Biden wants a woman to be his running mate. Here are some names under consideration

Biden, 77, has said the candidate should be someone who could step into the presidency if needed. He also has sought advice from Obama, who formally endorsed Biden on Tuesday. "He said: 'Look, one of the things that worked for you and me, Joe, was...more

Biden, 77, has said the candidate should be someone who could step into the presidency if needed. He also has sought advice from Obama, who formally endorsed Biden on Tuesday. "He said: 'Look, one of the things that worked for you and me, Joe, was that I tried to find someone who had experiences or capacity that I didn't have,'" Biden said of Obama at a fundraising event last week. "And so I'm gonna need a woman vice president who has capacities, has strengths, where I have weaknesses." No woman has ever served as vice president, although two - Democrat Geraldine Ferraro in 1984 and Republican Sarah Palin in 2008 - were major-party nominees for the office. Here are some women who are likely to be considered, according to people familiar with the process: REUTERS/Photo: Jim Bourg

Close