Beto O'Rourke campaigns in Iowa
Former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke speaks during a campaign stop at The Beancounter Coffeehouse & Drinkery in Burlington, Iowa, March 14, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
Beto O'Rourke stands for a photograph during a campaign stop at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 13 union hall in Burlington, Iowa. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
Beto O'Rourke starts his vehicle as he leaves following a campaign stop at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 13 union hall in Burlington, Iowa. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
Beto O'Rourke speaks during a campaign stop at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 13 union hall in Burlington, Iowa. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
Beto O'Rourke speaks during a campaign stop at The Beancounter Coffeehouse & Drinkery in Burlington, Iowa. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
Beto O'Rourke is seen through a window as he listens to an attendee question during a campaign stop at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 13 union hall in Burlington, Iowa. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
Attendees listen as Beto O'Rourke, standing on counter, speaks during a campaign stop at The Beancounter Coffeehouse & Drinkery in Burlington, Iowa. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
Attendees listen as Beto O'Rourke, not pictured, speaks during a campaign stop at The Beancounter Coffeehouse & Drinkery in Burlington, Iowa. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
Beto O'Rourke speaks with the media as he leaves following a campaign stop at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 13 union hall in Burlington, Iowa. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
Beto O'Rourke greets attendees during a campaign stop at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 13 union hall in Burlington, Iowa. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
Beto O'Rourke signs a photograph during a campaign stop at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 13 union hall in Burlington, Iowa. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
Beto O'Rourke greets people on the street as he leaves a campaign stop at The Beancounter Coffeehouse & Drinkery in Burlington, Iowa. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
Beto O'Rourke pauses as he speaks during a campaign stop at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 13 union hall in Burlington, Iowa. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
Beto O'Rourke speaks with the media as he leaves following a campaign stop at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 13 union hall in Burlington, Iowa. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
Beto O'Rourke speaks during a campaign stop at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 13 union hall in Burlington, Iowa. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
Beto O'Rourke speaks during a campaign stop at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 13 union hall in Burlington, Iowa. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
Beto O'Rourke speaks during a campaign stop at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 13 union hall in Burlington, Iowa. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
Beto O'Rourke greets an attendee during a campaign stop at The Beancounter Coffeehouse & Drinkery in Burlington, Iowa. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
Beto O'Rourke smiles as he greets attendees during a campaign stop at The Beancounter Coffeehouse & Drinkery in Burlington, Iowa. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
Beto O'Rourke arrives to speak at The Beancounter Coffeehouse & Drinkery in Burlington, Iowa. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
Next Slideshows
Children pulled from Nigeria building collapse
A four-story building containing a primary school, shops and homes collapses in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos.
Families mourn Ethiopian Airlines crash victims
Some relatives made the painful trip to the crash scene where 157 people from 35 nations were killed after take-off from Addis Ababa.
In the Dalai Lama's homeland
Scenes from the Tibetan plateau in Qinghai province, six decades after the Dalai Lama fled into exile.
MORE IN PICTURES
Drag kid of Brooklyn
Eleven-year-old LGBT activist and runway model Desmond Napoles, also known as 'Desmond is Amazing', wants to inspire children to be themselves.
Children pulled from Nigeria building collapse
A four-story building containing a primary school, shops and homes collapses in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos.
Families mourn Ethiopian Airlines crash victims
Some relatives made the painful trip to the crash scene where 157 people from 35 nations were killed after take-off from Addis Ababa.
In the Dalai Lama's homeland
Scenes from the Tibetan plateau in Qinghai province, six decades after the Dalai Lama fled into exile.
Desperate Venezuelans search for water
As Venezuela's worst blackout on record drags on, residents are seeking potable water in places they would not have imagined: sewage pipes, underground water mains and open streams.
Duchess of style
Fashion from Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.
Battle for Islamic State's last enclave
U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces launch a final assault to capture Islamic State's last enclave in eastern Syria.
Disabled animals find refuge at Freedom Farm
"Freedom Farm" serves as a refuge for mostly disabled animals in Moshav Olesh, Israel.