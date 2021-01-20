Edition:
Pictures | Tue Jan 19, 2021 | 9:10pm EST

Biden leads observance of America's 400,000 COVID-19 dead

President-elect Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff attend a coronavirus memorial event at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, January 19, 2021. Biden led a national memorial observance on the eve of his inauguration to honor the 400,000 Americans who have perished from COVID-19 during the 11 months since the coronavirus claimed its first U.S. life. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2021
The Washington Monument is seen reflected after President-elect Joe Biden hosts a memorial to honor those who died from the coronavirus. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2021
President-elect Joe Biden hosts a memorial to honor those who died from the coronavirus. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2021
President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks at a coronavirus memorial event. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaks. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2021
President-elect Joe Biden hosts a memorial to honor those who died from the coronavirus. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2021
President-elect Joe Biden hosts a memorial to honor those who died from the coronavirus. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2021
President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden attend a coronavirus memorial event. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2021
President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden attend a coronavirus memorial event. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2021
President-elect Joe Biden hosts a memorial to honor those who died from the coronavirus. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2021
The people charged in siege of U.S. Capitol

The people charged in siege of U.S. Capitol

Federal authorities have brought criminal charges against more than 100 people so far in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, in which Trump's...

7:30pm EST
Moving out of the White House

Moving out of the White House

Personnel are seen moving items out of the White House in the final days of Donald Trump's presidency.

6:58pm EST
United States marks staggering 400,000 coronavirus deaths

United States marks staggering 400,000 coronavirus deaths

The United States surpassed 400,000 lives lost from COVID-19, according to a Reuters tally, just hours before President Donald Trump leaves the White House and...

4:04pm EST
Meet Joe Biden's Cabinet picks

Meet Joe Biden's Cabinet picks

Democratic President-elect Joe Biden has nominated a flurry of members for his Cabinet and White House team, working to fulfill his promise to build an...

1:29pm EST

