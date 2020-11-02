Biden's drive-in campaign rallies
Children wait for Joe Biden to speak at a campaign drive-in, mobilization event in Detroit, Michigan, October 31. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Joe Biden gestures during a drive-in campaign rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 1. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
People cheer as they wait for Joe Biden to speak at a campaign drive-in, mobilization event in Detroit, Michigan, October 31. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Former President Barack Obama speaks at a campaign drive-in, mobilization event for Joe Biden in Detroit, Michigan, October 31. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Supporters of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris take part in a drive-in campaign rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 1. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Supporters hold signs during Joe Biden's campaign event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 1. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer speaks ahead of Joe Biden, at a campaign drive-in, mobilization event in Detroit, Michigan, October 31. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Stevie Wonder performs at Joe Biden's campaign drive-in, mobilization event in Detroit, Michigan, October 31. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
People sit in and on top of their vehicles at a voter mobilization event as Joe Biden delivers remarks at the Michigan State Fairgrounds in Novi, Michigan, October 16. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Joe Biden gestures with former President Barack Obama at a Get Out the Vote campaign stop in Flint, Michigan, October 31. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
People hold fans with the images of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris before a campaign event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 1. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Supporters of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris take part in a drive-in campaign rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 1. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Former President Barack Obama introduces Joe Biden at a campaign drive-in, mobilization event in Detroit, Michigan, October 31. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Joe Biden addresses the crowd in the rain during a drive-in, Get Out the Vote campaign stop in Tampa, Florida, October 29. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Supporters of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris take part in a drive-in campaign rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 1. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
oe Biden speaks as former President Barack Obama listens during a campaign canvas kickoff in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, October 31. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Joe Biden attends a campaign stop in Atlanta, Georgia, October 27. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
People attend a voter mobilization event for Joe Biden from their vehicle at the Michigan State Fairgrounds in Novi, Michigan, October 16. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Deanna White of Durham looks on from her vehicle as Joe Biden delivers remarks at a voter mobilization event at Riverside High School in Durham, North Carolina, October 18. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Biden supporters use fans to cool off while attending a drive-in rally hosted by former President Barack Obama for Joe Biden in Orlando, Florida, October 27. REUTERS/Eve Edelheit
Joe Biden speaks to reporters as he departs Wilmington, Delaware, October 8. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Joe Biden delivers remarks at a voter mobilization event at Riverside High School in Durham, North Carolina, October 18. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Supporters look on from their vehicle as Joe Biden delivers remarks at a voter mobilization event at Riverside High School in Durham, North Carolina, October 18. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A child holds a sign as he attends a Joe Biden campaign event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 1. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Joe Biden and his wife Jill arrive for a drive-in campaign event at Bucks County Community College in Bristol, Pennsylvania, October 24. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Crowds vs cars: The contrasting campaign rallies of Biden and Trump
Images from the dueling U.S. presidential campaigns amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The road to the 2020 election
Anti-lockdown protests in Europe as COVID cases hit new records

Protests against coronavirus restrictions take place in cities across Europe as cases hit new records across the continent.
Super Typhoon slams Philippines
The world's strongest typhoon this year barrelled through the south of the Philippines' main island of Luzon on Sunday.
