Best of Wimbledon
Cori Gauff of the U.S. celebrates winning her first round match against Venus Williams of the U.S. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo in action during her first round match against Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Spain's Jaume Munar in action during his first round match against Britain's Kyle Edmund. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien
General view of Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov's trainer during his first round match against France's Corentin Moutet. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Germany's Alexander Zverev in action during his first round match against Czech Republic's Jiri Vesely. REUTERS/Toby Melville
General view of a member of the Wimbledon staff. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his first round match against Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien
Belarus' Victoria Azarenka shakes hands with France's Alize Cornet after their first round match. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A spectator looks on. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Cori Gauff of the U.S. during her first round match against Venus Williams of the U.S. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Belarus' Victoria Azarenka after winning her first round match against France's Alize Cornet. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Venus Williams of the U.S. in action during her first-round match against Cori Gauff of the U.S. REUTERS/Carl Recine
General view of the first round match between Cori Gauff of the U.S. and Venus Williams of the U.S. REUTERS/Carl Recine
France's Gael Monfils in action during his first round match against France's Ugo Humbert. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
Czech Republic's Jiri Vesely celebrates winning his first round match against Germany's Alexander Zverev. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Japan's Naomi Osaka in action during her first round match against Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien
Kristie Ahn of the U.S. in action during her first round match against Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
Cori Gauff of the U.S. shakes hands with Venus Williams of the U.S. after their first round match. REUTERS/Toby Melville
World Pride in New York
Millions lined the streets of New York to wave rainbow flags, celebrate the movement toward LGBTQ equality and renew calls for action in what organizers billed...
Trump and Kim hold historic meeting at DMZ
U. S. President Donald Trump took a historic step into North Korea, drawing on his penchant for showmanship and surprise to pull off talks with Kim Jong Un in...
Harry and Meghan cheer on Yankees and Red Sox in London
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan stopped into the clubhouses of the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox before the two rivals took the field in London, where...
Photos of the month: June
Our top photos from June 2019.
Haute Couture week in Paris
Collection highlights from Paris Haute Couture week.
Hong Kong protesters storm legislature on handover anniversary
Hong Kong protesters stormed the Legislative Council on the anniversary of the city's 1997 return to Chinese rule amid widespread anger over laws that would allow extraditions to China, plunging the city deeper into chaos.
World Pride in New York
Millions lined the streets of New York to wave rainbow flags, celebrate the movement toward LGBTQ equality and renew calls for action in what organizers billed as the largest gay pride celebration in history.
Trump and Kim hold historic meeting at DMZ
U. S. President Donald Trump took a historic step into North Korea, drawing on his penchant for showmanship and surprise to pull off talks with Kim Jong Un in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that divides the two Koreas.
Harry and Meghan cheer on Yankees and Red Sox in London
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan stopped into the clubhouses of the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox before the two rivals took the field in London, where the Yankees outslugged the Red Sox 17-13.
Women's World Cup: Sweden 2 - Germany 1
Sweden ended Germany's hopes of a third women's World Cup win, coming from behind for a surprise 2-1 quarter-final victory thanks to goals from Sofia Jakobsson and Stina Blackstenius.
Women's World Cup: Netherlands 2 - Italy 0
Second-half headers from Vivianne Miedema and Stefanie van der Gragt earned the Netherlands a 2-0 win over Italy as they reached the Women's World Cup semi-finals for the first time.