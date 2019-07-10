Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jul 10, 2019 | 11:50am EDT

Best of Tour de France

The peloton in action during Stage 4. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

The peloton in action during Stage 4. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, July 09, 2019
The peloton in action during Stage 4. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
1 / 15
Cycling - Tour de France - The 213.5-km Stage 4 from Reims to Nancy - July 9, 2019 - Deceuninck-Quick Step rider Elia Viviani of Italy wins the stage ahead of UAE Team Emirates rider Alexander Kristoff of Norway and BORA-Hansgrohe rider Peter Sagan of Slovakia. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Cycling - Tour de France - The 213.5-km Stage 4 from Reims to Nancy - July 9, 2019 - Deceuninck-Quick Step rider Elia Viviani of Italy wins the stage ahead of UAE Team Emirates rider Alexander Kristoff of Norway and BORA-Hansgrohe rider Peter Sagan...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 09, 2019
Cycling - Tour de France - The 213.5-km Stage 4 from Reims to Nancy - July 9, 2019 - Deceuninck-Quick Step rider Elia Viviani of Italy wins the stage ahead of UAE Team Emirates rider Alexander Kristoff of Norway and BORA-Hansgrohe rider Peter Sagan of Slovakia. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
2 / 15
Deceuninck-Quick Step rider Julian Alaphilippe of France wins Stage 3. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Deceuninck-Quick Step rider Julian Alaphilippe of France wins Stage 3. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, July 08, 2019
Deceuninck-Quick Step rider Julian Alaphilippe of France wins Stage 3. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
3 / 15
Deceuninck-Quick Step rider Julian Alaphilippe of France celebrates on the podium, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey after Stage 3. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Deceuninck-Quick Step rider Julian Alaphilippe of France celebrates on the podium, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey after Stage 3. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, July 08, 2019
Deceuninck-Quick Step rider Julian Alaphilippe of France celebrates on the podium, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey after Stage 3. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
4 / 15
The peloton in action during Stage 3. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

The peloton in action during Stage 3. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Monday, July 08, 2019
The peloton in action during Stage 3. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
5 / 15
Team Jumbo-Visma rider Mike Teunissen of the Netherlands, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, passes the Atomium, during Stage 2. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Team Jumbo-Visma rider Mike Teunissen of the Netherlands, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, passes the Atomium, during Stage 2. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
Team Jumbo-Visma rider Mike Teunissen of the Netherlands, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, passes the Atomium, during Stage 2. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
6 / 15
Team Jumbo-Visma rider Mike Teunissen of the Netherlands celebrates on the podium, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey after Stage 2. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Team Jumbo-Visma rider Mike Teunissen of the Netherlands celebrates on the podium, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey after Stage 2. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
Team Jumbo-Visma rider Mike Teunissen of the Netherlands celebrates on the podium, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey after Stage 2. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
7 / 15
Team Jumbo-Visma rider Mike Teunissen of the Netherlands, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, finishes Stage 2. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Team Jumbo-Visma rider Mike Teunissen of the Netherlands, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, finishes Stage 2. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
Team Jumbo-Visma rider Mike Teunissen of the Netherlands, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, finishes Stage 2. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
8 / 15
Astana Pro Team in action during Stage 2. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Astana Pro Team in action during Stage 2. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
Astana Pro Team in action during Stage 2. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
9 / 15
Cycling - Tour de France - The 27.6-km Stage 2 Team Time Trial from Brussels Royal Palace to Brussels Atomium - July 7, 2019 - A Trek-Segafredo rider passes the Atomium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Cycling - Tour de France - The 27.6-km Stage 2 Team Time Trial from Brussels Royal Palace to Brussels Atomium - July 7, 2019 - A Trek-Segafredo rider passes the Atomium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
Cycling - Tour de France - The 27.6-km Stage 2 Team Time Trial from Brussels Royal Palace to Brussels Atomium - July 7, 2019 - A Trek-Segafredo rider passes the Atomium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
10 / 15
The peloton in action on the Wall of Geraardsbergen (Mur de Grammont) during Stage 1. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

The peloton in action on the Wall of Geraardsbergen (Mur de Grammont) during Stage 1. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Saturday, July 06, 2019
The peloton in action on the Wall of Geraardsbergen (Mur de Grammont) during Stage 1. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Close
11 / 15
Team Jumbo-Visma rider Mike Teunissen of the Netherlands wins the stage ahead of BORA-Hansgrohe rider Peter Sagan of Slovakia during Stage 1. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Team Jumbo-Visma rider Mike Teunissen of the Netherlands wins the stage ahead of BORA-Hansgrohe rider Peter Sagan of Slovakia during Stage 1. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Saturday, July 06, 2019
Team Jumbo-Visma rider Mike Teunissen of the Netherlands wins the stage ahead of BORA-Hansgrohe rider Peter Sagan of Slovakia during Stage 1. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
12 / 15
Astana Pro Team rider Jakob Fuglsang of Denmark bleeds as he rides after a crash during Stage 1. Jeff Pachoud/Pool via REUTERS

Astana Pro Team rider Jakob Fuglsang of Denmark bleeds as he rides after a crash during Stage 1. Jeff Pachoud/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, July 06, 2019
Astana Pro Team rider Jakob Fuglsang of Denmark bleeds as he rides after a crash during Stage 1. Jeff Pachoud/Pool via REUTERS
Close
13 / 15
The peloton in action during Stage 1. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

The peloton in action during Stage 1. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Saturday, July 06, 2019
The peloton in action during Stage 1. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
14 / 15
Cycling - Tour de France - The 194.5-km Stage 1 from Brussels to Brussels - July 6, 2019 - BORA-Hansgrohe rider Daniel Oss of Italy, Mitchelton-Scott rider Matteo Trentin of Italy, Team INEOS rider Luke Rowe of Britain, BORA-Hansgrohe rider Gregor Muehlberger of Austria, Deceuninck-Quick Step rider Yves Lampaert of Belgium and Team INEOS rider Geraint Thomas of Britain in action in the peloton on the Wall of Geraardsbergen (Mur de Grammont). REUTERS/Christian Hartmann TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Cycling - Tour de France - The 194.5-km Stage 1 from Brussels to Brussels - July 6, 2019 - BORA-Hansgrohe rider Daniel Oss of Italy, Mitchelton-Scott rider Matteo Trentin of Italy, Team INEOS rider Luke Rowe of Britain, BORA-Hansgrohe rider Gregor...more

Reuters / Saturday, July 06, 2019
Cycling - Tour de France - The 194.5-km Stage 1 from Brussels to Brussels - July 6, 2019 - BORA-Hansgrohe rider Daniel Oss of Italy, Mitchelton-Scott rider Matteo Trentin of Italy, Team INEOS rider Luke Rowe of Britain, BORA-Hansgrohe rider Gregor Muehlberger of Austria, Deceuninck-Quick Step rider Yves Lampaert of Belgium and Team INEOS rider Geraint Thomas of Britain in action in the peloton on the Wall of Geraardsbergen (Mur de Grammont). REUTERS/Christian Hartmann TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Week in sports

Week in sports

Next Slideshows

Week in sports

Week in sports

Sports action from around the world this past week.

Jul 02 2019
Women's World Cup: Sweden 2 - Germany 1

Women's World Cup: Sweden 2 - Germany 1

Sweden ended Germany's hopes of a third women's World Cup win, coming from behind for a surprise 2-1 quarter-final victory thanks to goals from Sofia Jakobsson...

Jun 30 2019
Women's World Cup: Netherlands 2 - Italy 0

Women's World Cup: Netherlands 2 - Italy 0

Second-half headers from Vivianne Miedema and Stefanie van der Gragt earned the Netherlands a 2-0 win over Italy as they reached the Women's World Cup...

Jun 30 2019
Women's World Cup: Italy 2 - China 0

Women's World Cup: Italy 2 - China 0

Italy beats China to qualify for the quarter-finals as their dream return to the tournament after a 20-year absence continued.

Jun 25 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

U.S. Women's World Cup victory parade

U.S. Women's World Cup victory parade

The U.S. women's soccer team, fresh from its second-consecutive World Cup victory over the weekend, are cheered on during a traditional ticker tape parade in Manhattan's "Canyon of Heroes".

Watching Wimbledon

Watching Wimbledon

Famous faces, friends and family in the Wimbledon stands.

Running of the bulls

Running of the bulls

Revellers run with the bulls through the streets of Pamplona during Spain's best-known bull-running festival.

Key moments of President Trump's up-and-down relationship with the U.K.

Key moments of President Trump's up-and-down relationship with the U.K.

President Donald Trump said his government would no longer deal with the British ambassador to the United States after the envoy described the Trump administration as "clumsy" and "inept" in confidential correspondence. The leaked memos are a further blow to relations between the allies. Britain s so-called special relationship with the United States was one of the most enduring alliances of the 20th century, though Brexit and Trump's presidency have raised questions about its future. Here are s

Floods sweep through northern Spanish towns

Floods sweep through northern Spanish towns

The raging Cidacos river burst its banks during sudden, torrential rain in the northern Spanish region of Navarra, killing one man just a week after a Europe-wide heat wave caused two deaths in Spain.

Grounded Boeing 737 MAX planes from above

Grounded Boeing 737 MAX planes from above

Aerial images of Boeing 737 MAX airplanes parked in Washington state after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia led the world's entire fleet of the aircraft to be grounded.

Best of Wimbledon

Best of Wimbledon

Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.

Kurdish women join the Peshmerga forces

Kurdish women join the Peshmerga forces

Iranian Kurdish women enlist in the Kurdish Peshmerga, taking part in combat skills training in a military camp in Erbil, Iraq.

Democratic presidential contenders of 2020

Democratic presidential contenders of 2020

The largest Democratic field in the modern U.S. political era is competing for the party's 2020 presidential nomination.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast