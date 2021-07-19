Best of Tour de France
UAE Team Emirates rider Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia celebrates on the podium after winning the yellow jersey and the Tour de France. Tadej Pogacar became the youngest rider to win back-to-back Tour de France titles. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
UAE Team Emirates rider Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and his team celebrate on the podium after winning the yellow jersey and the Tour de France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A general view of the peloton as it rides along the Champs-Elysses during stage 21. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
UAE Team Emirates rider Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia wearing the yellow jersey in action during stage 20. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A general view of riders in action with sunflowers in the foreground during stage 19. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
The peloton in action during stage 16. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Trek–Segafredo rider Bauke Mollema of the Netherlands celebrates winning stage 14. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Riders in action during stage 15. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Deceuninck–Quick-Step rider Julian Alaphilippe of France, B&B Hotels p/b KTM rider Quentin Pacher of France and Bahrain Victorious rider Matej Mohoric of Slovenia in action during stage 14. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
UAE Team Emirates rider Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia wearing the yellow jersey in action during stage 13. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Deceuninck–Quick-Step rider Mark Cavendish of Britain celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win stage 10. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Riders in action during stage 12. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Alpecin–Fenix rider Mathieu van der Poel of the Netherlands wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey in action with riders during stage 7. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Bahrain Victorious rider Dylan Teuns of Belgium celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win stage 8. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Alpecin–Fenix rider Mathieu van der Poel of the Netherlands wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey and the peloton cycle past Bourges Cathedral during stage 7. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Deceuninck–Quick-Step rider Mark Cavendish of Britain celebrates after winning stage 4. Pool via REUTERS/Tim De Waele
Deceuninck–Quick-Step rider Mark Cavendish of Britain celebrates winning stage 6. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Peloton in action during stage 4. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Deceuninck–Quick-Step rider Mark Cavendish of Britain in action during stage 4. REUTERS/Guillaume Horcajuelo
Lotto–Soudal's Caleb Ewan and Bora–Hansgrohe's Peter Sagan crash. Pool via REUTERS/Christophe Ena
Alpecin–Fenix rider Tim Merlier of Belgium celebrates winning stage 3. Pool via REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Alpecin–Fenix rider Mathieu van der Poel of the Netherlands celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the second stage. Pool via REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
The peloton in action during stage 2. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
B&B Hotels p/b KTM rider Bryan Coquard of France reacts after a crash during stage 1. REUTERS/Anne-Christine Poujoulat
Next Slideshows
Western Europe flood deaths rise as search continues
Rescue workers searched flood-ravaged parts of Germany and Belgium for survivors after burst rivers and flash floods this week collapsed houses and claimed at...
Style from the Cannes red carpet
Fashion highlights from the 74th Cannes Film Festival.
Smaller, glitzy amfAR gala for AIDS research back at Cannes
Hollywood A-listers, music stars and fashion models mingled at the amfAR charity gala on the French Riviera on Friday, as the swanky dinner and auction returned...
MORE IN PICTURES
'I shoot for the common man': Danish Siddiqui's finest work
Danish Siddiqui covered war zones and crises from Iraq to Hong Kong to Nepal. He was killed on Friday covering Afghan-Taliban clashes near the Pakistan border. Here is some of the Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer's best work from the past decade.
Thai protesters clash with police near Government House
Police used tear gas, water cannons and rubber bullets to disperse protesters trying to march on Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's office on Sunday to demand he resign over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact.
Immunized pilgrims gather for haj as COVID restrictions limit numbers
Muslim pilgrims vaccinated against COVID-19 take part in the annual haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, which has barred worshippers from abroad for a second year running due to the pandemic and has also restricted entry from inside the kingdom.
Dixie fire grows in California
The Dixie fire, California's largest, has burned over 23 square miles and continues burning toward the northeast.
Hunger strike by undocumented migrant workers continues in Belgium
Hundreds of undocumented migrants in Belgium's capital continue a weeks-long hunger strike to demand legal recognition and access to work and social services.
The stories behind 30 of our iconic Olympic photos
A look back at 30 of our iconic images from past summer Olympics.
In pictures: The devastation of Europe's floods
Flooding has devastated parts of Western Europe, with the German states of Rhineland Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia, as well as parts of Belgium, among the worst hit.
Western Europe flood deaths rise as search continues
Rescue workers searched flood-ravaged parts of Germany and Belgium for survivors after burst rivers and flash floods this week collapsed houses and claimed at least 188 lives.