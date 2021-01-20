Biden leads observance of America's 400,000 COVID-19 dead
President-elect Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff attend a coronavirus memorial event at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, January 19, 2021. Biden led a national memorial observance on...more
The Washington Monument is seen reflected after President-elect Joe Biden hosts a memorial to honor those who died from the coronavirus. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
President-elect Joe Biden hosts a memorial to honor those who died from the coronavirus. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks at a coronavirus memorial event. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaks. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
President-elect Joe Biden hosts a memorial to honor those who died from the coronavirus. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
President-elect Joe Biden hosts a memorial to honor those who died from the coronavirus. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden attend a coronavirus memorial event. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden attend a coronavirus memorial event. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
President-elect Joe Biden hosts a memorial to honor those who died from the coronavirus. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
