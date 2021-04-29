Edition:
International
Wed Apr 28, 2021

Biden delivers first speech to Congress

President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress as President Kamala Harris and Speaker of the House U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi react in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, April 28, 2021. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 28, 2021
First lady Jill Biden waves next to U.S. Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff as they wait for the arrival President Joe Biden, April 28, 2021. Jim Watson/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 28, 2021
President Joe Biden took aim at China in his first speech to Congress pledging to maintain a strong U.S. military presence in the Indo-Pacific and promising to boost technological development and trade. "China and other countries are closing in fast. We have to develop and dominate the products and technologies of the future," Biden said. And in a line that drew some of the strongest applause of the evening, he said, "There is simply no reason the blades for wind turbines can't be built in Pittsburgh instead of Beijing." Melina Mara/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Biden appeared in the chamber at an event scaled back this year because of the pandemic, with a small, specially selected group of Democratic and Republican lawmakers arrayed before him. Chip Somodevillaa/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Vice President Kamala Harris greets Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi before President Joe Biden speaks, April 28, 2021. Jim Watson/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer watches as President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, April 28, 2021. Melina Mara/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer talks with Sen. Patrick J. Leahy before President Joe Biden addresses, April 28, 2021.    Melina Mara/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 28, 2021
A member of Congress looks on before President Joe Biden speaks, April 28, 2021. Jim Watson/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Sen. Elizabeth Warren applauds as President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, April 28, 2021. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Biden also addressed competition with another geopolitical rival, Russia. He said he had made clear to President Vladimir Putin that Moscow's interference in U.S. elections and cyber attacks on government and businesses would have consequences, but Washington does not seek escalation.  Jim Watson/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 28, 2021
President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress as Vice President Kamala Harris looks on, April 28, 2021.  Jim Watson/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell arrives before President Joe Biden addresses, April 28, 2021. Melina Mara/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 28, 2021
President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress as Vice President Kamala Harris and Speaker of the House U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi applause, April 28, 2021. Melina Mara/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 28, 2021
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrives before President Joe Biden speaks to a joint session of Congress, April 28, 2021. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Senator Ted Cruz talks with freshman U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert as they wait for the start of President Joe Biden's first address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress, April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, April 28, 2021
President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, April 28, 2021. Chip Somodevillaa/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 28, 2021
President Joe Biden hands a copy of his speech to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., as Vice President Kamala Harris, watches, April 28, 2021. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., puts on her face mask as she takes her seat ahead of President Joe Biden addressing a joint session of Congress, April 28, 2021. Jim Watson/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer talks with Sen. Patrick J. Leahy before President Joe Biden speaks, April 28, 2021. Melina Mara/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 28, 2021
A member of Congress takes her seat ahead of President Joe Biden addressing a joint session of Congress, April 28, 2021.  Jim Watson/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 28, 2021
President Joe Biden fist bumps members of Congress, April 28, 2021. Jim Watson/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Chief Justice John Roberts and Sen. Bernie Sanders listen as President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, April 28, 2021.   Melina Mara/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin applauds President Joe Biden addresses, April 28, 2021. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Sen. Ted Cruz looks as President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, April 28, 2021. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Sen. Joe Manchin looks on as President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, April 28, 2021. Chip Somodevilla /Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 28, 2021
