andrew Lloyd Webber receives accepts lifetime achievement honors. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Andrew Lloyd Webber receives accepts lifetime achievement honors. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Spongebob Squarepants cast member Ethan Slater performs on the ukulele next to show hosts Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Spongebob Squarepants cast member Ethan Slater performs on the ukulele next to show hosts Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Spongebob Squarepants cast member Ethan Slater performs on the ukulele next to show hosts Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Lindsay Mendez accepts the award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for Carousel. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Lindsay Mendez accepts the award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for Carousel. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Lindsay Mendez accepts the award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for Carousel. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Chita Rivera accepts Lifetime Achievement Honors. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Chita Rivera accepts Lifetime Achievement Honors. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Chita Rivera accepts Lifetime Achievement Honors. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
