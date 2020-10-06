Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Oct 6, 2020 | 12:40pm EDT

Biden cautiously campaigns as COVID cases rise

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden receives a nudge from his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, to remind him about proper social distancing as he speaks to reporters at Miami International Airport prior to participating in a town hall event in Miami, Florida, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden receives a nudge from his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, to remind him about proper social distancing as he speaks to reporters at Miami International Airport prior to participating in a town hall event in Miami,...more

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
Joe Biden adjusts his face mask as he speaks during a campaign stop at Jose Marti Gym in Miami, Florida, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
Joe Biden looks on during an NBC News town hall event while campaigning for president in Miami, Florida, October 5, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
Attendees wearing face masks watch as Joe Biden addresses an NBC News town hall event while campaigning for president in Miami, Florida, October 5, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop at Little Haiti Cultural Complex in Miami, Florida, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Supporters of Joe Biden gather outside Little Haiti Cultural Complex as he attends a campaign event in Miami, Florida, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
Dr. Jill Biden, wife of Joe Biden, applauds as Biden speaks during a campaign stop at Little Haiti Cultural Complex in Miami, Florida, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop at Little Haiti Cultural Complex in Miami, Florida, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
Traditional Haitian dancers look on as Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop at Little Haiti Cultural Complex in Miami, Florida, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, disembark from their campaign plane as they arrive at Miami International Airport prior to participating in a town hall event in Miami, Florida, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Joe Biden's campaign plane is seen before take off at New Castle Airport in New Castle, Delaware, October 5, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Joe Biden exits his campaign plane after campaigning in Miami, at New Castle Airport in New Castle, Delaware, October 6, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Joe Biden puts on his face mask as he says and demonstrates "masks work", during an NBC News town hall event while campaigning for president in Miami, Florida, October 5, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
Supporters of Joe Biden gather outside Perez Art Museum before his arrival for a town hall event in Miami, Florida, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop at Jose Marti Gym in Miami, Florida, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
A supporter of Joe Biden listens during a Biden campaign stop at Jose Marti Gym in Miami, Florida, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
Joe Biden faces reporters as he departs on campaign travel to Michigan from New Castle Airport in New Castle, Delaware, October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
Joe Biden emerges from a vehicle prior to boarding a plane as he departs on campaign travel to Michigan from New Castle Airport in New Castle, Delaware, October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
President Trump and Joe Biden participate in their first presidential debate held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, September 29, 2020. Olivier Douliery/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
First lady Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden, stand on stage following the conclusion of the first presidential debate at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio, September 29, 2020. Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
