Sat Nov 7, 2020 | 12:49pm EST

Biden supporters celebrate victory

People celebrate media announcing that Joe Biden has won the election in the Alphabet City neighborhood of Manhattan, November 7. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
A woman holds a placard as media announce that Joe Biden has won the election in Philadelphia, November 7. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
People celebrate media announcing that Joe Biden has won the election in the Alphabet City neighborhood of Manhattan, November 7. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
A woman celebrates media announcing that Joe Biden has won the election in the Alphabet City neighborhood of Manhattan, November 7. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
People react as media announce that Joe Biden has won the election in Philadelphia, November 7. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
People react as media announce that Joe Biden has won the election in Times Square in New York City, November 7. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
People react as media announce that Joe Biden has won the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in, Philadelphia, November 7. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
People celebrate media announcing that Joe Biden has won the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Alphabet City neighborhood of Manhattan, November 7. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
People hug as they celebrate media announcing that Joe Biden has won the election in the City neighborhood of Manhattan, November 7. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
People react as media announce that Joe Biden has won the election in, Philadelphia, November 7. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
Children are escorted into the State Capitol building as people react after media announce that Joe Biden has won the election, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, November 7. &nbsp;REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
People celebrate media announcing that Joe Biden has won the election in the Alphabet City neighborhood of Manhattan, November 7. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
A supporter of Joe Biden celebrates near the site of his planned election victory celebration in Wilmington, Delaware, November 7. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
People in the New York borough of Brooklyn react to the calling of the election for Joe Biden with a spontaneous celebration, November 7. REUTERS/Jonathan Oatis

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
People react as media announce that Joe Biden has won the election outside the State Capitol building, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, November 7. &nbsp;REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
Supporters of Joe Biden celebrate near the site of his planned election victory celebration in Wilmington, Delaware, November 7. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
People react as media announce that Joe Biden has won the election, in Times Square in New York City, November 7. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
People celebrate media announcing that Joe Biden has won the election in Alphabet City neighborhood of Manhattan, November 7. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
People celebrate media announcing that Joe Biden has won the election in the Alphabet City neighborhood of Manhattan, November 7. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
People react as media announce that Joe Biden has won the election, on Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, November 7. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
People at Central Park react as media announce that Joe Biden has won the election in Manhattan, November 7. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
People at Central Park react as media announce that Joe Biden has won the election in Manhattan, November 7. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
People at Central Park react as media announce that Joe Biden has won the election in Manhattan, November 7. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
People at Central Park react as media announce that Joe Biden has won the election in Manhattan, November 7. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
People react as media announce that Joe Biden has won the election in Philadelphia, November 7. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
A man reacts as media announce that Joe Biden has won the election in Manhattan, November 7. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
A supporter of Joe Biden celebrates near the site of his planned election victory celebration in Wilmington, Delaware, November 7. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
People react as media announce that Joe Biden has won the election in Philadelphia, November 7. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
People react as media announce that Joe Biden has won the election, in Times Square in New York City, November 7. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
Women celebrate media announcing that Joe Biden has won the election in Alphabet City neighborhood of Manhattan, November 7. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
