Thu Jun 10, 2021

Biden takes first trip abroad as president

President Joe Biden speaks with Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as they look at historical documents and artifacts relating to the Atlantic Charter during their meeting, at Carbis Bay Hotel, Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

Thursday, June 10, 2021
First lady Jill Biden wearing a jacket with the word "Love" stands next to President Joe Biden, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson, during their meeting, at Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

Thursday, June 10, 2021
President Joe Biden shakes hands with Pfizer CEO, Albert Bourla, after speaking about his administration's pledge to donate 500 million doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to the world's poorest countries, during a visit to St. Ives in Cornwall, Britain, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque

Thursday, June 10, 2021
President Joe Biden speaks with Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as they look at historical documents and artifacts relating to the Atlantic Charter during their meeting, at Carbis Bay Hotel, Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

Thursday, June 10, 2021
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie Johnson and President Joe Biden with first lady Jill Biden walk outside Carbis Bay Hotel, Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

Thursday, June 10, 2021
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks with President Joe Biden during their meeting, ahead of the G7 summit, at Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

Thursday, June 10, 2021
President Joe Biden waves upon arrival at Cornwall Airport Newquay, near Newquay, Cornwall, Britain June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool

Wednesday, June 09, 2021
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk upon arrival at Cornwall Airport Newquay, near Newquay, Cornwall, Britain June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Wednesday, June 09, 2021
President Joe Biden gestures, as he stands next to U.S. Air Force personnel and their families stationed at RAF Mildenhall, ahead of the G7 Summit, near Mildenhall, Britain June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Wednesday, June 09, 2021
A cicada sits on the neck of President Joe Biden as he and first lady Jill Biden depart for England from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Wednesday, June 09, 2021
President Joe Biden swats away a cicada that was flying around his head prior to boarding Air Force One as he departs on travel to attend the G-7 Summit in England, the first foreign trip of his presidency, from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Wednesday, June 09, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks to U.S. Air Force personnel and their families stationed at RAF Mildenhall, ahead of the G7 Summit, near Mildenhall, Britain June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Wednesday, June 09, 2021
President Joe Biden delivers remarks to U.S. Air Force personnel and their families stationed at  RAF Mildenhall, ahead of the G7 Summit, near Mildenhall, Britain June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Wednesday, June 09, 2021
President Joe Biden delivers remarks to U.S. Air Force personnel and their families stationed at  RAF Mildenhall, ahead of the G7 Summit, near Mildenhall, Britain June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Wednesday, June 09, 2021
Air Force One carrying President Joe Biden heads towards Cornwall Airport Newquay, as he departs RAF (Royal Air Force) Mildenhall, near Mildenhall, Suffolk, Britain, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Wednesday, June 09, 2021
President Joe Biden delivers remarks to U.S. Air Force personnel and their families stationed at  RAF Mildenhall, ahead of the G7 Summit, near Mildenhall, Britain June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Wednesday, June 09, 2021
President Joe Biden salutes while boarding Air Force One as he departs on travel to attend the G-7 Summit in England, the first foreign trip of his presidency, from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Wednesday, June 09, 2021
President Joe Biden pauses with first lady Jill Biden prior to boarding Air Force One as they depart on travel to attend the G-7 Summit in England, the first foreign trip of his presidency, from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Wednesday, June 09, 2021
President Joe Biden talks to reporters prior to boarding Air Force One as he departs on travel to attend the G-7 Summit in England, the first foreign trip of his presidency, from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Wednesday, June 09, 2021
A plane spotter takes pictures from the outskirts of RAF (Royal Air Force) Mildenhall ahead of the arrival of President Joe Biden, near Mildenhall, Suffolk, Britain, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Wednesday, June 09, 2021
