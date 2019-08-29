Edition:
Best of Venice Film Fest

Brad Pitt arrives for the screening of "Ad Astra" in Venice, August 29, 2019. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Liv Tyler waves as she arrives in Venice for the screening of "Ad Astra" August 29. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Dhay and Mila Al Zahrani pose before the screening of the film "The Perfect Candidate" in Venice, August 29. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Guests arrive at the red carpet for the movie "The Truth" (La Verite) presented in competition at the 76th Venice Film Festival, August 28. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

French actors Catherine Deneuve and Juliette Binoche pose at the red carpet for the movie "The Truth" (La Verite) presented in competition at the 76th Venice Film Festival August 28. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Jury member Stacy Martin poses at the red carpet for the movie "The Truth" (La Verite) presented in competition at the 76th Venice Film Festival, August 28. REUTERS/ Yara Nardi

Spanish director Pedro Almodovar is presented with the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement honour at the 76th Venice Film Festival, August 29. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Fans wait for stars of the film "Marriage Story" to arrive August 29. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Actor Adam Driver arrives for the screening of "Marriage Story" August 29. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Actor Alessanda Mastronardi with Argentine filmmaker Lucrecia Martel, American artist and director Laurie Anderson, director Susanna Nicchiarelli, director Emir Kusturica and director Costanza Quatriglio gesture at the stage during the Opening Ceremony, August 28. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Actor Alessandra Mastronardi opens the ceremony August 28. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Actor Laura Dern arrives for the screening of "Marriage Story" in Venice, August 29. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Italian actress Alessandra Mastronardi poses during a photocall on the beach, August 27. REUTERS/ Yara Nardi

Jury Member Stacy Martin arrives at Lido Beach ahead of the 76th annual Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy, August 27. REUTERS/ Yara Nardi

A worker is seen at the Palazzo del Cinema at the 76th Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, August 27. REUTERS/ Yara Nardi

