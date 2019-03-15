Edition:
Thu Mar 14, 2019

Beto O'Rourke campaigns in Iowa

Former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke speaks during a campaign stop at The Beancounter Coffeehouse & Drinkery in Burlington, Iowa, March 14, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
1 / 20
Beto O'Rourke stands for a photograph during a campaign stop at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 13 union hall in Burlington, Iowa. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
2 / 20
Beto O'Rourke starts his vehicle as he leaves following a campaign stop at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 13 union hall in Burlington, Iowa. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
3 / 20
Beto O'Rourke speaks during a campaign stop at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 13 union hall in Burlington, Iowa. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
4 / 20
Beto O'Rourke speaks during a campaign stop at The Beancounter Coffeehouse & Drinkery in Burlington, Iowa. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
5 / 20
Beto O'Rourke is seen through a window as he listens to an attendee question during a campaign stop at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 13 union hall in Burlington, Iowa. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
6 / 20
Attendees listen as Beto O'Rourke, standing on counter, speaks during a campaign stop at The Beancounter Coffeehouse & Drinkery in Burlington, Iowa. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
7 / 20
Attendees listen as Beto O'Rourke, not pictured, speaks during a campaign stop at The Beancounter Coffeehouse & Drinkery in Burlington, Iowa. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
8 / 20
Beto O'Rourke speaks with the media as he leaves following a campaign stop at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 13 union hall in Burlington, Iowa. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
9 / 20
Beto O'Rourke greets attendees during a campaign stop at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 13 union hall in Burlington, Iowa. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
10 / 20
Beto O'Rourke signs a photograph during a campaign stop at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 13 union hall in Burlington, Iowa. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
11 / 20
Beto O'Rourke greets people on the street as he leaves a campaign stop at The Beancounter Coffeehouse & Drinkery in Burlington, Iowa. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
12 / 20
Beto O'Rourke pauses as he speaks during a campaign stop at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 13 union hall in Burlington, Iowa. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
13 / 20
Beto O'Rourke speaks with the media as he leaves following a campaign stop at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 13 union hall in Burlington, Iowa. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
14 / 20
Beto O'Rourke speaks during a campaign stop at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 13 union hall in Burlington, Iowa. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
15 / 20
Beto O'Rourke speaks during a campaign stop at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 13 union hall in Burlington, Iowa. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
16 / 20
Beto O'Rourke speaks during a campaign stop at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 13 union hall in Burlington, Iowa. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
17 / 20
Beto O'Rourke greets an attendee during a campaign stop at The Beancounter Coffeehouse & Drinkery in Burlington, Iowa. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
18 / 20
Beto O'Rourke smiles as he greets attendees during a campaign stop at The Beancounter Coffeehouse & Drinkery in Burlington, Iowa. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
19 / 20
Beto O'Rourke arrives to speak at The Beancounter Coffeehouse & Drinkery in Burlington, Iowa. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
20 / 20
