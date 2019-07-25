Edition:
Best of World Swimming Championships

Diana Isabel Pineda Zuleta and Sebastian Villa Castaneda of Colombia compete in the mixed 3m synchro springboard final at the FINA World Swimming Championships in South Korea. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Saturday, July 20, 2019
Team Singapore competes in the women's team technical preliminary. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Saturday, July 13, 2019
2 / 25
Kate Shortman and Isabelle Thorpe of Britain compete in the women's duet free preliminary. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, July 16, 2019
3 / 25
David Colturi of the U.S. competes in the men's 27m high diving rounds. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Monday, July 22, 2019
4 / 25
Team France competes in the women's team technical final. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, July 16, 2019
5 / 25
James Guy of Britain competes in the men's 200m freestyle semi-finals. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, July 22, 2019
6 / 25
Team Brazil competes in the women's team free combination preliminary. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Wednesday, July 17, 2019
7 / 25
Kathleen Baker of the U.S competes in the women's 100m backstroke semi-finals. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, July 22, 2019
8 / 25
Caeli McKay and Meaghan Benfeito of Canada compete in the women's 10m synchro platform final. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
9 / 25
Jack Laugher of Britain competes in the men's 3m springboard final. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Thursday, July 18, 2019
10 / 25
Natalia Cristina Vega Figueroa of the U.S. competes in the mixed duet technical preliminary round. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Friday, July 12, 2019
11 / 25
Team Poland competes in the team technical preliminary. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Saturday, July 13, 2019
12 / 25
Kate Shortman of Britain competes in the women's solo free final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, July 17, 2019
13 / 25
Kwon Ha-lim and Kim Ji-wook of South Korea compete in the mixed 10m synchro platform final. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Saturday, July 13, 2019
14 / 25
Team China competes in the women's team technical preliminary. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
15 / 25
Bill May of the U.S. competes in the mixed duet technical preliminary round. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Friday, July 12, 2019
16 / 25
Maria Paula Quintero of Colombia competes in the women's 20m high diving rounds. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Monday, July 22, 2019
17 / 25
Sun Yang of China competes in the men's 400m freestyle heats. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Saturday, July 20, 2019
18 / 25
Team Ukraine competes in the women's team free preliminary. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, July 17, 2019
19 / 25
Vincent Riendeau and Nathan Zsombor-Murray of Canada compete in the men's synchro platform preliminary. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Monday, July 15, 2019
20 / 25
Team Mexico competes in the women's team technical preliminary. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Saturday, July 13, 2019
21 / 25
Benjamin Bramley and Steele Johnson of the U.S. compete in the men's 10m synchro platform preliminary. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Monday, July 15, 2019
22 / 25
Daiya Seto of Japan competes in the men's 400m individual medley finals. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Saturday, December 15, 2018
23 / 25
Oleksii Sereda of Ukraine competes in the men's 10m platform semi-final. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Friday, July 19, 2019
24 / 25
Yumi Adachi of Japan competes in the mixed duet technical preliminary round. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Saturday, July 13, 2019
