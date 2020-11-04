Edition:
Biden's election night rally

Joe Biden arrives with his wife Jill to react to early results from the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Wilmington, Delaware, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Supporters react as Joe Biden arrives with his wife Jill to react to early results from the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Wilmington, Delaware, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Joe Biden, accompanied by his wife Jill, arrives to deliver early results remarks from the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Wilmington, Delaware, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Joe Biden speaks next to his wife Jill following early results from the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Wilmington, Delaware, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Karen Valentine throws her arms up in celebration as she hears that Joe Biden has been projected as the winner of the state of Illinois as she and a friend set up a tailgating party table beside their vehicle in the parking lot where Biden will hold his 2020 U.S. presidential election night drive-in rally in Wilmington, Delaware, November 3, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Joe Biden arrives with his wife Jill to react to early results from the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Wilmington, Delaware, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Joe Biden reacts to early results from the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Wilmington, Delaware, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Supporters vehicles, parked in front of the stage for a drive-in rally, wait for Joe Biden to hold his 2020 U.S. presidential election night rally in Wilmington, Delaware, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Lydia Massey and Nancy Cook of Dover, Delaware look at voting results on a tablet computer in the parking lot where Joe Biden will hold his 2020 U.S. presidential election night event as a drive-in rally in Wilmington, Delaware, November 3, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Mike Segar

A supporter of Joe Biden waits in the parking lot where he will hold his 2020 U.S. presidential election night drive-in rally with supporters in Wilmington, Delaware, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A giant television screen shows a network TV broadcast showing the U.S. presidential race in Michigan as too close to call for supporters gathered in the parking lot where Joe Biden will hold his 2020 U.S. presidential election night event in Wilmington, Delaware, November 3, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Biden supporter Mary Cruz of Evesham Township, New Jersey holds up a Biden Harris campaign sign in the parking lot where Joe Biden will hold his 2020 U.S. presidential election night event in Wilmington, Delaware, November 3, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Mike Segar

Supporters of Joe Biden sit in and stand beside their vehicles in the parking lot where Biden will hold his 2020 U.S. presidential election night drive-in rally in Wilmington, Delaware, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Biden supporter Pat Heffernan wears a hat with lights reading "JOE" in the parking lot where Joe Biden will hold his 2020 U.S. presidential election night event in Wilmington, Delaware, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Lydia Massey of Dover, Delaware stands beside her vehicle watching voting results on a television screen in the parking lot where Joe Biden will hold his 2020 U.S. presidential election night event in Wilmington, Delaware, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Kristin Barnekov-Short of Wilmington, Delaware stands in the bed of her pickup truck waiting in the parking lot where Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will hold his 2020 U.S. presidential election night event in Wilmington, Delaware, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Supporters of Joe Biden watch election results on a mobile phone in Wilmington, Delaware, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Chairs sit in social distancing circles awaiting the arrival of supporters of Joe Biden for his 2020 U.S. presidential election night rally in Wilmington, Delaware, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A woman waits in the parking lot where Joe Biden will hold his 2020 U.S. presidential election night rally in Wilmington, Delaware, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A Biden Harris campaign traffic cone marks off parking spaces for supporters' vehicles in Wilmington, Delaware, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Supporters of Joe Biden have their cars parked in front of the stage waiting in the parking lot where he will hold his 2020 U.S. presidential election night rally in Wilmington, Delaware, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A parking lot with parking places for supporters' vehicles marked off with Biden Harris campaign traffic cones awaits his supporters in Wilmington, Delaware, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A large outdoor stage awaits Joe Biden where he will hold his 2020 U.S. presidential election night rally in Wilmington, Delaware, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A supporter of Joe Biden waits in the parking lot where he will hold his 2020 U.S. presidential election night drive-in rally in Wilmington, Delaware, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

