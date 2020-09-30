Biden vs. Trump: The first debate
'How you doing, man?': Joe Biden greeted President Trump at the start of their first debate, where they adhered to social-distancing protocols by not shaking hands. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in...more
While being interrupted by Trump, Biden said, "Will you shut up, man. This is so unpresidential. ... Keep yapping, man." Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS
Trump on Tuesday initially replied by blaming "the left wing" for violence, before saying he was "willing to do anything." "Then do it, sir," Wallace said, as Biden added: "Do it, say it." "What do you want to call them? Give me a name," Trump...more
Trump, asked about whether Judge Amy Coney Barrett should be nominated to the Supreme Court before the election: "We won the election. Elections have consequences. "We have the Senate and we have the White House and we have a phenomenal nominee...more
Biden, speaking of Trump: "This is a president who has used everything as a dog whistle to try to generate racist hatred, racist division." REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Biden, told by Trump that he has adopted former Democratic presidential rival Bernie Sanders' "socialized medicine" proposals: "Everybody here knows he's a liar. You picked the wrong guy on the wrong night at the wrong time." Morry Gash/Pool via...more
"You should get out of your bunker and get out of the sand trap and ... the golf course and go in the Oval Office and putting together Democrats and Republicans, and fund what needs to be done now to save lives," said Joe Biden. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Debate moderator and Fox News anchor Chris Wallace to Trump: "I think the country would be better served if we allowed both people to speak with fewer interruptions. I'm appealing to you sir to do that." Trump, referring to Biden, responded: "And...more
Trump didn't mince words when moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News asked him, point-blank, what he paid in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017, after the New York Times reported that his tax returns showed only a $750 payment in each year. Offering...more
Trump commenting on Biden's proposed approach to developing coronavirus vaccines: "People like this would rather make it political than save lives." Biden replied, "Guess what, a lot of people died, and a lot more going to die unless he gets a lot...more
President Donald Trump grips his podium. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Fans of President Donald Trump applaud while watching a streaming of the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio, from Lititz, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
President Donald Trump gestures. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
While Trump spoke, Biden shook his head, sometimes broke into a smile or a laugh, and occasionally simply stopped speaking and kept silent in exasperation. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
People watch the first presidential debate at a bar in Sydney, Australia, September 30. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Biden questioned Trump's leadership on the coronavirus pandemic, saying Trump had panicked and failed to protect Americans because he was more concerned about the economy. "He panicked or he looked at the stock market," Biden said of Trump, who has...more
President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS
President Donald Trump looks on. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
People watch the first 2020 presidential campaign debate at the Grog Shop venue in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump leave the stage at the conclusion of the first debate. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Joe Biden is embraced by his wife Jill as President Donald Trump stands next to first lady Melania Trump at the end of the debate. Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS
President Donald Trump thrusts his fist as he and first lady Melania Trump depart. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Joe Biden's wife, Jill, arrives for the first 2020 presidential campaign debate. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
President Donald Trump's sons Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump's wife Lara Trump, daughter Tiffany Trump and daughter Ivanka Trump arrive. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Joe Biden arrives. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
President Donald Trump arrives. Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS
