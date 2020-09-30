Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Sep 29, 2020 | 11:37pm EDT

Biden vs. Trump: The first debate

'How you doing, man?': Joe Biden greeted President Trump at the start of their first debate, where they adhered to social-distancing protocols by not shaking hands. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in their first 2020 presidential campaign debate held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, September 29, 2020.REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

'How you doing, man?': Joe Biden greeted President Trump at the start of their first debate, where they adhered to social-distancing protocols by not shaking hands. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
'How you doing, man?': Joe Biden greeted President Trump at the start of their first debate, where they adhered to social-distancing protocols by not shaking hands. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in their first 2020 presidential campaign debate held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, September 29, 2020.REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
1 / 31
While being interrupted by Trump, Biden said, "Will you shut up, man. This is so unpresidential. ... Keep yapping, man." Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS

While being interrupted by Trump, Biden said, "Will you shut up, man. This is so unpresidential. ... Keep yapping, man." Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
While being interrupted by Trump, Biden said, "Will you shut up, man. This is so unpresidential. ... Keep yapping, man." Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS
Close
2 / 31
Trump on Tuesday initially replied by blaming "the left wing" for violence, before saying he was "willing to do anything." "Then do it, sir," Wallace said, as Biden added: "Do it, say it." "What do you want to call them? Give me a name," Trump said, prompting Biden to mention the Proud Boys, an organization that describes itself as a club of "Western chauvinists" but has been categorized as a hate group by the nonprofit Southern Poverty Law Center. "Proud Boys, stand back and stand by," Trump said, before immediately pivoting. "But I'll tell you what, somebody's got to do something about antifa." Antifa, which stands for anti-fascist, is a largely unstructured, far-left movement whose followers broadly aim to confront those they view as authoritarian or racist. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Trump on Tuesday initially replied by blaming "the left wing" for violence, before saying he was "willing to do anything." "Then do it, sir," Wallace said, as Biden added: "Do it, say it." "What do you want to call them? Give me a name," Trump...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Trump on Tuesday initially replied by blaming "the left wing" for violence, before saying he was "willing to do anything." "Then do it, sir," Wallace said, as Biden added: "Do it, say it." "What do you want to call them? Give me a name," Trump said, prompting Biden to mention the Proud Boys, an organization that describes itself as a club of "Western chauvinists" but has been categorized as a hate group by the nonprofit Southern Poverty Law Center. "Proud Boys, stand back and stand by," Trump said, before immediately pivoting. "But I'll tell you what, somebody's got to do something about antifa." Antifa, which stands for anti-fascist, is a largely unstructured, far-left movement whose followers broadly aim to confront those they view as authoritarian or racist. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
3 / 31
Trump, asked about whether Judge Amy Coney Barrett should be nominated to the Supreme Court before the election: "We won the election. Elections have consequences. "We have the Senate and we have the White House and we have a phenomenal nominee respected by all." ".. I think that she (Barrett) will be outstanding. She will be as good as anybody who has ever served on that court. We won the election and therefore we had the right to choose her." REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Trump, asked about whether Judge Amy Coney Barrett should be nominated to the Supreme Court before the election: "We won the election. Elections have consequences. "We have the Senate and we have the White House and we have a phenomenal nominee...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Trump, asked about whether Judge Amy Coney Barrett should be nominated to the Supreme Court before the election: "We won the election. Elections have consequences. "We have the Senate and we have the White House and we have a phenomenal nominee respected by all." ".. I think that she (Barrett) will be outstanding. She will be as good as anybody who has ever served on that court. We won the election and therefore we had the right to choose her." REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
4 / 31
Biden, speaking of Trump: "This is a president who has used everything as a dog whistle to try to generate racist hatred, racist division." REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Biden, speaking of Trump: "This is a president who has used everything as a dog whistle to try to generate racist hatred, racist division." REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Biden, speaking of Trump: "This is a president who has used everything as a dog whistle to try to generate racist hatred, racist division." REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
5 / 31
Biden, told by Trump that he has adopted former Democratic presidential rival Bernie Sanders' "socialized medicine" proposals: "Everybody here knows he's a liar. You picked the wrong guy on the wrong night at the wrong time." Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS

Biden, told by Trump that he has adopted former Democratic presidential rival Bernie Sanders' "socialized medicine" proposals: "Everybody here knows he's a liar. You picked the wrong guy on the wrong night at the wrong time." Morry Gash/Pool via...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Biden, told by Trump that he has adopted former Democratic presidential rival Bernie Sanders' "socialized medicine" proposals: "Everybody here knows he's a liar. You picked the wrong guy on the wrong night at the wrong time." Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS
Close
6 / 31
"You should get out of your bunker and get out of the sand trap and ... the golf course and go in the Oval Office and putting together Democrats and Republicans, and fund what needs to be done now to save lives," said Joe Biden. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

"You should get out of your bunker and get out of the sand trap and ... the golf course and go in the Oval Office and putting together Democrats and Republicans, and fund what needs to be done now to save lives," said Joe Biden. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
"You should get out of your bunker and get out of the sand trap and ... the golf course and go in the Oval Office and putting together Democrats and Republicans, and fund what needs to be done now to save lives," said Joe Biden. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
7 / 31
Debate moderator and Fox News anchor Chris Wallace to Trump: "I think the country would be better served if we allowed both people to speak with fewer interruptions. I'm appealing to you sir to do that." Trump, referring to Biden, responded: "And him, too." Wallace: "Well, frankly you've been doing more interrupting." Olivier Douliery/Pool via REUTERS

Debate moderator and Fox News anchor Chris Wallace to Trump: "I think the country would be better served if we allowed both people to speak with fewer interruptions. I'm appealing to you sir to do that." Trump, referring to Biden, responded: "And...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Debate moderator and Fox News anchor Chris Wallace to Trump: "I think the country would be better served if we allowed both people to speak with fewer interruptions. I'm appealing to you sir to do that." Trump, referring to Biden, responded: "And him, too." Wallace: "Well, frankly you've been doing more interrupting." Olivier Douliery/Pool via REUTERS
Close
8 / 31
Trump didn't mince words when moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News asked him, point-blank, what he paid in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017, after the New York Times reported that his tax returns showed only a $750 payment in each year. Offering no evidence, Trump said he had paid, "millions of dollars. And you'll get to see it," despite his refusal to release any returns since he became a candidate in 2015, breaking with decades of tradition. "Show us your tax returns," Biden interjected. Trump attempted to walk a fine line, claiming he owed a hefty tax bill while also defending his efforts to pay as little taxes as possible -- and blaming Biden and former President Barack Obama for helping him to do so via the tax code. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Trump didn't mince words when moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News asked him, point-blank, what he paid in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017, after the New York Times reported that his tax returns showed only a $750 payment in each year. Offering...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Trump didn't mince words when moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News asked him, point-blank, what he paid in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017, after the New York Times reported that his tax returns showed only a $750 payment in each year. Offering no evidence, Trump said he had paid, "millions of dollars. And you'll get to see it," despite his refusal to release any returns since he became a candidate in 2015, breaking with decades of tradition. "Show us your tax returns," Biden interjected. Trump attempted to walk a fine line, claiming he owed a hefty tax bill while also defending his efforts to pay as little taxes as possible -- and blaming Biden and former President Barack Obama for helping him to do so via the tax code. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
9 / 31
Trump commenting on Biden's proposed approach to developing coronavirus vaccines: "People like this would rather make it political than save lives." Biden replied, "Guess what, a lot of people died, and a lot more going to die unless he gets a lot smarter a lot quicker." Trump shot back with, "There's nothing smart about you, Joe." REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Trump commenting on Biden's proposed approach to developing coronavirus vaccines: "People like this would rather make it political than save lives." Biden replied, "Guess what, a lot of people died, and a lot more going to die unless he gets a lot...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Trump commenting on Biden's proposed approach to developing coronavirus vaccines: "People like this would rather make it political than save lives." Biden replied, "Guess what, a lot of people died, and a lot more going to die unless he gets a lot smarter a lot quicker." Trump shot back with, "There's nothing smart about you, Joe." REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
10 / 31
President Donald Trump grips his podium. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

President Donald Trump grips his podium. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
President Donald Trump grips his podium. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
11 / 31
Fans of President Donald Trump applaud while watching a streaming of the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio, from Lititz, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

Fans of President Donald Trump applaud while watching a streaming of the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio, from Lititz, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Fans of President Donald Trump applaud while watching a streaming of the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio, from Lititz, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
Close
12 / 31
President Donald Trump gestures. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

President Donald Trump gestures. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
President Donald Trump gestures. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
13 / 31
While Trump spoke, Biden shook his head, sometimes broke into a smile or a laugh, and occasionally simply stopped speaking and kept silent in exasperation. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

While Trump spoke, Biden shook his head, sometimes broke into a smile or a laugh, and occasionally simply stopped speaking and kept silent in exasperation. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
While Trump spoke, Biden shook his head, sometimes broke into a smile or a laugh, and occasionally simply stopped speaking and kept silent in exasperation. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
14 / 31
People watch the first presidential debate at a bar in Sydney, Australia, September 30. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

People watch the first presidential debate at a bar in Sydney, Australia, September 30. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
People watch the first presidential debate at a bar in Sydney, Australia, September 30. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
15 / 31
Biden questioned Trump's leadership on the coronavirus pandemic, saying Trump had panicked and failed to protect Americans because he was more concerned about the economy. "He panicked or he looked at the stock market," Biden said of Trump, who has pushed for states to reopen their economies and played down the threat of the pandemic. "A lot of people died and a lot more are going to die unless he gets a lot smarter, a lot quicker," Biden said. Trump objected to Biden using the word "smart." "You graduated either the lowest or almost the lowest in your class. Don't ever use the word smart with me. Don't ever use that word," Trump said. He defended his approach on the pandemic, "We've done a great job," Trump said. "But I tell you, Joe, you could never have done the job we've done. You don't have it in your blood.". REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Biden questioned Trump's leadership on the coronavirus pandemic, saying Trump had panicked and failed to protect Americans because he was more concerned about the economy. "He panicked or he looked at the stock market," Biden said of Trump, who has...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Biden questioned Trump's leadership on the coronavirus pandemic, saying Trump had panicked and failed to protect Americans because he was more concerned about the economy. "He panicked or he looked at the stock market," Biden said of Trump, who has pushed for states to reopen their economies and played down the threat of the pandemic. "A lot of people died and a lot more are going to die unless he gets a lot smarter, a lot quicker," Biden said. Trump objected to Biden using the word "smart." "You graduated either the lowest or almost the lowest in your class. Don't ever use the word smart with me. Don't ever use that word," Trump said. He defended his approach on the pandemic, "We've done a great job," Trump said. "But I tell you, Joe, you could never have done the job we've done. You don't have it in your blood.". REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
16 / 31
President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
17 / 31
President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS
Close
18 / 31
President Donald Trump looks on. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

President Donald Trump looks on. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
President Donald Trump looks on. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
19 / 31
People watch the first 2020 presidential campaign debate at the Grog Shop venue in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People watch the first 2020 presidential campaign debate at the Grog Shop venue in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
People watch the first 2020 presidential campaign debate at the Grog Shop venue in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
20 / 31
President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
21 / 31
Trump when asked about whether Judge Amy Coney Barrett should be nominated to the Supreme Court before the election: "We won the election. Elections have consequences. "We have the Senate and we have the White House and we have a phenomenal nominee respected by all." Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS

Trump when asked about whether Judge Amy Coney Barrett should be nominated to the Supreme Court before the election: "We won the election. Elections have consequences. "We have the Senate and we have the White House and we have a phenomenal nominee...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Trump when asked about whether Judge Amy Coney Barrett should be nominated to the Supreme Court before the election: "We won the election. Elections have consequences. "We have the Senate and we have the White House and we have a phenomenal nominee respected by all." Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS
Close
22 / 31
President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
23 / 31
President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
24 / 31
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump leave the stage at the conclusion of the first debate. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump leave the stage at the conclusion of the first debate. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump leave the stage at the conclusion of the first debate. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
25 / 31
Joe Biden is embraced by his wife Jill as President Donald Trump stands next to first lady Melania Trump at the end of the debate. Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS

Joe Biden is embraced by his wife Jill as President Donald Trump stands next to first lady Melania Trump at the end of the debate. Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Joe Biden is embraced by his wife Jill as President Donald Trump stands next to first lady Melania Trump at the end of the debate. Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS
Close
26 / 31
President Donald Trump thrusts his fist as he and first lady Melania Trump depart. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump thrusts his fist as he and first lady Melania Trump depart. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
President Donald Trump thrusts his fist as he and first lady Melania Trump depart. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
27 / 31
Joe Biden's wife, Jill, arrives for the first 2020 presidential campaign debate. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Joe Biden's wife, Jill, arrives for the first 2020 presidential campaign debate. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Joe Biden's wife, Jill, arrives for the first 2020 presidential campaign debate. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
28 / 31
President Donald Trump's sons Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump's wife Lara Trump, daughter Tiffany Trump and daughter Ivanka Trump arrive. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

President Donald Trump's sons Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump's wife Lara Trump, daughter Tiffany Trump and daughter Ivanka Trump arrive. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
President Donald Trump's sons Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump's wife Lara Trump, daughter Tiffany Trump and daughter Ivanka Trump arrive. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
29 / 31
Joe Biden arrives. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Joe Biden arrives. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Joe Biden arrives. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
30 / 31
President Donald Trump arrives. Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS

President Donald Trump arrives. Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
President Donald Trump arrives. Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS
Close
31 / 31
View Again
View Next
Fierce clashes erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Fierce clashes erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Next Slideshows

Fierce clashes erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Fierce clashes erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Armenia and Azerbaijan accuse each other of firing into each other s territory, far from the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, as the worst spate of fighting...

Sep 29 2020
Notable deaths in 2020

Notable deaths in 2020

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Sep 29 2020
World surpasses one million coronavirus deaths

World surpasses one million coronavirus deaths

The global death toll from COVID-19 has reached a staggering one million fatalities.

Sep 29 2020
Wildfires rage in California's wine country

Wildfires rage in California's wine country

Wind-driven wildfires erupt in the heart of northern California's Napa Valley wine country, midway through the traditional grape-harvesting period.

Sep 29 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Fierce clashes erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Fierce clashes erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Armenia and Azerbaijan accuse each other of firing into each other s territory, far from the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, as the worst spate of fighting since the 1990s rages.

Notable deaths in 2020

Notable deaths in 2020

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

World surpasses one million coronavirus deaths

World surpasses one million coronavirus deaths

The global death toll from COVID-19 has reached a staggering one million fatalities.

Wildfires rage in California's wine country

Wildfires rage in California's wine country

Wind-driven wildfires erupt in the heart of northern California's Napa Valley wine country, midway through the traditional grape-harvesting period.

How COVID is changing the way we work

How COVID is changing the way we work

The future of the world's workplaces and societies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden-Harris campaign enters homestretch

Biden-Harris campaign enters homestretch

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris hit the campaign trail amid the pandemic.

Abortion rights campaigners clash with police in Mexico City

Abortion rights campaigners clash with police in Mexico City

Members of a feminist collective clash with police during a march to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City.

Best of Milan Fashion Week

Best of Milan Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.

Life and death in COVID units around the world

Life and death in COVID units around the world

Inside hospital wards around the world where medical staff are treating the most severe cases of coronavirus.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast