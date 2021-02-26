Biden visits Texas after devastating winter storm
President Joe Biden talks to a person as he visits the Houston Food Bank in Houston, Texas, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Joe Biden talks to a child as he visits the Houston Food Bank in Houston, Texas, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Joe Biden hugs a child as he visits the Houston Food Bank in Houston, Texas, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A board with a menu is seen as President Joe Biden visits the Houston Food Bank in Houston, Texas, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Joe Biden bumps elbows with a person as he visits the Houston Food Bank in Houston, Texas, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Joe Biden visits the Houston Food Bank in Houston, Texas, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People look from a window as President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit the Houston Food Bank accompanied by its CEO Brian Greene in Houston, Texas, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Joe Biden, Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo visit the Harris County Emergency Operations Center, in Houston, Texas, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Joe Biden addresses troops from a medical unit who are helping to run a vaccination site in Houston, Texas, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Joe Biden and Texas Governor Greg Abbott visit the Harris County Emergency Operations Center, in Houston, Texas, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Texas Governor Greg Abbott greets President Joe Biden with a fist bump at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston, Texas, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Joe Biden speaks with Representative Sylvia Garcia upon arrival at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston, Texas, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston, Texas, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
