Edition:
International
Pictures | Sat Jul 10, 2021 | 6:51pm EDT

Best of Wimbledon

Australia's Ashleigh Barty holds the trophy after winning her final match against Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Australia's Ashleigh Barty holds the trophy after winning her final match against Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, July 10, 2021
Australia's Ashleigh Barty holds the trophy after winning her final match against Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
1 / 40
Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei and Belgium's Elise Mertens celebrate with the trophies after winning the women's doubles final against Russia's Elena Vesnina and Veronika Kudermetova. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei and Belgium's Elise Mertens celebrate with the trophies after winning the women's doubles final against Russia's Elena Vesnina and Veronika Kudermetova. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, July 10, 2021
Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei and Belgium's Elise Mertens celebrate with the trophies after winning the women's doubles final against Russia's Elena Vesnina and Veronika Kudermetova. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
2 / 40
Australia's Ashleigh Barty celebrates winning her final match against Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Australia's Ashleigh Barty celebrates winning her final match against Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Saturday, July 10, 2021
Australia's Ashleigh Barty celebrates winning her final match against Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Close
3 / 40
Australia's Ashleigh Barty celebrates winning her final match against Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Australia's Ashleigh Barty celebrates winning her final match against Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, July 10, 2021
Australia's Ashleigh Barty celebrates winning her final match against Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
4 / 40
Australia's Ashleigh Barty kisses the trophy as she celebrates winning her final match against Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Australia's Ashleigh Barty kisses the trophy as she celebrates winning her final match against Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, July 10, 2021
Australia's Ashleigh Barty kisses the trophy as she celebrates winning her final match against Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
5 / 40
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his semi final match against Canada's Denis Shapovalov. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his semi final match against Canada's Denis Shapovalov. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Friday, July 09, 2021
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his semi final match against Canada's Denis Shapovalov. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Close
6 / 40
Canada's Denis Shapovalov in action during his semi final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Canada's Denis Shapovalov in action during his semi final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, July 09, 2021
Canada's Denis Shapovalov in action during his semi final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
7 / 40
Itay's Matteo Berrettini celebrates winning his semi final match against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Itay's Matteo Berrettini celebrates winning his semi final match against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, July 09, 2021
Itay's Matteo Berrettini celebrates winning his semi final match against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
8 / 40
Italy's Matteo Berrettini celebrates winning his quarter final match against Canada's Felix Auger Aliassime. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Italy's Matteo Berrettini celebrates winning his quarter final match against Canada's Felix Auger Aliassime. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Italy's Matteo Berrettini celebrates winning his quarter final match against Canada's Felix Auger Aliassime. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
9 / 40
Switzerland's Roger Federer leaves Centre Court after losing his quarter final match against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz. Pool via REUTERS/Edward Whitaker

Switzerland's Roger Federer leaves Centre Court after losing his quarter final match against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz. Pool via REUTERS/Edward Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Switzerland's Roger Federer leaves Centre Court after losing his quarter final match against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz. Pool via REUTERS/Edward Whitaker
Close
10 / 40
Switzerland's Roger Federer acknowledges the spectators as he walks off the court after losing his quarter final match against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Switzerland's Roger Federer acknowledges the spectators as he walks off the court after losing his quarter final match against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Switzerland's Roger Federer acknowledges the spectators as he walks off the court after losing his quarter final match against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Close
11 / 40
Switzerland's Roger Federer during his quarter final match against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Switzerland's Roger Federer during his quarter final match against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Switzerland's Roger Federer during his quarter final match against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
12 / 40
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his quarter final match against Hungary's Marton Fucsovics. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his quarter final match against Hungary's Marton Fucsovics. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his quarter final match against Hungary's Marton Fucsovics. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
13 / 40
Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka celebrates winning her quarter final match against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka celebrates winning her quarter final match against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka celebrates winning her quarter final match against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
14 / 40
Britain's Emma Raducanu during her fourth round match against Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain's Emma Raducanu during her fourth round match against Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, July 05, 2021
Britain's Emma Raducanu during her fourth round match against Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
15 / 40
Canada's Felix Auger Aliassime celebrates winning his fourth round match against Germany's Alexander Zverev. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Canada's Felix Auger Aliassime celebrates winning his fourth round match against Germany's Alexander Zverev. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, July 05, 2021
Canada's Felix Auger Aliassime celebrates winning his fourth round match against Germany's Alexander Zverev. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
16 / 40
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his fourth round match against Chile's Cristian Garin. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his fourth round match against Chile's Cristian Garin. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Monday, July 05, 2021
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his fourth round match against Chile's Cristian Garin. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Close
17 / 40
Britain's Emma Raducanu waves to the spectators after winning her third round match against Romania's Sorana Cirstea. Pool via REUTERS/Ben Queenborough

Britain's Emma Raducanu waves to the spectators after winning her third round match against Romania's Sorana Cirstea. Pool via REUTERS/Ben Queenborough

Reuters / Saturday, July 03, 2021
Britain's Emma Raducanu waves to the spectators after winning her third round match against Romania's Sorana Cirstea. Pool via REUTERS/Ben Queenborough
Close
18 / 40
Britain's Emma Raducanu celebrates winning her third round match against Romania's Sorana Cirstea. Pool via REUTERS/Jonathan Nackstrand

Britain's Emma Raducanu celebrates winning her third round match against Romania's Sorana Cirstea. Pool via REUTERS/Jonathan Nackstrand

Reuters / Saturday, July 03, 2021
Britain's Emma Raducanu celebrates winning her third round match against Romania's Sorana Cirstea. Pool via REUTERS/Jonathan Nackstrand
Close
19 / 40
Cori Gauff of the U.S. celebrates winning her third round match against Slovenia's Kaja Juvan. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Cori Gauff of the U.S. celebrates winning her third round match against Slovenia's Kaja Juvan. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, July 03, 2021
Cori Gauff of the U.S. celebrates winning her third round match against Slovenia's Kaja Juvan. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
20 / 40
Britain's Emma Raducanu celebrates winning her third round match against Romania's Sorana Cirstea. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Britain's Emma Raducanu celebrates winning her third round match against Romania's Sorana Cirstea. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, July 03, 2021
Britain's Emma Raducanu celebrates winning her third round match against Romania's Sorana Cirstea. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
21 / 40
Slovenia's Kaja Juvan in action during her third round match against Cori Gauff of the U.S. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Slovenia's Kaja Juvan in action during her third round match against Cori Gauff of the U.S. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, July 03, 2021
Slovenia's Kaja Juvan in action during her third round match against Cori Gauff of the U.S. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
22 / 40
Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut in action during his third round match against Germany's Dominik Koepfer. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut in action during his third round match against Germany's Dominik Koepfer. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, July 02, 2021
Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut in action during his third round match against Germany's Dominik Koepfer. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
23 / 40
Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates winning his second round match against France's Richard Gasquet. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates winning his second round match against France's Richard Gasquet. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Thursday, July 01, 2021
Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates winning his second round match against France's Richard Gasquet. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Close
24 / 40
Britain's Andy Murray celebrates winning his second round match against Germany's Oscar Otte. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain's Andy Murray celebrates winning his second round match against Germany's Oscar Otte. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Britain's Andy Murray celebrates winning his second round match against Germany's Oscar Otte. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
25 / 40
Britain's Katie Boulter reacts during her first round match against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain's Katie Boulter reacts during her first round match against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Britain's Katie Boulter reacts during her first round match against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
26 / 40
Britain's Dan Evans in action during his first round match against Serbia's Dusan Lajovic. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Britain's Dan Evans in action during his first round match against Serbia's Dusan Lajovic. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Britain's Dan Evans in action during his first round match against Serbia's Dusan Lajovic. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
27 / 40
Australia's Nick Kyrgios reacts during his first round match against France's Ugo Humbert. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Australia's Nick Kyrgios reacts during his first round match against France's Ugo Humbert. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Australia's Nick Kyrgios reacts during his first round match against France's Ugo Humbert. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
28 / 40
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrate winning his first round match against South Africa's Kevin Anderson. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrate winning his first round match against South Africa's Kevin Anderson. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrate winning his first round match against South Africa's Kevin Anderson. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
29 / 40
Serena Williams of the U.S. leaves court as she retires from her first round match against Belarus' Aliaksandra Sasnovich after sustaining an injury. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Serena Williams of the U.S. leaves court as she retires from her first round match against Belarus' Aliaksandra Sasnovich after sustaining an injury. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Serena Williams of the U.S. leaves court as she retires from her first round match against Belarus' Aliaksandra Sasnovich after sustaining an injury. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
30 / 40
Cori Gauff of the U.S. in action during her first round match against Britain's Francesca Jones. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Cori Gauff of the U.S. in action during her first round match against Britain's Francesca Jones. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Cori Gauff of the U.S. in action during her first round match against Britain's Francesca Jones. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
31 / 40
Spectators reacts as Britain's Andy Murray celebrates winning his first round match against Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Spectators reacts as Britain's Andy Murray celebrates winning his first round match against Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Monday, June 28, 2021
Spectators reacts as Britain's Andy Murray celebrates winning his first round match against Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Close
32 / 40
Britain's Andy Murray celebrates winning his first round match against Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Britain's Andy Murray celebrates winning his first round match against Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Monday, June 28, 2021
Britain's Andy Murray celebrates winning his first round match against Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Close
33 / 40
France's Gael Monfils falls during his first round match against Australia's Christopher O'Connell. REUTERS/Toby Melville

France's Gael Monfils falls during his first round match against Australia's Christopher O'Connell. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, June 28, 2021
France's Gael Monfils falls during his first round match against Australia's Christopher O'Connell. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
34 / 40
Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. celebrates winning his first round match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. celebrates winning his first round match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, June 28, 2021
Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. celebrates winning his first round match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
35 / 40
Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. celebrates winning his first round match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. celebrates winning his first round match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, June 28, 2021
Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. celebrates winning his first round match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
36 / 40
Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. reacts after falling during his first round match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. reacts after falling during his first round match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, June 28, 2021
Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. reacts after falling during his first round match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
37 / 40
A general view of Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in action during his first round match against Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A general view of Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in action during his first round match against Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, June 28, 2021
A general view of Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in action during his first round match against Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
38 / 40
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his first round match against Britain's Jack Draper. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his first round match against Britain's Jack Draper. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Monday, June 28, 2021
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his first round match against Britain's Jack Draper. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Close
39 / 40
Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during a practice session as she wears a t-shirt displaying an image of herself playing tennis when she was young.  Pool via REUTERS/David Gray

Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during a practice session as she wears a t-shirt displaying an image of herself playing tennis when she was young.  Pool via REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during a practice session as she wears a t-shirt displaying an image of herself playing tennis when she was young.  Pool via REUTERS/David Gray
Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
Confederate monuments removed in Charlottesville, nearly four years after deadly clashes

Confederate monuments removed in Charlottesville,...

Next Slideshows

Confederate monuments removed in Charlottesville, nearly four years after deadly clashes

Confederate monuments removed in Charlottesville, nearly four years after deadly clashes

Statues of Confederate Generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson were taken down in Charlottesville, Virginia, nearly four years after white...

2:11pm EDT
Massive fire at Bangladesh juice factory

Massive fire at Bangladesh juice factory

At least 52 people were killed, 20 injured and many more feared trapped after a fire raged through a juice-making factory in Bangladesh.

Jul 09 2021
Cowboy life at the Calgary Stampede

Cowboy life at the Calgary Stampede

Rodeos and chuckwagon races return to the western Canadian city after last year's festivities were cancelled due to the pandemic.

Jul 09 2021
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jul 09 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Confederate monuments removed in Charlottesville, nearly four years after deadly clashes

Confederate monuments removed in Charlottesville, nearly four years after deadly clashes

Statues of Confederate Generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson were taken down in Charlottesville, Virginia, nearly four years after white supremacist protests over plans to remove them led to clashes in which a woman was run down by a driver and killed.

Massive fire at Bangladesh juice factory

Massive fire at Bangladesh juice factory

At least 52 people were killed, 20 injured and many more feared trapped after a fire raged through a juice-making factory in Bangladesh.

Cowboy life at the Calgary Stampede

Cowboy life at the Calgary Stampede

Rodeos and chuckwagon races return to the western Canadian city after last year's festivities were cancelled due to the pandemic.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Style from the Cannes red carpet

Style from the Cannes red carpet

Fashion highlights from the 74th Cannes Film Festival.

Haiti police say they have president's suspected killers

Haiti police say they have president's suspected killers

A heavily armed commando unit that assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moise this week comprised 26 Colombians and two Haitian Americans, authorities said, as the hunt went on for the masterminds of the brazen killing.

First African American wins Scripps Spelling Bee, conquering with 'Murraya'

First African American wins Scripps Spelling Bee, conquering with 'Murraya'

Zaila Avant-garde, 14, became the first African American to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee by correctly spelling 'Murraya,' a genus of plants.

Indonesia reports record daily COVID deaths

Indonesia reports record daily COVID deaths

Indonesia reported on Wednesday more than 1,000 coronavirus deaths in a day for the first time, as a surge in infections overwhelmed parts of the hospital system in densely populated Java and with portable oxygen supplies running out in six towns.

Afghan forces battle Taliban amid fears of civil war

Afghan forces battle Taliban amid fears of civil war

Taliban fighters have been advancing across the country for weeks, an offensive that has accelerated as foreign forces withdraw from Afghanistan after a 20-year-long intervention.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast