Best of Tour de France
The peloton in action during Stage 4. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Cycling - Tour de France - The 213.5-km Stage 4 from Reims to Nancy - July 9, 2019 - Deceuninck-Quick Step rider Elia Viviani of Italy wins the stage ahead of UAE Team Emirates rider Alexander Kristoff of Norway and BORA-Hansgrohe rider Peter Sagan...more
Deceuninck-Quick Step rider Julian Alaphilippe of France wins Stage 3. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Deceuninck-Quick Step rider Julian Alaphilippe of France celebrates on the podium, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey after Stage 3. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
The peloton in action during Stage 3. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Team Jumbo-Visma rider Mike Teunissen of the Netherlands, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, passes the Atomium, during Stage 2. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Team Jumbo-Visma rider Mike Teunissen of the Netherlands celebrates on the podium, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey after Stage 2. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Team Jumbo-Visma rider Mike Teunissen of the Netherlands, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, finishes Stage 2. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Astana Pro Team in action during Stage 2. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Cycling - Tour de France - The 27.6-km Stage 2 Team Time Trial from Brussels Royal Palace to Brussels Atomium - July 7, 2019 - A Trek-Segafredo rider passes the Atomium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
The peloton in action on the Wall of Geraardsbergen (Mur de Grammont) during Stage 1. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Team Jumbo-Visma rider Mike Teunissen of the Netherlands wins the stage ahead of BORA-Hansgrohe rider Peter Sagan of Slovakia during Stage 1. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Astana Pro Team rider Jakob Fuglsang of Denmark bleeds as he rides after a crash during Stage 1. Jeff Pachoud/Pool via REUTERS
The peloton in action during Stage 1. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Cycling - Tour de France - The 194.5-km Stage 1 from Brussels to Brussels - July 6, 2019 - BORA-Hansgrohe rider Daniel Oss of Italy, Mitchelton-Scott rider Matteo Trentin of Italy, Team INEOS rider Luke Rowe of Britain, BORA-Hansgrohe rider Gregor...more
Next Slideshows
Week in sports
Sports action from around the world this past week.
Women's World Cup: Sweden 2 - Germany 1
Sweden ended Germany's hopes of a third women's World Cup win, coming from behind for a surprise 2-1 quarter-final victory thanks to goals from Sofia Jakobsson...
Women's World Cup: Netherlands 2 - Italy 0
Second-half headers from Vivianne Miedema and Stefanie van der Gragt earned the Netherlands a 2-0 win over Italy as they reached the Women's World Cup...
Women's World Cup: Italy 2 - China 0
Italy beats China to qualify for the quarter-finals as their dream return to the tournament after a 20-year absence continued.
MORE IN PICTURES
U.S. Women's World Cup victory parade
The U.S. women's soccer team, fresh from its second-consecutive World Cup victory over the weekend, are cheered on during a traditional ticker tape parade in Manhattan's "Canyon of Heroes".
Watching Wimbledon
Famous faces, friends and family in the Wimbledon stands.
Running of the bulls
Revellers run with the bulls through the streets of Pamplona during Spain's best-known bull-running festival.
Key moments of President Trump's up-and-down relationship with the U.K.
President Donald Trump said his government would no longer deal with the British ambassador to the United States after the envoy described the Trump administration as "clumsy" and "inept" in confidential correspondence. The leaked memos are a further blow to relations between the allies. Britain s so-called special relationship with the United States was one of the most enduring alliances of the 20th century, though Brexit and Trump's presidency have raised questions about its future. Here are s
Floods sweep through northern Spanish towns
The raging Cidacos river burst its banks during sudden, torrential rain in the northern Spanish region of Navarra, killing one man just a week after a Europe-wide heat wave caused two deaths in Spain.
Grounded Boeing 737 MAX planes from above
Aerial images of Boeing 737 MAX airplanes parked in Washington state after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia led the world's entire fleet of the aircraft to be grounded.
Best of Wimbledon
Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.
Kurdish women join the Peshmerga forces
Iranian Kurdish women enlist in the Kurdish Peshmerga, taking part in combat skills training in a military camp in Erbil, Iraq.
Democratic presidential contenders of 2020
The largest Democratic field in the modern U.S. political era is competing for the party's 2020 presidential nomination.