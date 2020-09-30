Biden vs. Trump: The first debate

Biden questioned Trump's leadership on the coronavirus pandemic, saying Trump had panicked and failed to protect Americans because he was more concerned about the economy. "He panicked or he looked at the stock market," Biden said of Trump, who has pushed for states to reopen their economies and played down the threat of the pandemic. "A lot of people died and a lot more are going to die unless he gets a lot smarter, a lot quicker," Biden said. Trump objected to Biden using the word "smart." "You graduated either the lowest or almost the lowest in your class. Don't ever use the word smart with me. Don't ever use that word," Trump said. He defended his approach on the pandemic, "We've done a great job," Trump said. "But I tell you, Joe, you could never have done the job we've done. You don't have it in your blood.". REUTERS/Brian Snyder

