Mon Sep 28, 2020

Biden-Harris campaign enters homestretch

Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks at an outdoor "Black Economic Summit" while campaigning for president in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 23, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Joe Biden delivers a speech on the U.S. Supreme Court at the Queen Theater in Wilmington, Delaware, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Sunday, September 27, 2020
Democratic U.S. vice presidential nominee and Senator Kamala Harris speaks with a young fan during a last-minute stop at a pizza restaurant while campaigning in Raleigh, North Carolina, September 28, 2020. &nbsp; &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Monday, September 28, 2020
Joe Biden speaks to reporters upon his departure after campaigning in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 23, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Kamala Harris poses for a photo with two diners during a last-minute stop at a pizza restaurant while campaigning in Raleigh, North Carolina, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Monday, September 28, 2020
Kamala Harris is greeted by a marching band and cheerleaders while visiting Shaw University during a campaign stop in Raleigh, North Carolina, September 28, 2020. &nbsp; &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Monday, September 28, 2020
Joe Biden greets supporters outside after delivering remarks at Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, September 21, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Mark Makela

Monday, September 21, 2020
People gather on the sidewalk to cheer and greet Kamala Harris during a campaign event in Detroit, Michigan, September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Joe Biden's teleprompter refers to the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in the United States exceeding 200,000 people as he speaks during a campaign event at the Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, September 21, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Mark Makela

Monday, September 21, 2020
Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign event in Detroit, Michigan, September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Harris discusses issues about race during a campaign event in Detroit, Michigan, September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

Tuesday, September 22, 2020
People watch from behind a fence as Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign event in Detroit, Michigan, September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Joe Biden arrives to speak about the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in the United States exceeding 200,000 people during a campaign event at the Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, September 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Monday, September 21, 2020
Joe Biden tours Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry before delivering remarks in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, September 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Monday, September 21, 2020
Campaign mugs of clean and dirty pens used for consent forms are seen in the press coronavirus testing center for Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware, September 20, 2020. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Monday, September 21, 2020
Kamala Harris visits a woman-owned cold-pressed juice company called DROUGHT during a campaign event in Royal Oak, Michigan, September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Kamala Harris converses with a community member during a campaign event in Flint, Michigan, September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

Tuesday, September 22, 2020
People line up on the sidewalk in hopes of greeting Kamala Harris as she visits local businesses during a campaign event in Flint, Michigan, September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Kamala Harris elbow bumps with a local business owner during a campaign event in Flint, Michigan, September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Kamala Harris arrives in Flint, Michigan, September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Supporters and protestors of Joe Biden gather as he visits Manitowoc, Wisconsin, September 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Monday, September 21, 2020
Joe Biden brings a box of Great Harvest Baking Company cookies to firefighters during an unscheduled stop at a Duluth fire station while campaigning for president in Duluth, Minnesota, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Friday, September 18, 2020
Joe Biden sits down and talks with supporters outside a Duluth coffee shop during an unscheduled campaign stop in Duluth, Minnesota, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Friday, September 18, 2020
Joe Biden talks with two young boys holding Biden Harris campaign stickers during an unscheduled walk on the street while campaigning in Duluth, Minnesota, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Friday, September 18, 2020
Joe Biden takes part in an outdoor town hall meeting with CNN host Anderson Cooper in Scranton, Pennsylvania, September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Thursday, September 17, 2020
Actor Eva Longoria wears a face mask with the word "Vote" during a Hispanic Heritage Month event attended by Joe Biden at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida, September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Musician Ricky Martin speaks before the arrival of Joe Biden at a Hispanic Heritage Month event at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida, September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Kamala Harris meets with California Governor Gavin Newsom at the site of the Creek Fire in Auberry, California, September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Joe Biden holds a roundtable discussion with veterans at Hillsborough Community College in Tampa, Florida, September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Joe Biden is flanked by Secret Service agents as he speaks about climate change during a campaign event held outside the Delaware Museum of Natural History in Wilmington, Delaware, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Monday, September 14, 2020
Joe Biden elbow bumps a firefighter as he and his wife Jill deliver donuts and beer to firefighters at Shanksville fire station number 627 after visiting the nearby Flight 93 National Memorial to those killed when hijacked Flight 93 crashed into an open field on September 11, 2001, in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 11, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Friday, September 11, 2020
Joe Biden and Vice President Mike Pence greet each other during the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York City, New York, September 11, 2020. Amr Alfiky/Pool via REUTERS

Friday, September 11, 2020
Kamala Harris attends a Community Conversation with African-American Leaders at the gym of the Florida Memorial University in Miami, Florida, September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Thursday, September 10, 2020
Kamala Harris speaks with people as she campaigns at a restaurant in Miami, in Florida, September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Thursday, September 10, 2020
Joe Biden meets with steel workers at a backyard during a visit to Detroit, Michigan, September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Joe Biden speaks to CJ Brown as he makes a brief stop at "Three Thirteen" clothing store to buy a few items for his grandchildren while visiting Detroit, Michigan, September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Journalists and guests practice social distancing as Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Warren, Michigan, September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Joe Biden speaks about his new proposals to protect U.S. jobs during a campaign stop in Warren, Michigan, September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Supporters of Kamala Harris gather while she visits a "Build Back Better" roundtable with Black Milwaukee business owners to discuss how a Biden-Harris administration would advance racial equity as part of the nation's economic recovery, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, September 7, 2020. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

Monday, September 07, 2020
Kamala Harris reacts to a cheering crowd of supporters while she visits a "Build Back Better" roundtable with Black Milwaukee business owners to discuss how a Biden-Harris administration would advance racial equity as part of our nation's economic recovery, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, September 7, 2020. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

Monday, September 07, 2020
Kamala Harris tours the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) training facility in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, September 7, 2020. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

Monday, September 07, 2020
Joe Biden attends a meeting with labor leaders in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, September 7, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Monday, September 07, 2020
Joe Biden puts his face mask back on after discussing the effects on the U.S. economy of the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic during a campaign event in Wilmington, Delaware, September 4, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, September 04, 2020
Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, participate in a conversation on safely reopening schools amid the coronavirus pandemic during a campaign stop in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, September 3, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Thursday, September 03, 2020
Joe Biden speaks to residents during a community meeting at Grace Lutheran Church after a week of unrest in the aftermath of the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a white police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, September 3, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Thursday, September 03, 2020
Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden they take part in a virtual meeting on reopening schools amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Wilmington, Delaware, September 2, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Wednesday, September 02, 2020
Dr. Jill Biden, wife of Joe Biden, speaks next to a playground during a 'back to school' tour of Shortlidge Academy in Wilmington, Delaware, September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tuesday, September 01, 2020
Joe Biden accepts the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during a speech delivered for the largely virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, August 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, August 21, 2020
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris celebrate outside the Chase Center after Biden accepted the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during the largely virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention, in Wilmington, Delaware, August 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Thursday, August 20, 2020
Kamala Harris is seated in front of a chart tracking reported coronavirus cases as she participates in a briefing on the pandemic with public health officials during a campaign stop in Wilmington, Delaware, August 13, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, August 13, 2020
Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden, Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff pose keeping social distance after a campaign event, their first joint appearance since Biden named Harris as his running mate, at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Delaware, August 12, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Wednesday, August 12, 2020
Joe Biden removes his face mask to speak about his plans to combat racial inequality at a campaign event in Wilmington, Delaware, July 28, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Tuesday, July 28, 2020
Caliph Mathis II sanitizes the podium for Joe Biden before Biden arrived to speak about his plans for tackling climate change during a campaign event in Wilmington, Delaware, July 14, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Tuesday, July 14, 2020
Reporters sit chairs in circles marked for social distancing as Joe Biden speaks about his plans for tackling climate change during a campaign event in Wilmington, Delaware, July 14, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Tuesday, July 14, 2020
Joe Biden talks to local residents as he visits the neighborhood where he grew up while campaigning in Scranton, Pennsylvania, July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Thursday, July 09, 2020
Workers separated for social distancing listen to Joe Biden as he speaks about the U.S. economy during a campaign event at McGregor Industries, a metal works plant that manufactures stairs and stair railings, in Dunmore, Pennsylvania, July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Thursday, July 09, 2020
Joe Biden listens to Carlette Brooks as she wipes away tears and talks about the effects of the coronavirus on her family and their small businesses on the outside patio of the Carlette’s Hideaway sports bar during a campaign stop in Yeadon, Pennsylvania June 17, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Joe Biden is seen on a live television camera monitor as he speaks about President Donald Trump's response to protests and rioting across the United States during an event at City Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Tuesday, June 02, 2020
Joe Biden speaks about President Donald Trump's response to protests and rioting across the United States as he stands under photos of former Philadelphia mayors during an event at City Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Tuesday, June 02, 2020
Joe Biden poses for a picture with Pastor of the Bethel AME Church, Rev. Dr. Silvester S. Beaman and attendees during a visit to the Bethel AME Church in Wilmington, Delaware, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Monday, June 01, 2020
