Best of Wango Tango
Marshmello performs during Wango Tango concert at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ariana Grande performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Shawn Mendes performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Backstreet Boys perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Janelle Monae performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Meghan Trainor performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Miguel performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
NF performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Luke Hemmings (R) of 5 Seconds of Summer performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Sabrina Carpenter performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
People wave flags to celebrate Pride month during the Wango Tango concert. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
