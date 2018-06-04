Edition:
Mon Jun 4, 2018

Best of Wango Tango

Marshmello performs during Wango Tango concert at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 03, 2018
1 / 20
Ariana Grande performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 03, 2018
2 / 20
Shawn Mendes performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 03, 2018
3 / 20
Backstreet Boys perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 03, 2018
4 / 20
Janelle Monae performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, June 02, 2018
5 / 20
Meghan Trainor performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 03, 2018
6 / 20
Miguel performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 03, 2018
7 / 20
NF performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, June 02, 2018
8 / 20
Luke Hemmings (R) of 5 Seconds of Summer performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, June 02, 2018
9 / 20
Sabrina Carpenter performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, June 02, 2018
10 / 20
Janelle Monae performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, June 02, 2018
11 / 20
Meghan Trainor performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 03, 2018
12 / 20
Backstreet Boys performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 03, 2018
13 / 20
NF performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, June 02, 2018
14 / 20
Shawn Mendes performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 03, 2018
15 / 20
Marshmello performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 03, 2018
16 / 20
People wave flags to celebrate Pride month during the Wango Tango concert. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 03, 2018
17 / 20
Shawn Mendes performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 03, 2018
18 / 20
Miguel performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 03, 2018
19 / 20
Luke Hemmings of 5 Seconds of Summer performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, June 02, 2018
20 / 20
