Biden's election night rally
Joe Biden arrives with his wife Jill to react to early results from the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Wilmington, Delaware, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Supporters react as Joe Biden arrives with his wife Jill to react to early results from the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Wilmington, Delaware, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Joe Biden, accompanied by his wife Jill, arrives to deliver early results remarks from the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Wilmington, Delaware, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Joe Biden speaks next to his wife Jill following early results from the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Wilmington, Delaware, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Karen Valentine throws her arms up in celebration as she hears that Joe Biden has been projected as the winner of the state of Illinois as she and a friend set up a tailgating party table beside their vehicle in the parking lot where Biden will hold...more
Joe Biden arrives with his wife Jill to react to early results from the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Wilmington, Delaware, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Joe Biden reacts to early results from the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Wilmington, Delaware, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Supporters vehicles, parked in front of the stage for a drive-in rally, wait for Joe Biden to hold his 2020 U.S. presidential election night rally in Wilmington, Delaware, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Lydia Massey and Nancy Cook of Dover, Delaware look at voting results on a tablet computer in the parking lot where Joe Biden will hold his 2020 U.S. presidential election night event as a drive-in rally in Wilmington, Delaware, November 3, 2020....more
A supporter of Joe Biden waits in the parking lot where he will hold his 2020 U.S. presidential election night drive-in rally with supporters in Wilmington, Delaware, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A giant television screen shows a network TV broadcast showing the U.S. presidential race in Michigan as too close to call for supporters gathered in the parking lot where Joe Biden will hold his 2020 U.S. presidential election night event in...more
Biden supporter Mary Cruz of Evesham Township, New Jersey holds up a Biden Harris campaign sign in the parking lot where Joe Biden will hold his 2020 U.S. presidential election night event in Wilmington, Delaware, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike...more
Supporters of Joe Biden sit in and stand beside their vehicles in the parking lot where Biden will hold his 2020 U.S. presidential election night drive-in rally in Wilmington, Delaware, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Biden supporter Pat Heffernan wears a hat with lights reading "JOE" in the parking lot where Joe Biden will hold his 2020 U.S. presidential election night event in Wilmington, Delaware, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Lydia Massey of Dover, Delaware stands beside her vehicle watching voting results on a television screen in the parking lot where Joe Biden will hold his 2020 U.S. presidential election night event in Wilmington, Delaware, November 3, 2020....more
Kristin Barnekov-Short of Wilmington, Delaware stands in the bed of her pickup truck waiting in the parking lot where Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will hold his 2020 U.S. presidential election night event in Wilmington, Delaware,...more
Supporters of Joe Biden watch election results on a mobile phone in Wilmington, Delaware, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Chairs sit in social distancing circles awaiting the arrival of supporters of Joe Biden for his 2020 U.S. presidential election night rally in Wilmington, Delaware, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A woman waits in the parking lot where Joe Biden will hold his 2020 U.S. presidential election night rally in Wilmington, Delaware, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Biden Harris campaign traffic cone marks off parking spaces for supporters' vehicles in Wilmington, Delaware, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Supporters of Joe Biden have their cars parked in front of the stage waiting in the parking lot where he will hold his 2020 U.S. presidential election night rally in Wilmington, Delaware, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A parking lot with parking places for supporters' vehicles marked off with Biden Harris campaign traffic cones awaits his supporters in Wilmington, Delaware, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A large outdoor stage awaits Joe Biden where he will hold his 2020 U.S. presidential election night rally in Wilmington, Delaware, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A supporter of Joe Biden waits in the parking lot where he will hold his 2020 U.S. presidential election night drive-in rally in Wilmington, Delaware, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Next Slideshows
Counting the ballots after unprecedented election turnout
Poll workers count ballots cast by an estimated 160 million Americans, in polling stations and precincts across the country.
Crowds gather outside White House on election night
People meet at Black Lives Matter Plaza and in parks surrounding the White House after polls close.
COVID-stricken voters hand in ballots curbside
Missouri voters with coronavirus hand in their ballots curbside.
MORE IN PICTURES
Anxious Americans await election results
The winner will lead a nation strained by a pandemic, racial tensions and political polarization that has only worsened during a vitriolic campaign marked by provocative rhetoric.
Election Day in America
Americans await the outcome of the presidential contest between incumbent President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden.
Counting the ballots after unprecedented election turnout
Poll workers count ballots cast by an estimated 160 million Americans, in polling stations and precincts across the country.
Crowds gather outside White House on election night
People meet at Black Lives Matter Plaza and in parks surrounding the White House after polls close.
COVID-stricken voters hand in ballots curbside
Missouri voters with coronavirus hand in their ballots curbside.
Candidates make last-minute push on Election Day
Trump, Biden and other candidates make their Election Day pitches to voters after an acrimonious presidential campaign that exposed the depth of the political divisions in the United States.
Buildings boarded up as anxious Americans brace for Election Day
Businesses in major U.S. cities boarded up as a precaution against politically motivated vandalism, an extraordinary sight on Election Day in the United States, where voting is typically peaceful in the modern era.
Trump vs Biden: Final push before Election Day
The candidates barnstorm battleground states on the last day of the presidential campaign.