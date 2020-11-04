Biden's election night rally

Karen Valentine throws her arms up in celebration as she hears that Joe Biden has been projected as the winner of the state of Illinois as she and a friend set up a tailgating party table beside their vehicle in the parking lot where Biden will hold...more

Karen Valentine throws her arms up in celebration as she hears that Joe Biden has been projected as the winner of the state of Illinois as she and a friend set up a tailgating party table beside their vehicle in the parking lot where Biden will hold his 2020 U.S. presidential election night drive-in rally in Wilmington, Delaware, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close