Best of Tour de France
BORA-Hansgrohe rider Peter Sagan of Slovakia wins stage 2. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Quick-Step Floors in action in stage 3. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Bahrain-Merida rider Heinrich Haussler of Australia after a crash in stage 2. Jeff Pachoud/Pool via REUTERS
Groupama-FDJ rider Tobias Ludvigsson of Sweden gives his wheel to teammate Arnaud Demare of France in stage 2. Jeff Pachoud/Pool via REUTERS
BORA-Hansgrohe rider Peter Sagan of Slovakia and Bahrain-Merida rider Sonny Colbrelli of Italy battle for stage 2. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Fans watch the race in stage 2. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Lotto Soudal rider Marcel Sieberg of Germany arrives at the teams presentation in La Roche-sur-Yon, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The peloton in action in stage 2. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
BMC Racing Team rider Richie Porte of Australia celebrates on the podium after stage 3. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Fans cheer in stage 2. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Quick-Step Floors rider Fernando Gaviria of Colombia wins stage 1. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Fortuneo-Samsic in action in stage 3. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Lotto Soudal rider Thomas De Gendt of Belgium congratulates Quick-Step Floors rider Fernando Gaviria of Colombia, who is wearing the overall leader's yellow�jersey in stage 2. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Drapac p/b Cannondale rider Lawson Craddock of the U.S. after the finish in stage 1. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Direct Energie rider Sylvain Chavanel of France in action in stage 2. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain before the start of stage 1. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The peloton in action in stage 1. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Bahrain-Merida rider Heinrich Haussler of Australia inspects his bike. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Team Sky riders Michal Kwiatkowski of Poland, Luke Rowe of Britain and Jonathan Castroviejo of Spain take a selfie as teammate Egan Arley Bernal of Colombia looks on at the team news conference. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
