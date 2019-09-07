Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sat Sep 7, 2019 | 7:10pm EDT

Bianca Andreescu beats Serena Williams to win U.S. Open

Bianca Andreescu of Canada celebrates match point against Serena Williams of the United States in the women's singles final on day thirteen of the 2019 US Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Bianca Andreescu of Canada celebrates match point against Serena Williams of the United States in the women's singles final on day thirteen of the 2019 US Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, September 07, 2019
Bianca Andreescu of Canada celebrates match point against Serena Williams of the United States in the women's singles final on day thirteen of the 2019 US Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports
1 / 25
Bianca Andreescu and Serena Williams hug each other during the trophy presentation after the women's singles final. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Bianca Andreescu and Serena Williams hug each other during the trophy presentation after the women's singles final. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, September 07, 2019
Bianca Andreescu and Serena Williams hug each other during the trophy presentation after the women's singles final. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports
2 / 25
Bianca Andreescu with the US Open championship trophy after beating Serena Williams in the women s singles final. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Bianca Andreescu with the US Open championship trophy after beating Serena Williams in the women s singles final. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, September 07, 2019
Bianca Andreescu with the US Open championship trophy after beating Serena Williams in the women s singles final. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
3 / 25
Bianca Andreescu celebrates match point against Serena Williams in the women's singles final. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Bianca Andreescu celebrates match point against Serena Williams in the women's singles final. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, September 07, 2019
Bianca Andreescu celebrates match point against Serena Williams in the women's singles final. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
4 / 25
Bianca Andreescu of Canada greets Serena Williams after the women s singles final. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Bianca Andreescu of Canada greets Serena Williams after the women s singles final. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, September 07, 2019
Bianca Andreescu of Canada greets Serena Williams after the women s singles final. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
5 / 25
Bianca Andreescu of Canada celebrates match point against Serena Williams of the United States in the women's singles final on day thirteen of the 2019 US Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Bianca Andreescu of Canada celebrates match point against Serena Williams of the United States in the women's singles final on day thirteen of the 2019 US Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, September 07, 2019
Bianca Andreescu of Canada celebrates match point against Serena Williams of the United States in the women's singles final on day thirteen of the 2019 US Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
6 / 25
Serena Williams reacts after losing to Bianca Andreescu in the women's singles final. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Serena Williams reacts after losing to Bianca Andreescu in the women's singles final. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, September 07, 2019
Serena Williams reacts after losing to Bianca Andreescu in the women's singles final. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports
7 / 25
Bianca Andreescu returns to Serena Williams in the women s final match. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Bianca Andreescu returns to Serena Williams in the women s final match. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, September 07, 2019
Bianca Andreescu returns to Serena Williams in the women s final match. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
8 / 25
Serena Williams reacts after a miss to Bianca Andreescu in the women s final match. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Serena Williams reacts after a miss to Bianca Andreescu in the women s final match. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, September 07, 2019
Serena Williams reacts after a miss to Bianca Andreescu in the women s final match. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
9 / 25
Bianca Andreescu celebrates match point against Serena Williams in the women's singles final. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Bianca Andreescu celebrates match point against Serena Williams in the women's singles final. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, September 07, 2019
Bianca Andreescu celebrates match point against Serena Williams in the women's singles final. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
10 / 25
Bianca Andreescu celebrates match point against Serena Williams in the women's singles final. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Bianca Andreescu celebrates match point against Serena Williams in the women's singles final. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, September 07, 2019
Bianca Andreescu celebrates match point against Serena Williams in the women's singles final. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
11 / 25
Serena Williams reacts after missing a shot against Bianca Andreescu in the women's final. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Serena Williams reacts after missing a shot against Bianca Andreescu in the women's final. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, September 07, 2019
Serena Williams reacts after missing a shot against Bianca Andreescu in the women's final. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
12 / 25
Serena Williams of the USA hits to Bianca Andreescu of Canada in the women s final match on day thirteen of the 2019 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Serena Williams of the USA hits to Bianca Andreescu of Canada in the women s final match on day thirteen of the 2019 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, September 07, 2019
Serena Williams of the USA hits to Bianca Andreescu of Canada in the women s final match on day thirteen of the 2019 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
13 / 25
Bianca Andreescu hits to Serena Williams in the women s final match. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Bianca Andreescu hits to Serena Williams in the women s final match. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, September 07, 2019
Bianca Andreescu hits to Serena Williams in the women s final match. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
14 / 25
Serena Williams reacts after losing the first set against Bianca Andreescu in the women's singles final. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Serena Williams reacts after losing the first set against Bianca Andreescu in the women's singles final. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, September 07, 2019
Serena Williams reacts after losing the first set against Bianca Andreescu in the women's singles final. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports
15 / 25
Serena Williams of the USA serves to Bianca Andreescu of Canada in the women s final match on day thirteen of the 2019 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Serena Williams of the USA serves to Bianca Andreescu of Canada in the women s final match on day thirteen of the 2019 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, September 07, 2019
Serena Williams of the USA serves to Bianca Andreescu of Canada in the women s final match on day thirteen of the 2019 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
16 / 25
Bianca Andreescu hits to Serena Williams in the women s final match. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Bianca Andreescu hits to Serena Williams in the women s final match. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, September 07, 2019
Bianca Andreescu hits to Serena Williams in the women s final match. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
17 / 25
Serena Williams reacts after winning a point against Bianca Andreescu in the women s final match. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Serena Williams reacts after winning a point against Bianca Andreescu in the women s final match. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, September 07, 2019
Serena Williams reacts after winning a point against Bianca Andreescu in the women s final match. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
18 / 25
Serena Williams returns a shot against Bianca Andreescu in the women's singles final. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Serena Williams returns a shot against Bianca Andreescu in the women's singles final. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, September 07, 2019
Serena Williams returns a shot against Bianca Andreescu in the women's singles final. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports
19 / 25
Serena Williams reacts against Bianca Andreescu in the women s final match. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Serena Williams reacts against Bianca Andreescu in the women s final match. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, September 07, 2019
Serena Williams reacts against Bianca Andreescu in the women s final match. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
20 / 25
Bianca Andreescu hits a backhand against Serena Williams in the women's final. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Bianca Andreescu hits a backhand against Serena Williams in the women's final. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, September 07, 2019
Bianca Andreescu hits a backhand against Serena Williams in the women's final. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
21 / 25
Serena Williams serves to Bianca Andreescu in the women s final match. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Serena Williams serves to Bianca Andreescu in the women s final match. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, September 07, 2019
Serena Williams serves to Bianca Andreescu in the women s final match. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
22 / 25
Serena Williams hits a forehand against Bianca Andreescu in the women's final. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Serena Williams hits a forehand against Bianca Andreescu in the women's final. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, September 07, 2019
Serena Williams hits a forehand against Bianca Andreescu in the women's final. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
23 / 25
Meghan Markle greets Oracene Price as she arrives to watch the women's singles final match. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Meghan Markle greets Oracene Price as she arrives to watch the women's singles final match. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, September 07, 2019
Meghan Markle greets Oracene Price as she arrives to watch the women's singles final match. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
24 / 25
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, sits in the player's box of Serena Williams prior to her match against Bianca Andreescu in the women's final. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, sits in the player's box of Serena Williams prior to her match against Bianca Andreescu in the women's final. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, September 07, 2019
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, sits in the player's box of Serena Williams prior to her match against Bianca Andreescu in the women's final. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
25 / 25
