Biden kicks off 2020 campaign
2020 Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden quips that it's awkward to talk about foreign policy to reporters with an ice cream cone in his hand, at the Cone Shoppe during a two-day campaign kickoff in Monticello, Iowa,...more
Joe Biden greets people at the Cone Shoppe in Monticello, Iowa, April 30. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Joe Biden pays for an ice cream cone at the Cone Shoppe in Monticello, Iowa, April 30. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, April 30. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, April 30. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Joe Biden takes a photo with supporters Tom and Colleen Hoxmeier during a campaign stop in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, April 30. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Pete Wernimont of Cedar Rapids wears a button for Joe Biden during a campaign stop in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, April 30. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, April 30. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Supporters listen as Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, April 30. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, April 30. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Supporters cheer as Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, April 30. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
People in the audience listen as Joe Biden holds a rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, April 30. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Supporters listen as Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, April 30. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Joe Biden is greeted by his wife Jill as he arrives to address union workers at the Teamsters Local 249 hall in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, April 29. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Joe Biden speaks to union members during a visit to a union hall in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, April 29. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Joe Biden speaks to union members during a visit to a union hall in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, April 29. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Joe Biden takes a selfie with women in the crowd after addressing union workers at the Teamsters Local 249 hall in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, April 29. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Supporters of Joe Biden stand with a bag with a photo of Biden on it at their feet as he addresses union workers at the Teamsters Local 249 hall in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, April 29. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Joe Biden arrives to address union workers at the Teamsters Local 249 hall in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, April 29. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A man wears a "MISS YOU" shirt with a picture of former President Barack Obama as he waits in line to hear Joe Biden address union workers at the Teamsters Local 249 hall in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, April 29. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Next Slideshows
Guaido vs Maduro: Who is backing whom in Venezuela?
A list of who supports Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido and socialist President Nicolas Maduro in the OPEC member country's escalating crisis.
Japan celebrates new Reiwa imperial era
Japanese Emperor Akihito abdicates the throne to his son Crown Prince Naruhito, bringing the dawn of a new imperial era.
Indian army mountaineers claim to find Yeti footprints
Mountaineers from the Indian army on expedition in Nepal have found mysterious large footprints in the snow that they think belong to the Yeti, or the...
MORE IN PICTURES
Venezuela's Guaido urges troops to unite against Maduro
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido made his strongest call yet to the military to help him oust President Nicolas Maduro but there were no concrete signs of defection from the armed forces leadership.
Guaido vs Maduro: Who is backing whom in Venezuela?
A list of who supports Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido and socialist President Nicolas Maduro in the OPEC member country's escalating crisis.
Japan celebrates new Reiwa imperial era
Japanese Emperor Akihito abdicates the throne to his son Crown Prince Naruhito, bringing the dawn of a new imperial era.
'Gaza skate team' hits the streets
Calling themselves the Gaza skate team, a group of about 20 youth holds weekly training sessions overseen by two coaches, who watch videos on the internet to improve their skills.
Indian army mountaineers claim to find Yeti footprints
Mountaineers from the Indian army on expedition in Nepal have found mysterious large footprints in the snow that they think belong to the Yeti, or the abominable snowman.
Emperor Akihito through the years
A look back at the reign of Emperor Akihito, 85, who will step down on April 30, the first Japanese monarch to abdicate in nearly two centuries.
Tyrion Lannister's Pakistani doppelganger
Waiter Rozi Khan has taken social media in Pakistan by storm for his uncanny resemblance to actor Peter Dinklage, who plays Tyrion Lannister in the HBO fantasy series "Game of Thrones."
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.