Biden delivers first speech to Congress

President Joe Biden took aim at China in his first speech to Congress pledging to maintain a strong U.S. military presence in the Indo-Pacific and promising to boost technological development and trade. "China and other countries are closing in fast. We have to develop and dominate the products and technologies of the future," Biden said. And in a line that drew some of the strongest applause of the evening, he said, "There is simply no reason the blades for wind turbines can't be built in Pittsburgh instead of Beijing." Melina Mara/Pool via REUTERS

