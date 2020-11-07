Biden supporters celebrate victory
People celebrate media announcing that Joe Biden has won the election in the Alphabet City neighborhood of Manhattan, November 7. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A woman holds a placard as media announce that Joe Biden has won the election in Philadelphia, November 7. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
People celebrate media announcing that Joe Biden has won the election in the Alphabet City neighborhood of Manhattan, November 7. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A woman celebrates media announcing that Joe Biden has won the election in the Alphabet City neighborhood of Manhattan, November 7. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People react as media announce that Joe Biden has won the election in Philadelphia, November 7. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
People react as media announce that Joe Biden has won the election in Times Square in New York City, November 7. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People react as media announce that Joe Biden has won the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in, Philadelphia, November 7. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
People celebrate media announcing that Joe Biden has won the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Alphabet City neighborhood of Manhattan, November 7. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People hug as they celebrate media announcing that Joe Biden has won the election in the City neighborhood of Manhattan, November 7. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People react as media announce that Joe Biden has won the election in, Philadelphia, November 7. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
Children are escorted into the State Capitol building as people react after media announce that Joe Biden has won the election, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, November 7. REUTERS/Leah Millis
People celebrate media announcing that Joe Biden has won the election in the Alphabet City neighborhood of Manhattan, November 7. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A supporter of Joe Biden celebrates near the site of his planned election victory celebration in Wilmington, Delaware, November 7. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
People in the New York borough of Brooklyn react to the calling of the election for Joe Biden with a spontaneous celebration, November 7. REUTERS/Jonathan Oatis
People react as media announce that Joe Biden has won the election outside the State Capitol building, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, November 7. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Supporters of Joe Biden celebrate near the site of his planned election victory celebration in Wilmington, Delaware, November 7. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
People react as media announce that Joe Biden has won the election, in Times Square in New York City, November 7. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People celebrate media announcing that Joe Biden has won the election in Alphabet City neighborhood of Manhattan, November 7. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People celebrate media announcing that Joe Biden has won the election in the Alphabet City neighborhood of Manhattan, November 7. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People react as media announce that Joe Biden has won the election, on Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, November 7. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
People at Central Park react as media announce that Joe Biden has won the election in Manhattan, November 7. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
People at Central Park react as media announce that Joe Biden has won the election in Manhattan, November 7. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
People at Central Park react as media announce that Joe Biden has won the election in Manhattan, November 7. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
People at Central Park react as media announce that Joe Biden has won the election in Manhattan, November 7. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
People react as media announce that Joe Biden has won the election in Philadelphia, November 7. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
A man reacts as media announce that Joe Biden has won the election in Manhattan, November 7. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A supporter of Joe Biden celebrates near the site of his planned election victory celebration in Wilmington, Delaware, November 7. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
People react as media announce that Joe Biden has won the election in Philadelphia, November 7. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
People react as media announce that Joe Biden has won the election, in Times Square in New York City, November 7. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Women celebrate media announcing that Joe Biden has won the election in Alphabet City neighborhood of Manhattan, November 7. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
