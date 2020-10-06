Biden cautiously campaigns as COVID cases rise
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden receives a nudge from his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, to remind him about proper social distancing as he speaks to reporters at Miami International Airport prior to participating in a town hall event in Miami,...more
Joe Biden adjusts his face mask as he speaks during a campaign stop at Jose Marti Gym in Miami, Florida, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Joe Biden looks on during an NBC News town hall event while campaigning for president in Miami, Florida, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Attendees wearing face masks watch as Joe Biden addresses an NBC News town hall event while campaigning for president in Miami, Florida, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop at Little Haiti Cultural Complex in Miami, Florida, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Supporters of Joe Biden gather outside Little Haiti Cultural Complex as he attends a campaign event in Miami, Florida, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Dr. Jill Biden, wife of Joe Biden, applauds as Biden speaks during a campaign stop at Little Haiti Cultural Complex in Miami, Florida, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop at Little Haiti Cultural Complex in Miami, Florida, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Traditional Haitian dancers look on as Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop at Little Haiti Cultural Complex in Miami, Florida, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, disembark from their campaign plane as they arrive at Miami International Airport prior to participating in a town hall event in Miami, Florida, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Joe Biden's campaign plane is seen before take off at New Castle Airport in New Castle, Delaware, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Joe Biden exits his campaign plane after campaigning in Miami, at New Castle Airport in New Castle, Delaware, October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Joe Biden puts on his face mask as he says and demonstrates "masks work", during an NBC News town hall event while campaigning for president in Miami, Florida, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Supporters of Joe Biden gather outside Perez Art Museum before his arrival for a town hall event in Miami, Florida, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop at Jose Marti Gym in Miami, Florida, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A supporter of Joe Biden listens during a Biden campaign stop at Jose Marti Gym in Miami, Florida, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Joe Biden faces reporters as he departs on campaign travel to Michigan from New Castle Airport in New Castle, Delaware, October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Joe Biden emerges from a vehicle prior to boarding a plane as he departs on campaign travel to Michigan from New Castle Airport in New Castle, Delaware, October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
President Trump and Joe Biden participate in their first presidential debate held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, September 29, 2020. Olivier Douliery/Pool via REUTERS
First lady Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden, stand on stage following the conclusion of the first presidential debate at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio, September 29, 2020....more
