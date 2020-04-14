Biden and Obama over the years
President-elect Senator Barack Obama and Vice President-elect Senator Joe Biden wave to supporters after speaking at his election night rally after being declared the winner of the 2008 U.S. Presidential Campaign in Chicago November 4, 2008....more
President Barack Obama wipes tears while delivering a statement on steps the administration is taking to reduce gun violence in the East Room of the White House in Washington January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Vice President Joe Biden points to President Barack Obama while Obama delivered his final State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in Washington January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/Pool
President Barack Obama kisses Vice President Joe Biden on the cheek as he hugs him after delivering the eulogy during the funeral of Biden's son, former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, at St. Anthony of Padua church in Wilimington, Delaware...more
President Barack Obama turns down Vice President Joe Biden's offer to buy his lunch at a sandwich shop near the White House in Washington, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama hugs Vice President Joe Biden after Biden announced he will not seek the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination during an appearance in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden and Jill Biden converse as they watch a wheelchair basketball event with at the Invictus Games in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, September 29, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden walk back to the Oval Office after speaking about the Supreme Court ruling to uphold the nationwide availability of tax subsidies that are crucial to the implementation of the Affordable Care Act,...more
President Barack Obama gestures with Vice President Joe Biden after his election night victory speech in Chicago, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden wave to the mayors of U.S. cities in the audience prior to addressing the U.S. Conference of Mayors in the East Room of the White House in Washington January 21, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President-elect Barack Obama sits with Vice President-elect Joe Biden as they meet with their economic advisory team in Chicago, November 7, 2008. REUTERS/John Gress
Vice President Joe Biden interjects as President Barack Obama delivers remarks at a reception for the 25th anniversary of the White House Initiative on Educational Excellence for Hispanics at the White House in Washington, October 15, 2015....more
Democratic presidential nominee Senator Barack Obama and his vice presidential running mate, Senator Joe Biden step aboard Obama's plane in Greensboro, North Carolina, September 27, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Vice President Joe Biden reacts as President Barack Obama delivers remarks to tribute him in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, January 12, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
President Barack Obama laughs with Vice President Joe Biden at a campaign event for Chris Coons, the Democrat candidate running for a Senate seat against Christine O'Donnell in Wilmington, Delaware October 15, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden walk arm-in-arm in the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington, March 21, 2010, following Obama's remarks in the East Room about the House of Representatives' final passage of health care...more
