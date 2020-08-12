Biden and running mate Harris make first campaign appearance
Democratic vice presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris listens as presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event, their first joint appearance since Biden named Harris as his running mate, at Alexis Dupont...more
Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event as Kamala Harris listens. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris take the stage. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Kamala Harris speaks at her first joint appearance with Joe Biden. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Joe Biden gestures as he speaks at a campaign event. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Kamala Harris looks on at a campaign event. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Kamala Harris looks on at a campaign event. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A member of the campaign cleans the microphone before the event. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People wait for the arrival of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Delaware. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
