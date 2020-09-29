Biden-Harris campaign enters homestretch
Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks at an outdoor "Black Economic Summit" while campaigning for president in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 23, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Joe Biden delivers a speech on the U.S. Supreme Court at the Queen Theater in Wilmington, Delaware, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Democratic U.S. vice presidential nominee and Senator Kamala Harris speaks with a young fan during a last-minute stop at a pizza restaurant while campaigning in Raleigh, North Carolina, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Joe Biden speaks to reporters upon his departure after campaigning in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 23, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Kamala Harris poses for a photo with two diners during a last-minute stop at a pizza restaurant while campaigning in Raleigh, North Carolina, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Kamala Harris is greeted by a marching band and cheerleaders while visiting Shaw University during a campaign stop in Raleigh, North Carolina, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Joe Biden greets supporters outside after delivering remarks at Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, September 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mark Makela
People gather on the sidewalk to cheer and greet Kamala Harris during a campaign event in Detroit, Michigan, September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Emily Elconin
Joe Biden's teleprompter refers to the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in the United States exceeding 200,000 people as he speaks during a campaign event at the Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, September 21, 2020....more
Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign event in Detroit, Michigan, September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Emily Elconin
Harris discusses issues about race during a campaign event in Detroit, Michigan, September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Emily Elconin
People watch from behind a fence as Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign event in Detroit, Michigan, September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Emily Elconin
Joe Biden arrives to speak about the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in the United States exceeding 200,000 people during a campaign event at the Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, September 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Joe Biden tours Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry before delivering remarks in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, September 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Campaign mugs of clean and dirty pens used for consent forms are seen in the press coronavirus testing center for Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware, September 20, 2020. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Kamala Harris visits a woman-owned cold-pressed juice company called DROUGHT during a campaign event in Royal Oak, Michigan, September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Emily Elconin
Kamala Harris converses with a community member during a campaign event in Flint, Michigan, September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Emily Elconin
People line up on the sidewalk in hopes of greeting Kamala Harris as she visits local businesses during a campaign event in Flint, Michigan, September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Emily Elconin
Kamala Harris elbow bumps with a local business owner during a campaign event in Flint, Michigan, September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Emily Elconin
Kamala Harris arrives in Flint, Michigan, September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Emily Elconin
Supporters and protestors of Joe Biden gather as he visits Manitowoc, Wisconsin, September 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Joe Biden brings a box of Great Harvest Baking Company cookies to firefighters during an unscheduled stop at a Duluth fire station while campaigning for president in Duluth, Minnesota, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Joe Biden sits down and talks with supporters outside a Duluth coffee shop during an unscheduled campaign stop in Duluth, Minnesota, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Joe Biden talks with two young boys holding Biden Harris campaign stickers during an unscheduled walk on the street while campaigning in Duluth, Minnesota, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Joe Biden takes part in an outdoor town hall meeting with CNN host Anderson Cooper in Scranton, Pennsylvania, September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Actor Eva Longoria wears a face mask with the word "Vote" during a Hispanic Heritage Month event attended by Joe Biden at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida, September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Musician Ricky Martin speaks before the arrival of Joe Biden at a Hispanic Heritage Month event at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida, September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Kamala Harris meets with California Governor Gavin Newsom at the site of the Creek Fire in Auberry, California, September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Joe Biden holds a roundtable discussion with veterans at Hillsborough Community College in Tampa, Florida, September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Joe Biden is flanked by Secret Service agents as he speaks about climate change during a campaign event held outside the Delaware Museum of Natural History in Wilmington, Delaware, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Joe Biden elbow bumps a firefighter as he and his wife Jill deliver donuts and beer to firefighters at Shanksville fire station number 627 after visiting the nearby Flight 93 National Memorial to those killed when hijacked Flight 93 crashed into an...more
Joe Biden and Vice President Mike Pence greet each other during the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York City, New York, September 11, 2020. Amr Alfiky/Pool via REUTERS
Kamala Harris attends a Community Conversation with African-American Leaders at the gym of the Florida Memorial University in Miami, Florida, September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Kamala Harris speaks with people as she campaigns at a restaurant in Miami, in Florida, September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Joe Biden meets with steel workers at a backyard during a visit to Detroit, Michigan, September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Joe Biden speaks to CJ Brown as he makes a brief stop at "Three Thirteen" clothing store to buy a few items for his grandchildren while visiting Detroit, Michigan, September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Journalists and guests practice social distancing as Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Warren, Michigan, September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Joe Biden speaks about his new proposals to protect U.S. jobs during a campaign stop in Warren, Michigan, September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Supporters of Kamala Harris gather while she visits a "Build Back Better" roundtable with Black Milwaukee business owners to discuss how a Biden-Harris administration would advance racial equity as part of the nation's economic recovery, in...more
Kamala Harris reacts to a cheering crowd of supporters while she visits a "Build Back Better" roundtable with Black Milwaukee business owners to discuss how a Biden-Harris administration would advance racial equity as part of our nation's economic...more
Kamala Harris tours the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) training facility in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, September 7, 2020. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski
Joe Biden attends a meeting with labor leaders in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, September 7, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Joe Biden puts his face mask back on after discussing the effects on the U.S. economy of the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic during a campaign event in Wilmington, Delaware, September 4, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, participate in a conversation on safely reopening schools amid the coronavirus pandemic during a campaign stop in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, September 3, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Joe Biden speaks to residents during a community meeting at Grace Lutheran Church after a week of unrest in the aftermath of the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a white police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, September 3, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin...more
Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden they take part in a virtual meeting on reopening schools amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Wilmington, Delaware, September 2, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Dr. Jill Biden, wife of Joe Biden, speaks next to a playground during a 'back to school' tour of Shortlidge Academy in Wilmington, Delaware, September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Joe Biden accepts the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during a speech delivered for the largely virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, August 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris celebrate outside the Chase Center after Biden accepted the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during the largely virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention, in Wilmington, Delaware, August 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin...more
Kamala Harris is seated in front of a chart tracking reported coronavirus cases as she participates in a briefing on the pandemic with public health officials during a campaign stop in Wilmington, Delaware, August 13, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden, Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff pose keeping social distance after a campaign event, their first joint appearance since Biden named Harris as his running mate, at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington,...more
Joe Biden removes his face mask to speak about his plans to combat racial inequality at a campaign event in Wilmington, Delaware, July 28, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Caliph Mathis II sanitizes the podium for Joe Biden before Biden arrived to speak about his plans for tackling climate change during a campaign event in Wilmington, Delaware, July 14, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Reporters sit chairs in circles marked for social distancing as Joe Biden speaks about his plans for tackling climate change during a campaign event in Wilmington, Delaware, July 14, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Joe Biden talks to local residents as he visits the neighborhood where he grew up while campaigning in Scranton, Pennsylvania, July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Workers separated for social distancing listen to Joe Biden as he speaks about the U.S. economy during a campaign event at McGregor Industries, a metal works plant that manufactures stairs and stair railings, in Dunmore, Pennsylvania, July 9, 2020....more
Joe Biden listens to Carlette Brooks as she wipes away tears and talks about the effects of the coronavirus on her family and their small businesses on the outside patio of the Carlette’s Hideaway sports bar during a campaign stop in Yeadon,...more
Joe Biden is seen on a live television camera monitor as he speaks about President Donald Trump's response to protests and rioting across the United States during an event at City Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua...more
Joe Biden speaks about President Donald Trump's response to protests and rioting across the United States as he stands under photos of former Philadelphia mayors during an event at City Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua...more
Joe Biden poses for a picture with Pastor of the Bethel AME Church, Rev. Dr. Silvester S. Beaman and attendees during a visit to the Bethel AME Church in Wilmington, Delaware, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
