Biden and Putin meet in Geneva for summit
U.S. President Joe Biden and Russia's President Vladimir Putin meet for the U.S.-Russia summit at Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A security officer indicates to the media to step back as U.S. President Joe Biden, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meet. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/Pool
Russia's President Vladimir Putin looks on during the U.S.-Russia summit. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. President Joe Biden reacts during the U.S.-Russia summit. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Russia's President Vladimir Putin reacts during the U.S.-Russia summit. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
The motorcade of U.S. President Joe Biden and its delegation members drives toward the Villa La Grange. Fabrice Coffrini/Pool via REUTERS
People watch as Biden and Putin's motorcades drive toward Villa La Grange. Fabrice Coffrini/Pool via REUTERS
Swiss President Guy Parmelin, U.S. President Joe Biden and Russia's President Vladimir Putin pose for a photo at Villa La Grange. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Russia's President Vladimir Putin looks on during the U.S.-Russia summit. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. President Joe Biden arrives. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/Pool
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Swiss Federal President Guy Parmelin are led to their meeting room by Swiss head of protocol Beatrice Schaer. Peter Klaunzer/Pool via REUTERS
Russia's President Vladimir Putin waves as he arrives. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken looks on. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/Pool
Russia's President Vladimir Putin reacts as he meets U.S. President Joe Biden. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/Pool
Members of the security stand guard around Villa La Grange during the U.S.-Russia summit. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/Pool
