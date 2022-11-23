Edition:
Best photos from the World Cup: Day 4

Japan's Takuma Asano celebrates after their win over Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Japan's Kaoru Mitoma, Wataru Endo and Yuto Nagatomo celebrate after their match against Germany. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Germany's Jamal Musiala reacts during their match against Japan. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2022
A Croatia fan inside the stadium before their match against Morocco. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Spain's Marco Asensio celebrates scoring their second goal with Dani Olmo against Costa Rica. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Costa Rica fans inside the stadium before their match against Spain. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Croatia's Mario Pasalic in action. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Germany's players cover their mouths as they pose for a team photo before their match against Japan. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2022
German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser is seen wearing the OneLove armband while watching Germany play Japan. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Morocco's Yassine Bounou and Romain Saiss in action with Croatia's Josko Gvardiol and Mario Pasalic. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Morocco's Noussair Mazraoui is stretchered off after sustaining an injury. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2022
A Canada fan inside the stadium before their match against Belgium. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Germany's Kai Havertz reacts during their match against Japan. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Croatia's Mateo Kovacic in action. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Morocco's Sofiane Boufal in action. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2022
A Morocco fan reacts. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Japan's Takuma Asano scores their second goal against Germany. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Croatia's Luka Modric in action with Morocco's Sofyan Amrabat. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Germany's Ilkay Gundogan looks dejected after their loss to Japan. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Belgium's Michy Batshuayi celebrates scoring their goal against Canada. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Germany's Manuel Neuer looks dejected after their loss to Japan. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Belgium's Michy Batshuayi scores their goal against Canada.  REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Japan's Ritsu Doan scores their first goal against Germany. REUTERS/Molly Darlington

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Spain's Gavi scores their fifth goal against Costa Rica. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Japan's Takuma Asano celebrates scoring their second goal against Germany. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Japan fans outside the stadium before their match against Germany. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Croatia's Luka Modric reacts. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Canada's Alphonso Davies has his penalty saved by Belgium's Thibaut Courtois. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Canada's Richie Laryea in action after sustaining an injury as Belgium players reacts. REUTERS/Molly Darlington

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Morocco's Sofyan Amrabat reacts. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Croatia's Nikola Vlasic shoots at goal. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Costa Rica's Alvaro Zamora reacts during their match against Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Morocco's Yassine Bounou makes a save. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Morocco's Sofyan Amrabat pours water over his face. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Croatia's Dominik Livakovic makes a save. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Croatia's Nikola Vlasic in action with Morocco's Nayef Aguerd. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Canada's Steven Vitoria in action with Belgium's Michy Batshuayi. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Spain's Rodri in action with Costa Rica's Jewison Bennette. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Croatia's Nikola Vlasic shoots at goal as Morocco's Yassine Bounou makes a save. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Spain's Nico Williams in action against Costa Rica. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Costa Rica's Oscar Duarte and Joel Campbell during the national anthems before their match against Spain. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Morocco's Hakim Ziyech in action with Croatia's Marcelo Brozovic. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Morocco fan inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Germany's Manuel Neuer looks dejected after their loss to Japan. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Spain's Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring their seventh goal against Costa Rica with Carlos Soler. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Spain coach Luis Enrique celebrates their fourth goal against Costa Rica, scored by Ferran Torres. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Croatia fans react. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2022
