Biden and Trump hold dueling town halls
President Donald Trump takes part in a live one-hour NBC News town hall forum with a group of Florida voters in Miami, Florida, October 15, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden looks out from his seat while wearing a protective face mask, ahead of an ABC Town Hall event at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 15, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Donald Trump touches his nose during a live one-hour NBC News town hall forum with a group of Florida voters in Miami. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Joe Biden sits on stage beside host George Stephanopoulos (not pictured) ahead of an ABC Town Hall event. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Donald Trump speaks with host Savannah Guthrie during a live one-hour NBC News town hall forum. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Joe Biden approaches his seat. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Donald Trump points after a live one-hour NBC News town hall forum. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Supporters of Joe Biden gather outside Perez Art Museum before the arrival of Donald Trump for a town hall in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Supporters of Donald Trump gather outside Perez Art Museum before his arrival for a town hall in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Donald Trump takes part in a live one-hour NBC News town hall forum. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Joe Biden sits on stage beside host George Stephanopoulos. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Donald Trump looks on during a commercial break during a live one-hour NBC News town hall. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Joe Biden sits on stage beside host George Stephanopoulos. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Donald Trump speaks with staff during a commercial break. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A demonstrator reacts at supporters of Donald Trump while being detained by Miami Police officers during a gathering outside Perez Art Museum before his arrival for a town hall in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A supporter of Donald Trump attends a gathering outside Perez Art Museum before his arrival for a town hall in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A supporter of Joe Biden shouts during a gathering outside Perez Art Museum before the arrival of Donald Trump for a town hall in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Donald Trump drinks water during a commercial break. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Joe Biden walks on stage beside host George Stephanopoulos. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Donald Trump gives a thumb up during a live one-hour NBC News town hall forum. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A demonstrator reacts at supporters of Donald Trump while being detained by Miami Police officers during a gathering outside Perez Art Museum before his arrival for a town hall in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello
