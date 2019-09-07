Bianca Andreescu beats Serena Williams to win U.S. Open
Bianca Andreescu of Canada celebrates match point against Serena Williams of the United States in the women's singles final on day thirteen of the 2019 US Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Danielle...more
Bianca Andreescu and Serena Williams hug each other during the trophy presentation after the women's singles final. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports
Bianca Andreescu with the US Open championship trophy after beating Serena Williams in the women s singles final. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Bianca Andreescu celebrates match point against Serena Williams in the women's singles final. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Bianca Andreescu of Canada greets Serena Williams after the women s singles final. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Bianca Andreescu of Canada celebrates match point against Serena Williams of the United States in the women's singles final on day thirteen of the 2019 US Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. Robert...more
Serena Williams reacts after losing to Bianca Andreescu in the women's singles final. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports
Bianca Andreescu returns to Serena Williams in the women s final match. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Serena Williams reacts after a miss to Bianca Andreescu in the women s final match. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Bianca Andreescu celebrates match point against Serena Williams in the women's singles final. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Bianca Andreescu celebrates match point against Serena Williams in the women's singles final. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Serena Williams reacts after missing a shot against Bianca Andreescu in the women's final. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Serena Williams of the USA hits to Bianca Andreescu of Canada in the women s final match on day thirteen of the 2019 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Bianca Andreescu hits to Serena Williams in the women s final match. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Serena Williams reacts after losing the first set against Bianca Andreescu in the women's singles final. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports
Serena Williams of the USA serves to Bianca Andreescu of Canada in the women s final match on day thirteen of the 2019 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Bianca Andreescu hits to Serena Williams in the women s final match. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Serena Williams reacts after winning a point against Bianca Andreescu in the women s final match. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Serena Williams returns a shot against Bianca Andreescu in the women's singles final. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports
Serena Williams reacts against Bianca Andreescu in the women s final match. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Bianca Andreescu hits a backhand against Serena Williams in the women's final. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Serena Williams serves to Bianca Andreescu in the women s final match. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Serena Williams hits a forehand against Bianca Andreescu in the women's final. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Meghan Markle greets Oracene Price as she arrives to watch the women's singles final match. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, sits in the player's box of Serena Williams prior to her match against Bianca Andreescu in the women's final. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
