Mon Jun 10, 2019

Best of Tony Awards

Ali Stroker accepts the Featured Actress in a Musical award for Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Ali Stroker accepts the Featured Actress in a Musical award for Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
Ali Stroker accepts the Featured Actress in a Musical award for Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
1 / 30
Bryan Cranston accepts the Leading Actor in a Play award for Network. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Bryan Cranston accepts the Leading Actor in a Play award for Network. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, June 10, 2019
Bryan Cranston accepts the Leading Actor in a Play award for Network. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
2 / 30
Show host James Corden. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Show host James Corden. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
Show host James Corden. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
3 / 30
The cast and crew of Hadestown accept the award for Best Musical. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The cast and crew of Hadestown accept the award for Best Musical. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
The cast and crew of Hadestown accept the award for Best Musical. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
4 / 30
Stephanie J. Block performs a song from The Cher Show. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Stephanie J. Block performs a song from The Cher Show. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
Stephanie J. Block performs a song from The Cher Show. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
5 / 30
Stephanie J. Block accetps the Leading Actress in a Musical award for The Cher Show. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Stephanie J. Block accetps the Leading Actress in a Musical award for The Cher Show. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
Stephanie J. Block accetps the Leading Actress in a Musical award for The Cher Show. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
6 / 30
Presenters Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Rachel Brosnahan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Presenters Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Rachel Brosnahan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
Presenters Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Rachel Brosnahan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
7 / 30
Reeve Carney and the cast of Hadestown perform. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reeve Carney and the cast of Hadestown perform. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
Reeve Carney and the cast of Hadestown perform. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
8 / 30
The cast of Choir Boy performs. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The cast of Choir Boy performs. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
The cast of Choir Boy performs. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
9 / 30
The cast of The Prom performs. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The cast of The Prom performs. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
The cast of The Prom performs. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
10 / 30
Mart Crowley accepts the Best Revival of a Play award for The Boys in the Band. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Mart Crowley accepts the Best Revival of a Play award for The Boys in the Band. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
Mart Crowley accepts the Best Revival of a Play award for The Boys in the Band. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
11 / 30
Santino Fontana accepts the Leading Actor in a Musical award for Tootsie. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Santino Fontana accepts the Leading Actor in a Musical award for Tootsie. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
Santino Fontana accepts the Leading Actor in a Musical award for Tootsie. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
12 / 30
The cast of Beetlejuice performs. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The cast of Beetlejuice performs. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
The cast of Beetlejuice performs. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
13 / 30
The cast of The Prom performs. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The cast of The Prom performs. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
The cast of The Prom performs. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
14 / 30
Billy Porter on stage. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Billy Porter on stage. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
Billy Porter on stage. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
15 / 30
Show host James Corden. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Show host James Corden. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
Show host James Corden. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
16 / 30
Celia Keenan-Bolger accepts the Featured Actress in a Play award for To Kill a Mockingbird. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Celia Keenan-Bolger accepts the Featured Actress in a Play award for To Kill a Mockingbird. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
Celia Keenan-Bolger accepts the Featured Actress in a Play award for To Kill a Mockingbird. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
17 / 30
The cast of Ain't Too Proud performs. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The cast of Ain't Too Proud performs. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
The cast of Ain't Too Proud performs. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
18 / 30
Show host James Corden and Ben Platt. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Show host James Corden and Ben Platt. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
Show host James Corden and Ben Platt. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
19 / 30
Presenters Andrew Rannells and Sutton Foster. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Presenters Andrew Rannells and Sutton Foster. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
Presenters Andrew Rannells and Sutton Foster. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
20 / 30
The cast of Beetlejuice performs. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The cast of Beetlejuice performs. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
The cast of Beetlejuice performs. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
21 / 30
Taylor Mac on stage. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Taylor Mac on stage. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
Taylor Mac on stage. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
22 / 30
The cast of Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations, performs. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The cast of Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations, performs. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
The cast of Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations, performs. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
23 / 30
Judith Light accepts the Isabelle Stevenson Award. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Judith Light accepts the Isabelle Stevenson Award. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
Judith Light accepts the Isabelle Stevenson Award. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
24 / 30
Ali Stroker performs a song from Rodgers and Hammerstein Oklahoma! REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Ali Stroker performs a song from Rodgers and Hammerstein Oklahoma! REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
Ali Stroker performs a song from Rodgers and Hammerstein Oklahoma! REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
25 / 30
Bertie Carvel accepts the Featured Actor in a Play award for Ink. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Bertie Carvel accepts the Featured Actor in a Play award for Ink. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
Bertie Carvel accepts the Featured Actor in a Play award for Ink. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
26 / 30
Kelli O'Hara and the cast of Kiss Me, Kate perform. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Kelli O'Hara and the cast of Kiss Me, Kate perform. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
Kelli O'Hara and the cast of Kiss Me, Kate perform. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
27 / 30
Andre De Shields accepts the Featured Actor in a Musical award for Hadestown. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Andre De Shields accepts the Featured Actor in a Musical award for Hadestown. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
Andre De Shields accepts the Featured Actor in a Musical award for Hadestown. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
28 / 30
Ali Stroker performs a song from Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Ali Stroker performs a song from Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
Ali Stroker performs a song from Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
29 / 30
Laura Benanti and Anthony Ramos persent Ali Stroker with the Featured Actress in a Musical award for Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Laura Benanti and Anthony Ramos persent Ali Stroker with the Featured Actress in a Musical award for Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
Laura Benanti and Anthony Ramos persent Ali Stroker with the Featured Actress in a Musical award for Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
30 / 30
Massive protest in Hong Kong against extradition law

Massive protest in Hong Kong against extradition law

