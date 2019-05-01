Edition:
Biden kicks off 2020 campaign

2020 Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden quips that it's awkward to talk about foreign policy to reporters with an ice cream cone in his hand, at the Cone Shoppe during a two-day campaign kickoff in Monticello, Iowa, April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, April 30, 2019
Joe Biden greets people at the Cone Shoppe in Monticello, Iowa, April 30. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, April 30, 2019
Joe Biden pays for an ice cream cone at the Cone Shoppe in Monticello, Iowa, April 30. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, April 30, 2019
Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, April 30. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Tuesday, April 30, 2019
Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, April 30. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Tuesday, April 30, 2019
Joe Biden takes a photo with supporters Tom and Colleen Hoxmeier during a campaign stop in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, April 30. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Tuesday, April 30, 2019
Pete Wernimont of Cedar Rapids wears a button for Joe Biden during a campaign stop in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, April 30. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Tuesday, April 30, 2019
Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, April 30. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Tuesday, April 30, 2019
Supporters listen as Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, April 30. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Tuesday, April 30, 2019
Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, April 30. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Tuesday, April 30, 2019
Supporters cheer as Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, April 30. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Tuesday, April 30, 2019
People in the audience listen as Joe Biden holds a rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, April 30. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, April 30, 2019
Supporters listen as Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, April 30. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Tuesday, April 30, 2019
Joe Biden is greeted by his wife Jill as he arrives to address union workers at the Teamsters Local 249 hall in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, April 29. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, April 29, 2019
Joe Biden speaks to union members during a visit to a union hall in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, April 29. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Monday, April 29, 2019
Joe Biden speaks to union members during a visit to a union hall in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, April 29. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Monday, April 29, 2019
Joe Biden takes a selfie with women in the crowd after addressing union workers at the Teamsters Local 249 hall in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, April 29. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, April 29, 2019
Supporters of Joe Biden stand with a bag with a photo of Biden on it at their feet as he addresses union workers at the Teamsters Local 249 hall in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, April 29. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, April 29, 2019
Joe Biden arrives to address union workers at the Teamsters Local 249 hall in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, April 29. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, April 29, 2019
A man wears a "MISS YOU" shirt with a picture of former President Barack Obama as he waits in line to hear Joe Biden address union workers at the Teamsters Local 249 hall in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, April 29. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, April 29, 2019
