Best of Wimbledon
Switzerland�s Roger Federer poses with the trophy as he celebrates winning the final against Croatia�s Marin Cilic. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
Spain�s Garbine Muguruza poses with the trophy as she celebrates winning the final against Venus Williams. REUTERS/Facundo Arrizabalaga/Pool
Russia�s Ekaterina Makarova and Russia�s Elena Vesnina celebrate winning their women's doubles final match against Taiwan�s Hao-Ching Chan and Romania�s Monica Niculescu. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Venus Williams of the U.S. with the runner up trophy after losing the final against Spain�s Garbine Muguruza. REUTERS/David Ramos/Pool
Switzerland�s Roger Federer's wife Mirka and children as he celebrates winning the final against Croatia�s Marin Cilic. REUTERS/Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan in the royal box on centre court before the men's final. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
Andy Murray during a press conference after losing his quarter final match against Sam Querrey of the U.S. REUTERS/Joe Toth/Pool
Canada's Milos Raonic in action during his quarter final match against Switzerland�s Roger Federer REUTERS/Toby Melville
Great Britain's Jocelyn Rae warming up before her mixed doubles third round match with Great Britain's Ken Skupski against Russia's Ekaterina Makarova and Belarus' Max Mirnyi. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien
Serbia's Novak Djokovic receives medical attention during his quarter final match against Czech Republic's Tomas Berdych. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Great Britain�s Andy Murray reacts during his quarter final match against Sam Querrey of the U.S. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Serbia's Novak Djokovic with Czech Republic's Tomas Berdych as he retires from their quarter final match with an injury. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Sam Querrey of the U.S. celebrates winning the quarter final match against Great Britain's Andy Murray. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
Romania's Simona Halep in action during her quarter final match against Great Britain's Johanna Konta. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Croatia's Marin Cilic celebrates winning the third set during the quarter final match against Luxembourg's Gilles Muller. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien
Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko in action during her quarter final match against Venus Williams of the U.S. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien
Coco Vandeweghe of the U.S. gestures as she remonstrates with the umpire during her quarter final match against Slovakia�s Magdalena Rybarikova. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
Great Britain's Johanna Konta celebrates winning the second set during the quarter final match against Romania's Simona Halep. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his fourth round match against France's Adrian Mannarino. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Venus Williams of the U.S. in action during her quarter final match against Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien
Spain's Rafael Nadal waves as he walks off court after losing his fourth round match against Luxembourg's Gilles Muller. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Germany's Alexander Zverev in action during his fourth round match against Canada's Milos Raonic. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
France's Benoit Paire in action during his fourth round match against Great Britain's Andy Murray. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts during his fourth round match against Luxembourg's Gilles Muller. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Spectators during Spain's Rafael Nadal's fourth round match against Luxembourg's Gilles Muller. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Britain's Johanna Konta celebrates winning the fourth round match against France's Caroline Garcia. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Great Britain's Andy Murray throws his sweatbands into the crowd as he celebrates after winning the fourth round match against France's Benoit Paire. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Great Britain's Andy Murray celebrates winning the third round match against Italy's Fabio Fognini. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Italy's Fabio Fognini after falling during his third round match against Great Britain's Andy Murray. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Italy's Fabio Fognini in action during his third round match against Great Britain's Andy Murray. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Japan's Naomi Osaka after falling during her third round match against USA's Venus Williams. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Romania's Ana Bogdan in action during her second round match against France's Caroline Garcia. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Spectators look on as Spain's Rafael Nadal changes his shirt after winning his second round match against USA's Donald Young. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien
Switzerland's Timea Bacsinszky in action during her first round match against Puerto Rico's Monica Puig. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Romania's Simona Halep in action during her first round match against New Zealand's Marina Erakovic. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Germany's Dustin Brown in action during his first round match against Portugal's Joao Sousa. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Belgium's Elise Mertens in action during her first round match against USA's Venus Williams. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Great Britain's Cameron Norrie in action during his first round match against France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko celebrates winning her first round match against Belarus' Aliaksandra Sasnovich. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
General view of spectators resting at Wimbledon. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his first round match against Slovakia's Martin Klizan. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Germany's Daniel Brands plays a shot between his legs during his first round match against France's Gael Monfils. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Russia's Daniil Medvedev with Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka after winning their first round match. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
Canada's Milos Raonic in action during his first round match against Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
