Best of Wimbledon
Australia's Ashleigh Barty holds the trophy after winning her final match against Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei and Belgium's Elise Mertens celebrate with the trophies after winning the women's doubles final against Russia's Elena Vesnina and Veronika Kudermetova. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Australia's Ashleigh Barty celebrates winning her final match against Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Australia's Ashleigh Barty celebrates winning her final match against Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Australia's Ashleigh Barty kisses the trophy as she celebrates winning her final match against Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his semi final match against Canada's Denis Shapovalov. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Canada's Denis Shapovalov in action during his semi final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Itay's Matteo Berrettini celebrates winning his semi final match against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Italy's Matteo Berrettini celebrates winning his quarter final match against Canada's Felix Auger Aliassime. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Switzerland's Roger Federer leaves Centre Court after losing his quarter final match against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz. Pool via REUTERS/Edward Whitaker
Switzerland's Roger Federer acknowledges the spectators as he walks off the court after losing his quarter final match against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Switzerland's Roger Federer during his quarter final match against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his quarter final match against Hungary's Marton Fucsovics. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka celebrates winning her quarter final match against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Britain's Emma Raducanu during her fourth round match against Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Canada's Felix Auger Aliassime celebrates winning his fourth round match against Germany's Alexander Zverev. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his fourth round match against Chile's Cristian Garin. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Britain's Emma Raducanu waves to the spectators after winning her third round match against Romania's Sorana Cirstea. Pool via REUTERS/Ben Queenborough
Britain's Emma Raducanu celebrates winning her third round match against Romania's Sorana Cirstea. Pool via REUTERS/Jonathan Nackstrand
Cori Gauff of the U.S. celebrates winning her third round match against Slovenia's Kaja Juvan. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Britain's Emma Raducanu celebrates winning her third round match against Romania's Sorana Cirstea. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Slovenia's Kaja Juvan in action during her third round match against Cori Gauff of the U.S. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut in action during his third round match against Germany's Dominik Koepfer. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates winning his second round match against France's Richard Gasquet. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Britain's Andy Murray celebrates winning his second round match against Germany's Oscar Otte. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Britain's Katie Boulter reacts during her first round match against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Britain's Dan Evans in action during his first round match against Serbia's Dusan Lajovic. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Australia's Nick Kyrgios reacts during his first round match against France's Ugo Humbert. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrate winning his first round match against South Africa's Kevin Anderson. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Serena Williams of the U.S. leaves court as she retires from her first round match against Belarus' Aliaksandra Sasnovich after sustaining an injury. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Cori Gauff of the U.S. in action during her first round match against Britain's Francesca Jones. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Spectators reacts as Britain's Andy Murray celebrates winning his first round match against Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Britain's Andy Murray celebrates winning his first round match against Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili. REUTERS/Paul Childs
France's Gael Monfils falls during his first round match against Australia's Christopher O'Connell. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. celebrates winning his first round match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. celebrates winning his first round match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. reacts after falling during his first round match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A general view of Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in action during his first round match against Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his first round match against Britain's Jack Draper. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during a practice session as she wears a t-shirt displaying an image of herself playing tennis when she was young. Pool via REUTERS/David Gray
Next Slideshows
Confederate monuments removed in Charlottesville, nearly four years after deadly clashes
Statues of Confederate Generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson were taken down in Charlottesville, Virginia, nearly four years after white...
Massive fire at Bangladesh juice factory
At least 52 people were killed, 20 injured and many more feared trapped after a fire raged through a juice-making factory in Bangladesh.
Cowboy life at the Calgary Stampede
Rodeos and chuckwagon races return to the western Canadian city after last year's festivities were cancelled due to the pandemic.
MORE IN PICTURES
Confederate monuments removed in Charlottesville, nearly four years after deadly clashes
Statues of Confederate Generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson were taken down in Charlottesville, Virginia, nearly four years after white supremacist protests over plans to remove them led to clashes in which a woman was run down by a driver and killed.
Massive fire at Bangladesh juice factory
At least 52 people were killed, 20 injured and many more feared trapped after a fire raged through a juice-making factory in Bangladesh.
Cowboy life at the Calgary Stampede
Rodeos and chuckwagon races return to the western Canadian city after last year's festivities were cancelled due to the pandemic.
Style from the Cannes red carpet
Fashion highlights from the 74th Cannes Film Festival.
Haiti police say they have president's suspected killers
A heavily armed commando unit that assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moise this week comprised 26 Colombians and two Haitian Americans, authorities said, as the hunt went on for the masterminds of the brazen killing.
First African American wins Scripps Spelling Bee, conquering with 'Murraya'
Zaila Avant-garde, 14, became the first African American to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee by correctly spelling 'Murraya,' a genus of plants.
Indonesia reports record daily COVID deaths
Indonesia reported on Wednesday more than 1,000 coronavirus deaths in a day for the first time, as a surge in infections overwhelmed parts of the hospital system in densely populated Java and with portable oxygen supplies running out in six towns.
Afghan forces battle Taliban amid fears of civil war
Taliban fighters have been advancing across the country for weeks, an offensive that has accelerated as foreign forces withdraw from Afghanistan after a 20-year-long intervention.