BET Awards

Nicki Minaj performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Janelle Monae performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
J. Cole performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
Meek Mill and Miguel perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
Snoop Dogg performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
Miguel performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
H.E.R. and Daniel Caesar perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
Nicki Minaj performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
Kevin Hart introduces Meek Mill. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
DJ Khalid holds his son Asahd Tuck Khaled after winning the award for Best Collaboration with Rihanna and Bryson Tiller for Wild Thoughts. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
Snoop Dogg performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
Meek Mill performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
English singer Ella Mai performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
Janelle Monae performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
Debra Lee speaks as she accepts the Ultimate Icon Award from presenter LL Cool J. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
John Legend (not pictured) introduces six people for Hero's Row, (from R) James Shaw Jr., Naomi Wadler, Mamoudou Gassama, Justin Blackman, Shaun King and Anthony Borges. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
Marsha Ambrosius performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
Tyler Perry presents the Lifetime Achievement Award to Anita Baker. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
John Legend speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
Presenters T.I. and Yvonne Orji speak on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
Migos accepts the award for Best Group. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
Ledisi performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
Actor Michael B. Jordan and director Ryan Coogler (R) accept the award for Best Movie for Black Panther. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
Presenter Tyra Banks speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
Davido, from Nigeria, accepts the award for Best International Act. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
Jamie Foxx performs as he hosts the show. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
Miguel performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
BET host Jamie Foxx performs with Jay Rock to open the show. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
Daniel Caesar performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
Jamie Foxx performs as he hosts the show. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
