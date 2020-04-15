Biden wants a woman to be his running mate. Here are some names under consideration
Presumptive Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden, who has vowed to pick a woman to join his ticket, said he would appoint a committee this month to help him vet possible running mates. The former vice president to Barack Obama has said he...more
Biden, 77, has said the candidate should be someone who could step into the presidency if needed. He also has sought advice from Obama, who formally endorsed Biden on Tuesday. "He said: 'Look, one of the things that worked for you and me, Joe, was...more
Senator Kamala Harris: Biden said he would consider Harris, 55, for the vice presidential position a day after the senator from California ended her own presidential bid in December. Harris, who was friendly with Biden's late son, Beau, is aligned...more
Senator Amy Klobuchar: The 59-year-old senator from Minnesota defied expectations in the Democratic race with her strong showing in New Hampshire, and her endorsement on the eve of the pivotal Super Tuesday contests on March 3 helped Biden win her...more
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer: Biden said his short list includes Whitmer, 48, who raised her profile as one of the governors confronting a growing coronavirus threat in her home state. But she has also come under fire for a stay-at-home order...more
Senator Elizabeth Warren: Warren, 70, who dropped out of the presidential race in March, was the last woman among the top tier of candidates in a Democratic field that began as the most diverse in history. Warren endorsed her former rival Biden for...more
New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham: Lujan Grisham, 60, became the first Latina Democratic governor of a state in 2018, after serving three two-year terms in Congress. She was also the chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and a vocal...more
Senator Catherine Cortez Masto: Cortez Masto, 56, a senator from Nevada, succeeded Democratic Senator Harry Reid, an influential party power broker and Biden supporter. She served two terms as attorney general of Nevada before becoming the first...more
Representative Val Demings: Biden is also likely to consider Demings, 63, an African-American congresswoman from Florida, a key election battleground, campaign advisers said. Yet while Demings was tapped as one of the managers of the House of...more
Former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams: In her failed bid to become Georgia's governor in 2018, Abrams, 46, gained a national profile. The African American from the Deep South would likely bring enthusiasm to a ticket with Biden,...more
