Best of Tony Awards
Ali Stroker accepts the Featured Actress in a Musical award for Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Bryan Cranston accepts the Leading Actor in a Play award for Network. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Show host James Corden. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The cast and crew of Hadestown accept the award for Best Musical. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Stephanie J. Block performs a song from The Cher Show. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Stephanie J. Block accetps the Leading Actress in a Musical award for The Cher Show. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Presenters Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Rachel Brosnahan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Reeve Carney and the cast of Hadestown perform. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The cast of Choir Boy performs. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The cast of The Prom performs. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Mart Crowley accepts the Best Revival of a Play award for The Boys in the Band. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Santino Fontana accepts the Leading Actor in a Musical award for Tootsie. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The cast of Beetlejuice performs. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The cast of The Prom performs. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Billy Porter on stage. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Show host James Corden. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Celia Keenan-Bolger accepts the Featured Actress in a Play award for To Kill a Mockingbird. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The cast of Ain't Too Proud performs. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Show host James Corden and Ben Platt. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Presenters Andrew Rannells and Sutton Foster. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The cast of Beetlejuice performs. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Taylor Mac on stage. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The cast of Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations, performs. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Judith Light accepts the Isabelle Stevenson Award. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Ali Stroker performs a song from Rodgers and Hammerstein Oklahoma! REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Bertie Carvel accepts the Featured Actor in a Play award for Ink. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Kelli O'Hara and the cast of Kiss Me, Kate perform. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Andre De Shields accepts the Featured Actor in a Musical award for Hadestown. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Ali Stroker performs a song from Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Laura Benanti and Anthony Ramos persent Ali Stroker with the Featured Actress in a Musical award for Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
