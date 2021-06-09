Biden embarks on 8-day trip to Europe
President Joe Biden gestures, as he stands next to U.S. Air Force personnel and their families stationed at RAF Mildenhall, ahead of the G7 Summit, near Mildenhall, Britain June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A cicada sits on the neck of President Joe Biden as he and first lady Jill Biden depart for England from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Joe Biden swats away a cicada that was flying around his head prior to boarding Air Force One as he departs on travel to attend the G-7 Summit in England, the first foreign trip of his presidency, from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, June 9,...more
President Joe Biden delivers remarks to U.S. Air Force personnel and their families stationed at RAF Mildenhall, ahead of the G7 Summit, near Mildenhall, Britain June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Joe Biden salutes while boarding Air Force One as he departs on travel to attend the G-7 Summit in England, the first foreign trip of his presidency, from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A plane spotter takes pictures from the outskirts of RAF (Royal Air Force) Mildenhall ahead of the arrival of President Joe Biden, near Mildenhall, Suffolk, Britain, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
President Joe Biden delivers remarks to U.S. Air Force personnel and their families stationed at RAF Mildenhall, ahead of the G7 Summit, near Mildenhall, Britain June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Joe Biden delivers remarks to U.S. Air Force personnel and their families stationed at RAF Mildenhall, ahead of the G7 Summit, near Mildenhall, Britain June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Air Force One carrying President Joe Biden heads towards Cornwall Airport Newquay, as he departs RAF (Royal Air Force) Mildenhall, near Mildenhall, Suffolk, Britain, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
President Joe Biden talks to reporters prior to boarding Air Force One as he departs on travel to attend the G-7 Summit in England, the first foreign trip of his presidency, from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Joe Biden pauses with first lady Jill Biden prior to boarding Air Force One as they depart on travel to attend the G-7 Summit in England, the first foreign trip of his presidency, from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, June 9, 2021....more
Next Slideshows
Thousands of Orthodox pilgrims journey in Russia
Thousands of Orthodox believers embarked on a five-day journey from Kirov to the village of Velikoretskoye, Russia, to celebrate the icon of St. Nicholas.
Protesters occupy Enbridge pipeline construction site in Minnesota
Environmental protesters rally against Enbridge's Line 3 crude oil pipeline in Minnesota, which ships crude from Alberta, Canada, to U.S. Midwest refiners,...
Peru's socialists lead tight election as battle brews over result
Peruvian socialist Pedro Castillo held a wafer-thin lead in a polarized presidential election on Wednesday, with a battle brewing over the result that could...
Living amid the rubble in Gaza
Families left homeless by Israeli air strikes set up makeshift shelters around the wreckage of their homes.
MORE IN PICTURES
Thousands of Orthodox pilgrims journey in Russia
Thousands of Orthodox believers embarked on a five-day journey from Kirov to the village of Velikoretskoye, Russia, to celebrate the icon of St. Nicholas.
Protesters occupy Enbridge pipeline construction site in Minnesota
Environmental protesters rally against Enbridge's Line 3 crude oil pipeline in Minnesota, which ships crude from Alberta, Canada, to U.S. Midwest refiners, saying they stand in solidarity with indigenous communities concerned about the risks the line poses to their rivers and lakes.
Peru's socialists lead tight election as battle brews over result
Peruvian socialist Pedro Castillo held a wafer-thin lead in a polarized presidential election on Wednesday, with a battle brewing over the result that could spark weeks of political wrangling, market volatility and deeper divisions.
Living amid the rubble in Gaza
Families left homeless by Israeli air strikes set up makeshift shelters around the wreckage of their homes.
Best of the French Open
Highlights from the tennis tournament at Roland Garros.
Asylum-seekers cross Rio Grande into U.S.
Migrants in search of asylum in the United States cross the Rio Grande into Texas.
Canada grieves after Muslim family killed in suspected hate attack
Three generations of a Canadian Muslim family were killed while out on an evening walk near their home in London, Ontario, when a man rammed them with his pickup truck in what police said was a premeditated hate crime.
Kamala Harris meets Mexican president to tackle the root causes of migration
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris told Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador that relations were entering a "new era" as they agreed on Tuesday to deepen economic ties and invest in Central America to try to address a record spike in migration.
The haunting legacy of Ratko Mladic's crimes
(Warning: graphic content) U.N. war crimes judges upheld a genocide conviction and life sentence against former Bosnian Serb military commander Ratko Mladic, who terrorized Sarajevo during a 43-month siege and presided over the massacre of more than 8,000 Muslim men and boys in Srebrenica.