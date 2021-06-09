Edition:
Wed Jun 9, 2021

Biden embarks on 8-day trip to Europe

President Joe Biden gestures, as he stands next to U.S. Air Force personnel and their families stationed at RAF Mildenhall, ahead of the G7 Summit, near Mildenhall, Britain June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Joe Biden gestures, as he stands next to U.S. Air Force personnel and their families stationed at RAF Mildenhall, ahead of the G7 Summit, near Mildenhall, Britain June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, June 09, 2021
President Joe Biden gestures, as he stands next to U.S. Air Force personnel and their families stationed at RAF Mildenhall, ahead of the G7 Summit, near Mildenhall, Britain June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
1 / 11
A cicada sits on the neck of President Joe Biden as he and first lady Jill Biden depart for England from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A cicada sits on the neck of President Joe Biden as he and first lady Jill Biden depart for England from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, June 09, 2021
A cicada sits on the neck of President Joe Biden as he and first lady Jill Biden depart for England from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
2 / 11
President Joe Biden swats away a cicada that was flying around his head prior to boarding Air Force One as he departs on travel to attend the G-7 Summit in England, the first foreign trip of his presidency, from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Joe Biden swats away a cicada that was flying around his head prior to boarding Air Force One as he departs on travel to attend the G-7 Summit in England, the first foreign trip of his presidency, from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, June 9,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 09, 2021
President Joe Biden swats away a cicada that was flying around his head prior to boarding Air Force One as he departs on travel to attend the G-7 Summit in England, the first foreign trip of his presidency, from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
3 / 11
President Joe Biden delivers remarks to U.S. Air Force personnel and their families stationed at  RAF Mildenhall, ahead of the G7 Summit, near Mildenhall, Britain June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Joe Biden delivers remarks to U.S. Air Force personnel and their families stationed at  RAF Mildenhall, ahead of the G7 Summit, near Mildenhall, Britain June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, June 09, 2021
President Joe Biden delivers remarks to U.S. Air Force personnel and their families stationed at  RAF Mildenhall, ahead of the G7 Summit, near Mildenhall, Britain June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
4 / 11
President Joe Biden salutes while boarding Air Force One as he departs on travel to attend the G-7 Summit in England, the first foreign trip of his presidency, from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Joe Biden salutes while boarding Air Force One as he departs on travel to attend the G-7 Summit in England, the first foreign trip of his presidency, from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, June 09, 2021
President Joe Biden salutes while boarding Air Force One as he departs on travel to attend the G-7 Summit in England, the first foreign trip of his presidency, from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
5 / 11
A plane spotter takes pictures from the outskirts of RAF (Royal Air Force) Mildenhall ahead of the arrival of President Joe Biden, near Mildenhall, Suffolk, Britain, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

A plane spotter takes pictures from the outskirts of RAF (Royal Air Force) Mildenhall ahead of the arrival of President Joe Biden, near Mildenhall, Suffolk, Britain, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Wednesday, June 09, 2021
A plane spotter takes pictures from the outskirts of RAF (Royal Air Force) Mildenhall ahead of the arrival of President Joe Biden, near Mildenhall, Suffolk, Britain, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
6 / 11
President Joe Biden delivers remarks to U.S. Air Force personnel and their families stationed at  RAF Mildenhall, ahead of the G7 Summit, near Mildenhall, Britain June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Joe Biden delivers remarks to U.S. Air Force personnel and their families stationed at  RAF Mildenhall, ahead of the G7 Summit, near Mildenhall, Britain June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, June 09, 2021
President Joe Biden delivers remarks to U.S. Air Force personnel and their families stationed at  RAF Mildenhall, ahead of the G7 Summit, near Mildenhall, Britain June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
7 / 11
President Joe Biden delivers remarks to U.S. Air Force personnel and their families stationed at  RAF Mildenhall, ahead of the G7 Summit, near Mildenhall, Britain June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Joe Biden delivers remarks to U.S. Air Force personnel and their families stationed at  RAF Mildenhall, ahead of the G7 Summit, near Mildenhall, Britain June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, June 09, 2021
President Joe Biden delivers remarks to U.S. Air Force personnel and their families stationed at  RAF Mildenhall, ahead of the G7 Summit, near Mildenhall, Britain June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
8 / 11
Air Force One carrying President Joe Biden heads towards Cornwall Airport Newquay, as he departs RAF (Royal Air Force) Mildenhall, near Mildenhall, Suffolk, Britain, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Air Force One carrying President Joe Biden heads towards Cornwall Airport Newquay, as he departs RAF (Royal Air Force) Mildenhall, near Mildenhall, Suffolk, Britain, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Wednesday, June 09, 2021
Air Force One carrying President Joe Biden heads towards Cornwall Airport Newquay, as he departs RAF (Royal Air Force) Mildenhall, near Mildenhall, Suffolk, Britain, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
9 / 11
President Joe Biden talks to reporters prior to boarding Air Force One as he departs on travel to attend the G-7 Summit in England, the first foreign trip of his presidency, from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Joe Biden talks to reporters prior to boarding Air Force One as he departs on travel to attend the G-7 Summit in England, the first foreign trip of his presidency, from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, June 09, 2021
President Joe Biden talks to reporters prior to boarding Air Force One as he departs on travel to attend the G-7 Summit in England, the first foreign trip of his presidency, from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
10 / 11
President Joe Biden pauses with first lady Jill Biden prior to boarding Air Force One as they depart on travel to attend the G-7 Summit in England, the first foreign trip of his presidency, from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Joe Biden pauses with first lady Jill Biden prior to boarding Air Force One as they depart on travel to attend the G-7 Summit in England, the first foreign trip of his presidency, from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, June 9, 2021....more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 09, 2021
President Joe Biden pauses with first lady Jill Biden prior to boarding Air Force One as they depart on travel to attend the G-7 Summit in England, the first foreign trip of his presidency, from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
11 / 11
Thousands of Orthodox pilgrims journey in Russia

Thousands of Orthodox pilgrims journey in Russia

Thousands of Orthodox pilgrims journey in Russia

Thousands of Orthodox pilgrims journey in Russia

Thousands of Orthodox believers embarked on a five-day journey from Kirov to the village of Velikoretskoye, Russia, to celebrate the icon of St. Nicholas.

5:33pm EDT
Protesters occupy Enbridge pipeline construction site in Minnesota

Protesters occupy Enbridge pipeline construction site in Minnesota

Environmental protesters rally against Enbridge's Line 3 crude oil pipeline in Minnesota, which ships crude from Alberta, Canada, to U.S. Midwest refiners,

5:26pm EDT
Peru's socialists lead tight election as battle brews over result

Peru's socialists lead tight election as battle brews over result

Peruvian socialist Pedro Castillo held a wafer-thin lead in a polarized presidential election on Wednesday, with a battle brewing over the result that could...

5:16pm EDT
Living amid the rubble in Gaza

Living amid the rubble in Gaza

Families left homeless by Israeli air strikes set up makeshift shelters around the wreckage of their homes.

5:08pm EDT

Thousands of Orthodox pilgrims journey in Russia

Thousands of Orthodox pilgrims journey in Russia

Thousands of Orthodox believers embarked on a five-day journey from Kirov to the village of Velikoretskoye, Russia, to celebrate the icon of St. Nicholas.

Protesters occupy Enbridge pipeline construction site in Minnesota

Protesters occupy Enbridge pipeline construction site in Minnesota

Environmental protesters rally against Enbridge's Line 3 crude oil pipeline in Minnesota, which ships crude from Alberta, Canada, to U.S. Midwest refiners, saying they stand in solidarity with indigenous communities concerned about the risks the line poses to their rivers and lakes.

Peru's socialists lead tight election as battle brews over result

Peru's socialists lead tight election as battle brews over result

Peruvian socialist Pedro Castillo held a wafer-thin lead in a polarized presidential election on Wednesday, with a battle brewing over the result that could spark weeks of political wrangling, market volatility and deeper divisions.

Living amid the rubble in Gaza

Living amid the rubble in Gaza

Families left homeless by Israeli air strikes set up makeshift shelters around the wreckage of their homes.

Best of the French Open

Best of the French Open

Highlights from the tennis tournament at Roland Garros.

Asylum-seekers cross Rio Grande into U.S.

Asylum-seekers cross Rio Grande into U.S.

Migrants in search of asylum in the United States cross the Rio Grande into Texas.

Canada grieves after Muslim family killed in suspected hate attack

Canada grieves after Muslim family killed in suspected hate attack

Three generations of a Canadian Muslim family were killed while out on an evening walk near their home in London, Ontario, when a man rammed them with his pickup truck in what police said was a premeditated hate crime.

Kamala Harris meets Mexican president to tackle the root causes of migration

Kamala Harris meets Mexican president to tackle the root causes of migration

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris told Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador that relations were entering a "new era" as they agreed on Tuesday to deepen economic ties and invest in Central America to try to address a record spike in migration.

The haunting legacy of Ratko Mladic's crimes

The haunting legacy of Ratko Mladic's crimes

(Warning: graphic content) U.N. war crimes judges upheld a genocide conviction and life sentence against former Bosnian Serb military commander Ratko Mladic, who terrorized Sarajevo during a 43-month siege and presided over the massacre of more than 8,000 Muslim men and boys in Srebrenica.

