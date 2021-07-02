Biden mourns with Florida families after condo collapse
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit a memorial put in place for the victims of the building collapse in Surfside, in Tent city area, Surfside, Florida July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden pray as they visit a memorial in Surfside. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit a memorial site. REUTERS/Marco Bello
First lady Jill Biden puts flowers down as she and President Joe Biden visit a memorial in Surfside. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Joe Biden talks with rescue workers after visiting a memorial site in Surfside, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello
U.S. Coast Guard and Miami-Dade Police patrol as President Joe Biden visits the area of the building collapse. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
President Joe Biden gestures as he delivers remarks after speaking to family members whose loved ones died or are missing. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Joe Biden speaks as he meets rescue teams and first responders. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Joe Biden delivers remarks after speaking to family members whose loved ones died or are missing. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Joe Biden listens as he is briefed about the building collapse in Surfside. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Joe Biden shakes hands with Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis as he meets rescue teams and first responders. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Joe Biden participates in a briefing about the building collapse alongside Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis in Miami. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Joe Biden participates in a briefing about the building collapse in Surfside alongside Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis and Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, in Miami. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Mayor of Surfside Charles Burkett and Senator Marco Rubio look on as President Joe Biden meets rescue teams and first responders. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
