Biden takes first trip abroad as president

U.S. President Joe Biden walks in front of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

U.S. President Joe Biden walks in front of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden walks in front of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
U.S. President Joe Biden inspects a Guard of Honour after arriving to meet Britain's Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain, June 13, 2021. Richard Pohle/Pool via REUTERS

U.S. President Joe Biden inspects a Guard of Honour after arriving to meet Britain's Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain, June 13, 2021. Richard Pohle/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden inspects a Guard of Honour after arriving to meet Britain's Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain, June 13, 2021. Richard Pohle/Pool via REUTERS
Britain's Queen Elizabeth stands with U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden in the Grand Corridor during their visit at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain, June 13, 2021. Steve Parsons/Pool via REUTERS

Britain's Queen Elizabeth stands with U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden in the Grand Corridor during their visit at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain, June 13, 2021. Steve Parsons/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
Britain's Queen Elizabeth stands with U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden in the Grand Corridor during their visit at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain, June 13, 2021. Steve Parsons/Pool via REUTERS
Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, Croatia's President Zoran Milanovic, Poland's President Andrzej Duda and U.S. President Joe Biden pose for a family photo during the NATO summit at the Alliance's headquarters, in Brussels, Belgium June 14, 2021. Francois Walschaerts/Pool via REUTERS

Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, Croatia's President Zoran Milanovic, Poland's President Andrzej Duda and U.S. President Joe Biden pose for a family photo during the NATO summit at the Alliance's headquarters, in Brussels, Belgium June 14, 2021. Francois Walschaerts/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, Croatia's President Zoran Milanovic, Poland's President Andrzej Duda and U.S. President Joe Biden pose for a family photo during the NATO summit at the Alliance's headquarters, in Brussels, Belgium June 14, 2021. Francois Walschaerts/Pool via REUTERS
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan greets U.S. President Joe Biden during a plenary session at a NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 14, 2021. Olivier Matthys/Pool via REUTERS

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan greets U.S. President Joe Biden during a plenary session at a NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 14, 2021. Olivier Matthys/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan greets U.S. President Joe Biden during a plenary session at a NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 14, 2021. Olivier Matthys/Pool via REUTERS
France's President Emmanuel Macron talks with U.S. President Joe Biden, near Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson before a plenary session at a NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 14, 2021. Brendan Smialowski/Pool via REUTERS

France's President Emmanuel Macron talks with U.S. President Joe Biden, near Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson before a plenary session at a NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 14, 2021. Brendan Smialowski/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
France's President Emmanuel Macron talks with U.S. President Joe Biden, near Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson before a plenary session at a NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 14, 2021. Brendan Smialowski/Pool via REUTERS
U.S. President Joe Biden attends a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during a NATO summit, at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, June 14, 2021. Stephanie Lecocq/Pool via REUTERS

U.S. President Joe Biden attends a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during a NATO summit, at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, June 14, 2021. Stephanie Lecocq/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden attends a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during a NATO summit, at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, June 14, 2021. Stephanie Lecocq/Pool via REUTERS
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg welcomes U.S. President Joe Biden during the NATO summit at the Alliance's headquarters, in Brussels, Belgium, June 14, 2021. Patrick Semansky/Pool via REUTERS

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg welcomes U.S. President Joe Biden during the NATO summit at the Alliance's headquarters, in Brussels, Belgium, June 14, 2021. Patrick Semansky/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg welcomes U.S. President Joe Biden during the NATO summit at the Alliance's headquarters, in Brussels, Belgium, June 14, 2021. Patrick Semansky/Pool via REUTERS
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks with Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a plenary session at a NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 14, 2021. Olivier Matthys/Pool via REUTERS

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks with Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a plenary session at a NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 14, 2021. Olivier Matthys/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks with Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a plenary session at a NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 14, 2021. Olivier Matthys/Pool via REUTERS
Women wave next to a sign welcoming President Joe Biden during his visit to the NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Women wave next to a sign welcoming President Joe Biden during his visit to the NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
Women wave next to a sign welcoming President Joe Biden during his visit to the NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. President Joe Biden says goodbye to first lady Jill Biden, as he departs Heathrow Airport on his way to Belgium, in London, Britain, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Joe Biden says goodbye to first lady Jill Biden, as he departs Heathrow Airport on his way to Belgium, in London, Britain, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden says goodbye to first lady Jill Biden, as he departs Heathrow Airport on his way to Belgium, in London, Britain, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. President Joe Biden gestures as he boards a plane at Heathrow Airport on his way to Belgium, in London, Britain, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Joe Biden gestures as he boards a plane at Heathrow Airport on his way to Belgium, in London, Britain, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden gestures as he boards a plane at Heathrow Airport on his way to Belgium, in London, Britain, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A U.S. Marine Corps helicopter flies over Windsor Castle during the arrival of U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden to meet Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in Windsor, Britain, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley

A U.S. Marine Corps helicopter flies over Windsor Castle during the arrival of U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden to meet Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in Windsor, Britain, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
A U.S. Marine Corps helicopter flies over Windsor Castle during the arrival of U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden to meet Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in Windsor, Britain, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley
U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden stand next to Britain's Queen Elizabeth, at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, June 13, 2021. David Rose/Pool via REUTERS

U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden stand next to Britain's Queen Elizabeth, at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, June 13, 2021. David Rose/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden stand next to Britain's Queen Elizabeth, at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, June 13, 2021. David Rose/Pool via REUTERS
Members of the Royal Guard stand during U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit to Britain's Queen Elizabeth, at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, June 13, 2021. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

Members of the Royal Guard stand during U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit to Britain's Queen Elizabeth, at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, June 13, 2021. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
Members of the Royal Guard stand during U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit to Britain's Queen Elizabeth, at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, June 13, 2021. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS
U.S. President Joe Biden walks in front of members of the Royal Guard, at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

U.S. President Joe Biden walks in front of members of the Royal Guard, at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden walks in front of members of the Royal Guard, at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
U.S. President Joe Biden walks next to Britain's Queen Elizabeth, at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, June 13, 2021. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

U.S. President Joe Biden walks next to Britain's Queen Elizabeth, at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, June 13, 2021. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden walks next to Britain's Queen Elizabeth, at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, June 13, 2021. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS
U.S. President Joe Biden attends a plenary session during G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool

U.S. President Joe Biden attends a plenary session during G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden attends a plenary session during G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool
U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gesture as they pose for a family photo with G7 leaders; European Council President Charles Michel, Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi and French President Emmanuel Macron at the G-7 summit, in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain June 11, 2021. Patrick Semansky/Pool via REUTERS

U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gesture as they pose for a family photo with G7 leaders; European Council President Charles Michel, Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi and...more

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gesture as they pose for a family photo with G7 leaders; European Council President Charles Michel, Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi and French President Emmanuel Macron at the G-7 summit, in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain June 11, 2021. Patrick Semansky/Pool via REUTERS
France's President Emmanuel Macron, U.S. President Joe Biden, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi walk along the boardwalk during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Pool

France's President Emmanuel Macron, U.S. President Joe Biden, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi walk along the boardwalk during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Pool

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
France's President Emmanuel Macron, U.S. President Joe Biden, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi walk along the boardwalk during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Pool
U.S. President Joe Biden laughs while speaking with Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson during their meeting, ahead of the G7 summit, at Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain June 10, 2021REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Joe Biden laughs while speaking with Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson during their meeting, ahead of the G7 summit, at Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain June 10, 2021REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, June 10, 2021

Reuters / Thursday, June 10, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden laughs while speaking with Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson during their meeting, ahead of the G7 summit, at Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain June 10, 2021REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, U.S. President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, France's President Emmanuel Macron and Britain's Queen Elizabeth attend a drinks reception on the sidelines of the G7 summit, at the Eden Project in Cornwall, Britain June 11, 2021. Jack Hill/Pool via REUTERS

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, U.S. President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, France's President Emmanuel Macron and Britain's Queen Elizabeth attend a...more

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, U.S. President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, France's President Emmanuel Macron and Britain's Queen Elizabeth attend a drinks reception on the sidelines of the G7 summit, at the Eden Project in Cornwall, Britain June 11, 2021. Jack Hill/Pool via REUTERS
U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden meet Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his spouse Carrie Johnson, as they arrive for the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool

U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden meet Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his spouse Carrie Johnson, as they arrive for the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden meet Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his spouse Carrie Johnson, as they arrive for the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool
U.S. President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and advisors Jan Hecker (2ndR) und Jake Sullivan attend a bilateral meeting during a G7 summit in St. Ives, Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021.    Guido Bergmann/Bundesregierung/Handout via REUTERS

U.S. President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and advisors Jan Hecker (2ndR) und Jake Sullivan attend a bilateral meeting during a G7 summit in St. Ives, Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021.    Guido Bergmann/Bundesregierung/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and advisors Jan Hecker (2ndR) und Jake Sullivan attend a bilateral meeting during a G7 summit in St. Ives, Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021.    Guido Bergmann/Bundesregierung/Handout via REUTERS
U.S. President Joe Biden and France's President Emmanuel Macron shake hands as they attend a bilateral meeting during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Joe Biden and France's President Emmanuel Macron shake hands as they attend a bilateral meeting during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden and France's President Emmanuel Macron shake hands as they attend a bilateral meeting during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau along with Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles attend a drinks reception on the sidelines of the G7 summit, at the Eden Project in Cornwall, Britain June 11, 2021. Jack Hill/Pool via REUTERS

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau along with Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles attend a...more

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau along with Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles attend a drinks reception on the sidelines of the G7 summit, at the Eden Project in Cornwall, Britain June 11, 2021. Jack Hill/Pool via REUTERS
U.S. first lady Jill Biden and Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, react during a visit to Connor Downs Academy, in Hayle, Cornwall, Britain, June 11, 2021. Aaron Chown/Pool via REUTERS

U.S. first lady Jill Biden and Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, react during a visit to Connor Downs Academy, in Hayle, Cornwall, Britain, June 11, 2021. Aaron Chown/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
U.S. first lady Jill Biden and Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, react during a visit to Connor Downs Academy, in Hayle, Cornwall, Britain, June 11, 2021. Aaron Chown/Pool via REUTERS
U.S. first lady Jill Biden and Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge talk with children in the school's Reception Class as they visit Connor Downs Academy, during G7 Summit, in Hayle, Cornwall, Britain, June 11, 2021. Aaron Chown/PA Wire/Pool via REUTERS

U.S. first lady Jill Biden and Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge talk with children in the school's Reception Class as they visit Connor Downs Academy, during G7 Summit, in Hayle, Cornwall, Britain, June 11, 2021. Aaron Chown/PA Wire/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
U.S. first lady Jill Biden and Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge talk with children in the school's Reception Class as they visit Connor Downs Academy, during G7 Summit, in Hayle, Cornwall, Britain, June 11, 2021. Aaron Chown/PA Wire/Pool via REUTERS
U.S. first lady Jill Biden meets veterans, first responders, and family members of Bude Surf Veterans, on the sidelines of the G7 summit, in Newlyn, Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via REUTERS

U.S. first lady Jill Biden meets veterans, first responders, and family members of Bude Surf Veterans, on the sidelines of the G7 summit, in Newlyn, Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
U.S. first lady Jill Biden meets veterans, first responders, and family members of Bude Surf Veterans, on the sidelines of the G7 summit, in Newlyn, Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via REUTERS
U.S. first lady Jill Biden wears a jacket with the word "Love" while she and U.S. President Joe Biden meet Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson (not pictured) at Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

U.S. first lady Jill Biden wears a jacket with the word "Love" while she and U.S. President Joe Biden meet Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson (not pictured) at Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, June 10, 2021

Reuters / Thursday, June 10, 2021
U.S. first lady Jill Biden wears a jacket with the word "Love" while she and U.S. President Joe Biden meet Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson (not pictured) at Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie Johnson and U.S. President Joe Biden with first lady Jill Biden walk outside Carbis Bay Hotel, Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie Johnson and U.S. President Joe Biden with first lady Jill Biden walk outside Carbis Bay Hotel, Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, June 10, 2021

Reuters / Thursday, June 10, 2021
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie Johnson and U.S. President Joe Biden with first lady Jill Biden walk outside Carbis Bay Hotel, Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks to U.S. Air Force personnel and their families stationed at  RAF Mildenhall, ahead of the G7 Summit, near Mildenhall, Britain June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks to U.S. Air Force personnel and their families stationed at  RAF Mildenhall, ahead of the G7 Summit, near Mildenhall, Britain June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, June 09, 2021

Reuters / Wednesday, June 09, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks to U.S. Air Force personnel and their families stationed at  RAF Mildenhall, ahead of the G7 Summit, near Mildenhall, Britain June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
