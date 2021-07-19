Edition:
International
Pictures | Mon Jul 19, 2021 | 9:44am EDT

Best of Tour de France

UAE Team Emirates rider Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia celebrates on the podium after winning the yellow jersey and the Tour de France. Tadej Pogacar became the youngest rider to win back-to-back Tour de France titles. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Sunday, July 18, 2021
UAE Team Emirates rider Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and his team celebrate on the podium after winning the yellow jersey and the Tour de France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Sunday, July 18, 2021
A general view of the peloton as it rides along the Champs-Elysses during stage 21. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Sunday, July 18, 2021
UAE Team Emirates rider Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia wearing the yellow jersey in action during stage 20. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Saturday, July 17, 2021
A general view of riders in action with sunflowers in the foreground during stage 19. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Friday, July 16, 2021
The peloton in action during stage 16. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Trek–Segafredo rider Bauke Mollema of the Netherlands celebrates winning stage 14. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Saturday, July 10, 2021
Riders in action during stage 15. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
Deceuninck–Quick-Step rider Julian Alaphilippe of France, B&B Hotels p/b KTM rider Quentin Pacher of France and Bahrain Victorious rider Matej Mohoric of Slovenia in action during stage 14. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, July 10, 2021
UAE Team Emirates rider Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia wearing the yellow jersey in action during stage 13. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Friday, July 09, 2021
Deceuninck–Quick-Step rider Mark Cavendish of Britain celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win stage 10. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Riders in action during stage 12. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Alpecin–Fenix rider Mathieu van der Poel of the Netherlands wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey in action with riders during stage 7. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Friday, July 02, 2021
Bahrain Victorious rider Dylan Teuns of Belgium celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win stage 8. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Saturday, July 03, 2021
Alpecin–Fenix rider Mathieu van der Poel of the Netherlands wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey and the peloton cycle past Bourges Cathedral during stage 7. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Friday, July 02, 2021
Deceuninck–Quick-Step rider Mark Cavendish of Britain celebrates after winning stage 4. Pool via REUTERS/Tim De Waele

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Deceuninck–Quick-Step rider Mark Cavendish of Britain celebrates winning stage 6. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, July 01, 2021
Peloton in action during stage 4. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Deceuninck–Quick-Step rider Mark Cavendish of Britain in action during stage 4. REUTERS/Guillaume Horcajuelo

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Lotto–Soudal's Caleb Ewan and Bora–Hansgrohe's Peter Sagan crash. Pool via REUTERS/Christophe Ena

Reuters / Monday, June 28, 2021
Alpecin–Fenix rider Tim Merlier of Belgium celebrates winning stage 3. Pool via REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, June 28, 2021
Alpecin–Fenix rider Mathieu van der Poel of the Netherlands celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the second stage. Pool via REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
The peloton in action during stage 2. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
B&B Hotels p/b KTM rider Bryan Coquard of France reacts after a crash during stage 1. REUTERS/Anne-Christine Poujoulat

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
