Pictures | Tue Mar 10, 2020 | 9:10am EDT

Biden and Sanders battle for delegates

Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Detroit, Michigan, March 9. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2020
Bernie Sanders takes part in a FOX News Town Hall with co-moderators Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum in Detroit, Michigan, March 9. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2020
Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Detroit, Michigan, March 9. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2020
Bernie Sanders speaks during a rally at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan, March 8. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2020
Joe Biden is greeted by U.S. Senator Kamala Harris during a campaign stop in Detroit, Michigan, March 9. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2020
Bernie Sanders waits with civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson before an endorsement at a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, March 8. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2020
Joe Biden, Senator Kamala Harris, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Senator Cory Booker during a campaign stop in Detroit, Michigan, March 9. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2020
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez greets Bernie Sanders during a rally at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan, March 8. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2020
Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop at Tougaloo College in Tougaloo, Mississippi, March 8. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2020
Supporters attend a campaign stop for Joe Biden in Detroit, Michigan, March 9. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2020
Bernie Sanders speaks during a rally at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan, March 8. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2020
Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop at Tougaloo College in Tougaloo, Mississippi, March 8. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2020
A supporter attends Joe Biden's campaign stop at Tougaloo College in Tougaloo, Mississippi, March 8. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2020
Bernie Sanders listens as civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson endorses him at a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, March 8. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2020
Supporters listen as Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop at Tougaloo College in Tougaloo, Mississippi, March 8. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2020
Bernie Sanders speaks during a rally in St Louis, Missouri, March 9. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2020
Joe Biden speaks at New Hope Baptist Church in Jackson, Mississippi., March 8. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2020
Bernie Sanders speaks with co-moderators Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum during break in a FOX News Town Hall in Detroit, Michigan, March 9. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2020
Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Detroit, Michigan, March 9. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid.

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2020
Bernie Sanders greets supporters after speaking during a rally in St Louis, Missouri, March 9. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2020
Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Flint, Michigan, March 9. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2020
Bernie Sanders speaks during a rally in St Louis, Missouri, March 9. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2020
Joe Biden shares lunch with U.S. congressman Bernie G Thompson at Pearls Southern Cooking in Jackson, Mississippi, March 8. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2020
Supporters react as they listen to Bernie Sanders speak at a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, March 8. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2020
Bernie Sanders speaks during a rally in Dearborn, Michigan, March 7. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, March 07, 2020
