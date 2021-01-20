Biden leads observance of America's 400,000 COVID-19 dead

President-elect Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff attend a coronavirus memorial event at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, January 19, 2021. Biden led a national memorial observance on the eve of his inauguration to honor the 400,000 Americans who have perished from COVID-19 during the 11 months since the coronavirus claimed its first U.S. life. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Close