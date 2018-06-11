Best of Tony Awards
Robert De Niro speaks before introducing Bruce Springsteen's performance. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The cast and producers of The Band's Visit accept the award for Best Musical. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Ari'el Stachel reacts after The Bands Visit won the award for Best Musical. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Bruce Springsteen finishes his performance. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Katrina Lenk accepts the award for Lead Actress in a Musical for The Band's Visit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Tony Kushner accepts the award for Best Revival of a Play for Angels in America. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The cast of the Donna Summer Musical perform. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Tony Shalhoub accepts the award for Lead Actor in a Musical for The Band's Visit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The cast of Mean Girls performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cast members from Frozen perform. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The cast of Mean Girls performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jamie Parker and the cast from Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two perform. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Members of the cast of The Band's Visit, including Tony Shalhoub, perform. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Show hosts Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles perform. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The cast of Spongebob Squarepants performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School drama teacher Melody Herzfeld accepts this year's Excellence in Theatre Education Award. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The cast of My Fair Lady performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The cast of Once On This Island performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Bruce Springsteen accepts a special solo performace award. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Show host Sara Bareilles greets actor Jamie Parker from Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Laurie Metcalf accepts the award for Best Actress in a Play for Three tall Women. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The cast of Once On This Island performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Artists behind Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two accept the award for Best Play. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The Drama class from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Presenter Bernadette Peters speaks on stage. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
John Tiffany accepts the award for Best Direction of a Play for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The cast of Angels in America performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Hosts Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles speak on stage. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
David Cromer accepts the award for Best Direction of a Musical for The Band's Visit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
James Monroe Iglehart introduces a performance from the cast of Frozen. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Mimi Dohler, Brooklyn Sudano and Amanda Sudano-Ramirez introduce the Donna Summer Musical. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Itamar Moses accepts the award for Best Book of a Musical for The Band's Visit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Presenter Jeff Daniels speaks on stage. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cast members from Frozen perform. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Ari'el Stachel accepts the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for The Band's Visit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Andrew Garfield accepts the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play award for Angels in America. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
\Actor John Leguizamo speaks after winning a special Tony Award for his solo run on Broadway this season. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Hosts Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles open the show. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Tina Fey introduces a performance from Mean Girls. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Presenter Kerry Washington speaks on stage. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Nathan Lane reacts as he accepts the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play for Angels in America. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Andrew Lloyd Webber receives accepts lifetime achievement honors. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Spongebob Squarepants cast member Ethan Slater performs on the ukulele next to show hosts Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Lindsay Mendez accepts the award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for Carousel. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Chita Rivera accepts Lifetime Achievement Honors. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Next Slideshows
Tony Awards red carpet
Red carpet style from the Tony Awards.
Saint Laurent Men's Spring Summer 2019
Saint Laurent debuts their Men's Spring Summer 2019 collection.
Ocean's 8 premiere
Cast members celebrate the premiere of "Ocean's 8," a spin-off of the Ocean's trilogy, in New York.
CFDA Fashion Awards
On the red carpet at the CFDA Fashion Awards in Brooklyn, New York.
MORE IN PICTURES
Families search for relatives buried by volcano in Guatemala
At least 110 people died after Fuego erupted pushing fast-moving currents of dust, lava and gas down the volcano's slopes in its greatest eruption in four decades, and close to 200 more are believed buried beneath the waste.
Golden State Warriors championship parade
The Golden State Warriors take to the streets as they celebrate a third NBA title in four years.
Washington Capitals Stanley Cup parade
The Washington Capitals parade through the streets as they celebrate their first Stanley Cup title.
Historic U.S.-North Korea summit
President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore.
Israel evacuates illegal settler outpost
Israeli security forces evacuate Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the occupied West Bank.
Cuba's retro rides
The streets of Havana are still filled with cars that predate the 1959 communist revolution.
Classic World Cup moments
Memorable moments from every World Cup.
Reuters journalists detained in Myanmar
Two Reuters journalists, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, have been detained in Myanmar since December 2017.
Shepherds guide sheep in Alpine crossing
Shepherds lead 1,500 sheep across a centuries old alpine crossing.