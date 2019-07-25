Best of World Swimming Championships
Diana Isabel Pineda Zuleta and Sebastian Villa Castaneda of Colombia compete in the mixed 3m synchro springboard final at the FINA World Swimming Championships in South Korea. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Team Singapore competes in the women's team technical preliminary. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Kate Shortman and Isabelle Thorpe of Britain compete in the women's duet free preliminary. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
David Colturi of the U.S. competes in the men's 27m high diving rounds. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Team France competes in the women's team technical final. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
James Guy of Britain competes in the men's 200m freestyle semi-finals. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Team Brazil competes in the women's team free combination preliminary. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Kathleen Baker of the U.S competes in the women's 100m backstroke semi-finals. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Caeli McKay and Meaghan Benfeito of Canada compete in the women's 10m synchro platform final. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Jack Laugher of Britain competes in the men's 3m springboard final. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Natalia Cristina Vega Figueroa of the U.S. competes in the mixed duet technical preliminary round. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Team Poland competes in the team technical preliminary. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Kate Shortman of Britain competes in the women's solo free final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Kwon Ha-lim and Kim Ji-wook of South Korea compete in the mixed 10m synchro platform final. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Team China competes in the women's team technical preliminary. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Bill May of the U.S. competes in the mixed duet technical preliminary round. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Maria Paula Quintero of Colombia competes in the women's 20m high diving rounds. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Sun Yang of China competes in the men's 400m freestyle heats. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Team Ukraine competes in the women's team free preliminary. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Vincent Riendeau and Nathan Zsombor-Murray of Canada compete in the men's synchro platform preliminary. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Team Mexico competes in the women's team technical preliminary. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Benjamin Bramley and Steele Johnson of the U.S. compete in the men's 10m synchro platform preliminary. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Daiya Seto of Japan competes in the men's 400m individual medley finals. REUTERS/Aly Song
Oleksii Sereda of Ukraine competes in the men's 10m platform semi-final. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Yumi Adachi of Japan competes in the mixed duet technical preliminary round. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
