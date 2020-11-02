Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Nov 2, 2020

Biden's drive-in campaign rallies

Children wait for Joe Biden to speak at a campaign drive-in, mobilization event in Detroit, Michigan, October 31. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2020
Joe Biden gestures during a drive-in campaign rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 1. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2020
People cheer as they wait for Joe Biden to speak at a campaign drive-in, mobilization event in Detroit, Michigan, October 31. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2020
Former President Barack Obama speaks at a campaign drive-in, mobilization event for Joe Biden in Detroit, Michigan, October 31. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2020
Supporters of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris take part in a drive-in campaign rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 1. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2020
Supporters hold signs during Joe Biden's campaign event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 1. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2020
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer speaks ahead of Joe Biden, at a campaign drive-in, mobilization event in Detroit, Michigan, October 31. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2020
Stevie Wonder performs at Joe Biden's campaign drive-in, mobilization event in Detroit, Michigan, October 31. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2020
People sit in and on top of their vehicles at a voter mobilization event as Joe Biden delivers remarks at the Michigan State Fairgrounds in Novi, Michigan, October 16. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
Joe Biden gestures with former President Barack Obama at a Get Out the Vote campaign stop in Flint, Michigan, October 31. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2020
People hold fans with the images of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris before a campaign event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 1. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2020
Supporters of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris take part in a drive-in campaign rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 1. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2020
Former President Barack Obama introduces Joe Biden at a campaign drive-in, mobilization event in Detroit, Michigan, October 31. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2020
Joe Biden addresses the crowd in the rain during a drive-in, Get Out the Vote campaign stop in Tampa, Florida, October 29. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2020
Supporters of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris take part in a drive-in campaign rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 1. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2020
Joe Biden speaks as former President Barack Obama listens during a campaign canvas kickoff in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, October 31. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2020
Joe Biden attends a campaign stop in Atlanta, Georgia, October 27. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
People attend a voter mobilization event for Joe Biden from their vehicle at the Michigan State Fairgrounds in Novi, Michigan, October 16. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
Deanna White of Durham looks on from her vehicle as Joe Biden delivers remarks at a voter mobilization event at Riverside High School in Durham, North Carolina, October 18. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
Biden supporters use fans to cool off while attending a drive-in rally hosted by former President Barack Obama for Joe Biden in Orlando, Florida, October 27. REUTERS/Eve Edelheit

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Joe Biden speaks to reporters as he departs Wilmington, Delaware, October 8. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
Joe Biden delivers remarks at a voter mobilization event at Riverside High School in Durham, North Carolina, October 18. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
Supporters look on from their vehicle as Joe Biden delivers remarks at a voter mobilization event at Riverside High School in Durham, North Carolina, October 18. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
A child holds a sign as he attends a Joe Biden campaign event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 1. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2020
Joe Biden and his wife Jill arrive for a drive-in campaign event at Bucks County Community College in Bristol, Pennsylvania, October 24. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
