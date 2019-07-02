Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jul 1, 2019 | 10:05pm EDT

Best of Wimbledon

Cori Gauff of the U.S. celebrates winning her first round match against Venus Williams of the U.S. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo in action during her first round match against Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
Spain's Jaume Munar in action during his first round match against Britain's Kyle Edmund. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
General view of Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov's trainer during his first round match against France's Corentin Moutet. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
Germany's Alexander Zverev in action during his first round match against Czech Republic's Jiri Vesely. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
General view of a member of the Wimbledon staff. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his first round match against Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
Belarus' Victoria Azarenka shakes hands with France's Alize Cornet after their first round match. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
A spectator looks on. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
Cori Gauff of the U.S. during her first round match against Venus Williams of the U.S. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
Belarus' Victoria Azarenka after winning her first round match against France's Alize Cornet. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
Venus Williams of the U.S. in action during her first-round match against Cori Gauff of the U.S. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
General view of the first round match between Cori Gauff of the U.S. and Venus Williams of the U.S. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
France's Gael Monfils in action during his first round match against France's Ugo Humbert. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
Czech Republic's Jiri Vesely celebrates winning his first round match against Germany's Alexander Zverev. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
Japan's Naomi Osaka in action during her first round match against Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
Kristie Ahn of the U.S. in action during her first round match against Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
Cori Gauff of the U.S. shakes hands with Venus Williams of the U.S. after their first round match. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
