Edition:
International
Pictures | Sun Nov 27, 2022 | 4:54pm EST

Best photos from the World Cup: Day 8

Croatia's Andrej Kramaric celebrates scoring their third goal against Canada. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Croatia's Andrej Kramaric celebrates scoring their third goal against Canada. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2022
Croatia's Andrej Kramaric celebrates scoring their third goal against Canada. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Close
1 / 52
Canada's Alphonso Davies celebrates scoring their first goal against Croatia. the first ever for Canada in a World Cup. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Canada's Alphonso Davies celebrates scoring their first goal against Croatia. the first ever for Canada in a World Cup. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2022
Canada's Alphonso Davies celebrates scoring their first goal against Croatia. the first ever for Canada in a World Cup. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Close
2 / 52
Morocco's Abdelhamid Sabiri celebrates scoring their first goal against Belgium with teammates. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Morocco's Abdelhamid Sabiri celebrates scoring their first goal against Belgium with teammates. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2022
Morocco's Abdelhamid Sabiri celebrates scoring their first goal against Belgium with teammates. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Close
3 / 52
Costa Rica fan reacts after their match against Japan. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Costa Rica fan reacts after their match against Japan. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2022
Costa Rica fan reacts after their match against Japan. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
4 / 52
Costa Rica's Joel Campbell in action with Japan's Kou Itakura. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Costa Rica's Joel Campbell in action with Japan's Kou Itakura. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2022
Costa Rica's Joel Campbell in action with Japan's Kou Itakura. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
5 / 52
Morocco's Zakaria Aboukhlal celebrates scoring their second goal against Belgium. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Morocco's Zakaria Aboukhlal celebrates scoring their second goal against Belgium. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2022
Morocco's Zakaria Aboukhlal celebrates scoring their second goal against Belgium. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Close
6 / 52
Morocco players and coaching staff celebrate after their match against Japan. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Morocco players and coaching staff celebrate after their match against Japan. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2022
Morocco players and coaching staff celebrate after their match against Japan. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Close
7 / 52
A Japan fan before their match against Costa Rica. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A Japan fan before their match against Costa Rica. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2022
A Japan fan before their match against Costa Rica. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
8 / 52
Spain's Alvaro Morata in action with Germany's Nico Schlotterbeck. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Spain's Alvaro Morata in action with Germany's Nico Schlotterbeck. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2022
Spain's Alvaro Morata in action with Germany's Nico Schlotterbeck. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
9 / 52
Spain's Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring their first goal against Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Spain's Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring their first goal against Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2022
Spain's Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring their first goal against Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
10 / 52
Croatia's Andrej Kramaric celebrates scoring their third goal against Canada with teammates Ivan Perisic and Dejan Lovren. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Croatia's Andrej Kramaric celebrates scoring their third goal against Canada with teammates Ivan Perisic and Dejan Lovren. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2022
Croatia's Andrej Kramaric celebrates scoring their third goal against Canada with teammates Ivan Perisic and Dejan Lovren. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Close
11 / 52
Spain's Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring their first goal against Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Spain's Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring their first goal against Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2022
Spain's Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring their first goal against Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
12 / 52
Fans watch the match between Spain and Germany in Breitscheidplatz's Christmas Market in Berlin. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Fans watch the match between Spain and Germany in Breitscheidplatz's Christmas Market in Berlin. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2022
Fans watch the match between Spain and Germany in Breitscheidplatz's Christmas Market in Berlin. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Close
13 / 52
Spain's Dani Olmo shoots at goal against Germany. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Spain's Dani Olmo shoots at goal against Germany. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2022
Spain's Dani Olmo shoots at goal against Germany. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Close
14 / 52
Belgium players look dejected after Zakaria Aboukhlal scores their second goal for Morocco. REUTERS/Molly Darlington

Belgium players look dejected after Zakaria Aboukhlal scores their second goal for Morocco. REUTERS/Molly Darlington

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2022
Belgium players look dejected after Zakaria Aboukhlal scores their second goal for Morocco. REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Close
15 / 52
A Morocco fan dressed as batman is pictured in the stands before their match against Belgium. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A Morocco fan dressed as batman is pictured in the stands before their match against Belgium. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2022
A Morocco fan dressed as batman is pictured in the stands before their match against Belgium. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
16 / 52
Belgium's Thibaut Courtois looks dejected after Morocco's Abdelhamid Sabiri scored their first goal. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Belgium's Thibaut Courtois looks dejected after Morocco's Abdelhamid Sabiri scored their first goal. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2022
Belgium's Thibaut Courtois looks dejected after Morocco's Abdelhamid Sabiri scored their first goal. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
17 / 52
Belgium's Axel Witsel reacts during their match against Morocco. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Belgium's Axel Witsel reacts during their match against Morocco. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2022
Belgium's Axel Witsel reacts during their match against Morocco. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
18 / 52
Morocco's Abdelhamid Sabiri celebrates scoring their first goal against Belgium with teammates. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Morocco's Abdelhamid Sabiri celebrates scoring their first goal against Belgium with teammates. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2022
Morocco's Abdelhamid Sabiri celebrates scoring their first goal against Belgium with teammates. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
19 / 52
Morocco fans celebrate after Morocco's Hakim Ziyech scores their first goal before the goal is disallowed after a VAR review. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Morocco fans celebrate after Morocco's Hakim Ziyech scores their first goal before the goal is disallowed after a VAR review. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2022
Morocco fans celebrate after Morocco's Hakim Ziyech scores their first goal before the goal is disallowed after a VAR review. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
20 / 52
Belgium's Eden Hazard in action with Morocco's Youssef En-Nesyri, Nayef Aguerd, Selim Amallah and Sofyan Amrabat. REUTERS/Molly Darlington

Belgium's Eden Hazard in action with Morocco's Youssef En-Nesyri, Nayef Aguerd, Selim Amallah and Sofyan Amrabat. REUTERS/Molly Darlington

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2022
Belgium's Eden Hazard in action with Morocco's Youssef En-Nesyri, Nayef Aguerd, Selim Amallah and Sofyan Amrabat. REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Close
21 / 52
Costa Rica's Keysher Fuller scores their first goal past Japan's Shuichi Gonda. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Costa Rica's Keysher Fuller scores their first goal past Japan's Shuichi Gonda. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2022
Costa Rica's Keysher Fuller scores their first goal past Japan's Shuichi Gonda. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Close
22 / 52
Germany's Leroy Sane in action with Spain's Unai Simon. REUTERS/Molly Darlington

Germany's Leroy Sane in action with Spain's Unai Simon. REUTERS/Molly Darlington

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2022
Germany's Leroy Sane in action with Spain's Unai Simon. REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Close
23 / 52
A Japan fan cleans the stands after their match against Costa Rica. REUTERS/Carl Recine

A Japan fan cleans the stands after their match against Costa Rica. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2022
A Japan fan cleans the stands after their match against Costa Rica. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Close
24 / 52
Japan's Wataru Endo looks dejected after their match against Costa Rica. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Japan's Wataru Endo looks dejected after their match against Costa Rica. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2022
Japan's Wataru Endo looks dejected after their match against Costa Rica. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Close
25 / 52
A Japan fan reacts as they watch their match against Costa Rica at the Goodbeer Faucets bar in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A Japan fan reacts as they watch their match against Costa Rica at the Goodbeer Faucets bar in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2022
A Japan fan reacts as they watch their match against Costa Rica at the Goodbeer Faucets bar in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
26 / 52
Japan's Takuma Asano in action with Costa Rica's Keysher Fuller. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Japan's Takuma Asano in action with Costa Rica's Keysher Fuller. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2022
Japan's Takuma Asano in action with Costa Rica's Keysher Fuller. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Close
27 / 52
Costa Rica's Keysher Fuller celebrates scoring their first goal against Japan with Yeltsin Tejeda and teammates. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Costa Rica's Keysher Fuller celebrates scoring their first goal against Japan with Yeltsin Tejeda and teammates. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2022
Costa Rica's Keysher Fuller celebrates scoring their first goal against Japan with Yeltsin Tejeda and teammates. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Close
28 / 52
Costa Rica's Keysher Fuller scores their first goal against Japan. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Costa Rica's Keysher Fuller scores their first goal against Japan. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2022
Costa Rica's Keysher Fuller scores their first goal against Japan. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
29 / 52
Costa Rica's Jewison Bennette in action against Japan. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Costa Rica's Jewison Bennette in action against Japan. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2022
Costa Rica's Jewison Bennette in action against Japan. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
30 / 52
A general view inside the stadium as Costa Rica plays Japan. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

A general view inside the stadium as Costa Rica plays Japan. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2022
A general view inside the stadium as Costa Rica plays Japan. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Close
31 / 52
Japan fans hold up bags inside the stadium before their match against Costa Rica that they will use when they pick up the rubbish in the stands after the match. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Japan fans hold up bags inside the stadium before their match against Costa Rica that they will use when they pick up the rubbish in the stands after the match. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2022
Japan fans hold up bags inside the stadium before their match against Costa Rica that they will use when they pick up the rubbish in the stands after the match. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
32 / 52
A Japan fan inside the stadium before their match against Costa Rica. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A Japan fan inside the stadium before their match against Costa Rica. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2022
A Japan fan inside the stadium before their match against Costa Rica. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
33 / 52
Spain fans pose for a picture alongside fans inside the stadium before their match against Germany. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Spain fans pose for a picture alongside fans inside the stadium before their match against Germany. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2022
Spain fans pose for a picture alongside fans inside the stadium before their match against Germany. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
34 / 52
Spain's Alvaro Morata scores their first goal against Germany. REUTERS/Molly Darlington

Spain's Alvaro Morata scores their first goal against Germany. REUTERS/Molly Darlington

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2022
Spain's Alvaro Morata scores their first goal against Germany. REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Close
35 / 52
Croatia's Andrej Kramaric celebrates scoring their first goal against Canada. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Croatia's Andrej Kramaric celebrates scoring their first goal against Canada. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2022
Croatia's Andrej Kramaric celebrates scoring their first goal against Canada. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Close
36 / 52
Spain's Alvaro Morata scores their first goal against Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Spain's Alvaro Morata scores their first goal against Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2022
Spain's Alvaro Morata scores their first goal against Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
37 / 52
Germany's Thilo Kehrer in action against Spain. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Germany's Thilo Kehrer in action against Spain. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2022
Germany's Thilo Kehrer in action against Spain. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
38 / 52
Spain's Gavi reacts against Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Spain's Gavi reacts against Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2022
Spain's Gavi reacts against Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
39 / 52
Spain's Sergio Busquets fouls Germany's Jamal Musiala before being shown yellow card. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Spain's Sergio Busquets fouls Germany's Jamal Musiala before being shown yellow card. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2022
Spain's Sergio Busquets fouls Germany's Jamal Musiala before being shown yellow card. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
40 / 52
A general view as players walk out onto the pitch before the match between Spain and Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A general view as players walk out onto the pitch before the match between Spain and Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2022
A general view as players walk out onto the pitch before the match between Spain and Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
41 / 52
South Korea's Son Heung-min during training. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

South Korea's Son Heung-min during training. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2022
South Korea's Son Heung-min during training. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
42 / 52
Canada's Milan Borjan saves a shot from Croatia's Marcelo Brozovic. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Canada's Milan Borjan saves a shot from Croatia's Marcelo Brozovic. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2022
Canada's Milan Borjan saves a shot from Croatia's Marcelo Brozovic. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Close
43 / 52
Croatia's Luka Modric in action with Canada's Alistair Johnston. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Croatia's Luka Modric in action with Canada's Alistair Johnston. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2022
Croatia's Luka Modric in action with Canada's Alistair Johnston. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
44 / 52
A tattoo on the leg of Croatia's Marko Livaja. REUTERS/Carl Recine

A tattoo on the leg of Croatia's Marko Livaja. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2022
A tattoo on the leg of Croatia's Marko Livaja. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Close
45 / 52
Croatia's Josko Gvardiol hangs off the crossbar during their match against Canada. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Croatia's Josko Gvardiol hangs off the crossbar during their match against Canada. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2022
Croatia's Josko Gvardiol hangs off the crossbar during their match against Canada. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Close
46 / 52
A general view during the match between Croatia and Canada. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

A general view during the match between Croatia and Canada. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2022
A general view during the match between Croatia and Canada. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Close
47 / 52
Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic celebrates alongside the substitute players after Marko Livaja scores their second goal against Canada. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic celebrates alongside the substitute players after Marko Livaja scores their second goal against Canada. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2022
Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic celebrates alongside the substitute players after Marko Livaja scores their second goal against Canada. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Close
48 / 52
Canada's Alistair Johnston with teammates line up before their match against Croatia. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Canada's Alistair Johnston with teammates line up before their match against Croatia. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2022
Canada's Alistair Johnston with teammates line up before their match against Croatia. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Close
49 / 52
Belgium's Eden Hazard in action against Morocco. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Belgium's Eden Hazard in action against Morocco. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2022
Belgium's Eden Hazard in action against Morocco. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Close
50 / 52
Croatia's Andrej Kramaric celebrates scoring their first goal against Canada. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Croatia's Andrej Kramaric celebrates scoring their first goal against Canada. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2022
Croatia's Andrej Kramaric celebrates scoring their first goal against Canada. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Close
51 / 52
A fan wearing face paint inside the stadium before the match between Croatia and Canada. REUTERS/Paul Childs

A fan wearing face paint inside the stadium before the match between Croatia and Canada. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2022
A fan wearing face paint inside the stadium before the match between Croatia and Canada. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Close
52 / 52
View Again
View Next
Best photos from the World Cup: Day 7

Best photos from the World Cup: Day 7

Next Slideshows

Best photos from the World Cup: Day 7

Best photos from the World Cup: Day 7

Highlights from day seven of World Cup action.

Nov 26 2022
Best photos from the World Cup: Day 6

Best photos from the World Cup: Day 6

Highlights from day six of World Cup action.

Nov 25 2022
Russian air strikes put Kyiv in the dark

Russian air strikes put Kyiv in the dark

Much of Ukraine remained without heat or power after the most devastating Russian air strikes on its energy grid so far, and in Kyiv residents were warned to...

Nov 25 2022
Aftershocks, heavy rain hamper Indonesia earthquake rescuers

Aftershocks, heavy rain hamper Indonesia earthquake rescuers

Driving rain and the danger of landslides disrupted the work of Indonesian rescue workers searching for survivors of an earthquake that killed more than 270...

Nov 25 2022

MORE IN PICTURES

Best photos from the World Cup: Day 9

Best photos from the World Cup: Day 9

Highlights from day nine of World Cup action.

Deck the White House halls

Deck the White House halls

Christmas trees and holiday decorations on display at the White House.

World Cup of emotions

World Cup of emotions

The passion of World Cup fans is on display as supporters watch their teams in action.

World Cup faces

World Cup faces

Fans show their World Cup spirit with painted faces and costumes.

Best photos from the World Cup: Day 7

Best photos from the World Cup: Day 7

Highlights from day seven of World Cup action.

Best photos from the World Cup: Day 6

Best photos from the World Cup: Day 6

Highlights from day six of World Cup action.

Russian air strikes put Kyiv in the dark

Russian air strikes put Kyiv in the dark

Much of Ukraine remained without heat or power after the most devastating Russian air strikes on its energy grid so far, and in Kyiv residents were warned to brace for further attacks and stock up on water, food and warm clothing.

Aftershocks, heavy rain hamper Indonesia earthquake rescuers

Aftershocks, heavy rain hamper Indonesia earthquake rescuers

Driving rain and the danger of landslides disrupted the work of Indonesian rescue workers searching for survivors of an earthquake that killed more than 270 people, with an official warning that time was running out for anyone trapped in rubble.

Best photos from the World Cup: Day 5

Best photos from the World Cup: Day 5

Highlights from day five of World Cup action.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast