Best photos from the World Cup: Day 8
Croatia's Andrej Kramaric celebrates scoring their third goal against Canada. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Canada's Alphonso Davies celebrates scoring their first goal against Croatia. the first ever for Canada in a World Cup. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Morocco's Abdelhamid Sabiri celebrates scoring their first goal against Belgium with teammates. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Costa Rica fan reacts after their match against Japan. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Costa Rica's Joel Campbell in action with Japan's Kou Itakura. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Morocco's Zakaria Aboukhlal celebrates scoring their second goal against Belgium. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Morocco players and coaching staff celebrate after their match against Japan. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
A Japan fan before their match against Costa Rica. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Spain's Alvaro Morata in action with Germany's Nico Schlotterbeck. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Spain's Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring their first goal against Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Croatia's Andrej Kramaric celebrates scoring their third goal against Canada with teammates Ivan Perisic and Dejan Lovren. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Spain's Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring their first goal against Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Fans watch the match between Spain and Germany in Breitscheidplatz's Christmas Market in Berlin. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Spain's Dani Olmo shoots at goal against Germany. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Belgium players look dejected after Zakaria Aboukhlal scores their second goal for Morocco. REUTERS/Molly Darlington
A Morocco fan dressed as batman is pictured in the stands before their match against Belgium. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Belgium's Thibaut Courtois looks dejected after Morocco's Abdelhamid Sabiri scored their first goal. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Belgium's Axel Witsel reacts during their match against Morocco. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Morocco's Abdelhamid Sabiri celebrates scoring their first goal against Belgium with teammates. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Morocco fans celebrate after Morocco's Hakim Ziyech scores their first goal before the goal is disallowed after a VAR review. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgium's Eden Hazard in action with Morocco's Youssef En-Nesyri, Nayef Aguerd, Selim Amallah and Sofyan Amrabat. REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Costa Rica's Keysher Fuller scores their first goal past Japan's Shuichi Gonda. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Germany's Leroy Sane in action with Spain's Unai Simon. REUTERS/Molly Darlington
A Japan fan cleans the stands after their match against Costa Rica. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Japan's Wataru Endo looks dejected after their match against Costa Rica. REUTERS/Carl Recine
A Japan fan reacts as they watch their match against Costa Rica at the Goodbeer Faucets bar in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Japan's Takuma Asano in action with Costa Rica's Keysher Fuller. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Costa Rica's Keysher Fuller celebrates scoring their first goal against Japan with Yeltsin Tejeda and teammates. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Costa Rica's Keysher Fuller scores their first goal against Japan. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Costa Rica's Jewison Bennette in action against Japan. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A general view inside the stadium as Costa Rica plays Japan. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Japan fans hold up bags inside the stadium before their match against Costa Rica that they will use when they pick up the rubbish in the stands after the match. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A Japan fan inside the stadium before their match against Costa Rica. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Spain fans pose for a picture alongside fans inside the stadium before their match against Germany. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Spain's Alvaro Morata scores their first goal against Germany. REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Croatia's Andrej Kramaric celebrates scoring their first goal against Canada. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Spain's Alvaro Morata scores their first goal against Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Germany's Thilo Kehrer in action against Spain. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Spain's Gavi reacts against Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Spain's Sergio Busquets fouls Germany's Jamal Musiala before being shown yellow card. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A general view as players walk out onto the pitch before the match between Spain and Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
South Korea's Son Heung-min during training. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Canada's Milan Borjan saves a shot from Croatia's Marcelo Brozovic. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Croatia's Luka Modric in action with Canada's Alistair Johnston. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A tattoo on the leg of Croatia's Marko Livaja. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Croatia's Josko Gvardiol hangs off the crossbar during their match against Canada. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
A general view during the match between Croatia and Canada. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic celebrates alongside the substitute players after Marko Livaja scores their second goal against Canada. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Canada's Alistair Johnston with teammates line up before their match against Croatia. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Belgium's Eden Hazard in action against Morocco. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Croatia's Andrej Kramaric celebrates scoring their first goal against Canada. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
A fan wearing face paint inside the stadium before the match between Croatia and Canada. REUTERS/Paul Childs
