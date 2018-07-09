Edition:
Best of Wimbledon

Germany's Angelique Kerber in action during the fourth round match against Switzerland's Belinda Bencic. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
Serena Williams of the U.S. in action during the fourth round match against Russia's Evgeniya Rodina. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning the third round match against Australia's Alex De Minaur. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
France's Gael Monfils in action during the fourth round match against South Africa's Kevin Anderson. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands celebrates after winning her fourth round match against Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
Taiwan's Su-Wei Hsieh celebrates winning her third round match against Romania's Simona Halep. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning the third round match against Britain's Kyle Edmund. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
A bird flies on centre court Serbia's Novak Djokovic looks on during the third round match against Britain's Kyle Edmund. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu in action during the third round match against Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

Reuters / Friday, July 06, 2018
Romania's Simona Halep hits a shot during her third round match against Taiwan's Su-Wei Hsieh. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
Japan's Kei Nishikori serves during his second round match against Australia's Bernard Tomic. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, July 05, 2018
Specatator reacts after Italy's Thomas Fabbiano threw his towel into the stands after winning the second round match against Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Thursday, July 05, 2018
Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during her second round match against Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
Fans wearing Teletubbies suits eat strawberries. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, July 05, 2018
Katy Dunne of Great Britain in action against Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia during their first round match. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
Japan's Kurumi Nara in action during the first round match against Romania's Simona Halep. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in action during the fourth round match against John Isner of the U.S. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
